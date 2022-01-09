Judicial Notice (01.08.22): Wax On, Wax Off

With all due respect, Professor Wax, America would NOT have been better off without the late Pat Morita.

Happy new year. I hope your 2022 is off to an excellent start.

The first week of this year was very productive for me. I didn’t do any writing, and except for the latest episode of Movers, Shakers, and Rainmakers, which my co-host Zach Sandberg and I used to make predictions about Biglaw for 2022, I didn’t do any speaking. But I had two major accomplishments.

First, I sent out our family’s “happy new year” e-card. When I was a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, extremely ambitious young lawyer, I sent out hard-copy holiday cards, well before Christmas. This year, as a frazzled working parent, I resorted to electronic greetings (yes, I know, kinda lame). And I didn’t get it together soon enough to send a “holiday” card, requiring me to send a “happy new year” card instead. So it’s not ideal—but at least it’s done.

Second, I tackled my email problem. At the start of this week, I had more than 2,500 messages in my inbox; now, I have 87. How did I do it? I relied mainly on brute-force effort, spending practically every waking hour on email and sacrificing both exercise and sleep (with two nights this week when I got just three hours of sleep, and a third when I got just four). And then, after responding to or deleting all the emails I could, I declared email bankruptcy as to the rest. If you emailed me, never got a response, but still would like a response, please accept my apologies and email me again; I’m in a better place right now, and there’s a high likelihood that I’ll reply.

Now, on to the news.

(Note: I didn’t produce an installment of Judicial Notice on New Year’s Day, so this “double issue” covers news dating back to December 25, when I last published Judicial Notice.)

Lawyer of the Week: Amy Wax.

Oh goodness. What trouble has Amy Wax gotten herself into now?

For those of you who aren’t familiar with her, Amy Wax, the Robert Mundheim Professor of Law at Penn Law, has a remarkable resume. She graduated from Yale College (summa cum laude in molecular biophysics and biochemistry), studied at Oxford (as a Marshall Scholar), earned an M.D. at Harvard Medical School (cum laude), graduated from Columbia Law (where she served on the Columbia Law Review), clerked for the legendary Judge J. Abner Mikva (D.C. Cir.), and served in the Office of the Solicitor General. She then entered legal academia, teaching at UVA Law before joining the Penn Law faculty in 2001.

Alas, Professor Wax’s CV is matched only by her ability to offend. In recent years, she has been criticized for asserting the superiority of white European culture, casting aspersions on the academic performance of Black students at Penn Law, and other allegedly offensive remarks.

This week, Professor Wax once again found herself at the center of a national media firestorm. Her latest target: Asian Americans. As discussed in extensive coverage helpfully collected by Howard Bashman at How Appealing, Wax opined that the United States would be “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Uh thanks, Professor Wax?

It all started on the December 20 episode of Professor Glenn Loury’s YouTube program, The Glenn Show, during which Wax discussed U.S. immigration. She described “the influx of Asian elites” as “problematic,” wondering aloud, “Does the spirit of liberty beat in their breast?” She asserted that instead of being committed to political and economic freedom, Asians “tend to be more conformist to whatever the dominant ethos is.” Wax then argued that in many elite educational institutions with significant Asian-American representation, the dominant ethos these days is “wokeness,” which conformist Asian Americans tend to go along with. And so, she concluded, “As long as most Asians support Democrats and help to advance their positions, I think the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”

As you probably could have guessed from my coverage of Trap House-gate at Yale Law School, I’m not really big into being offended; to the contrary, I find “taking offense” to be a pretty useless sentiment. I’m more interested in whether analysis is right or wrong—and I think Wax’s analysis of Asian immigration is wrong.

Many Asian immigrants to the United States came here precisely because they wanted more freedom than they had in their countries of origin. After coming here, they adopted the “bourgeois values” so prized by Wax, availing themselves of this nation’s political and economic freedom to make better lives for themselves and their children. The “spirit of liberty” most definitely beats in the breasts of many Asian-American immigrants.

It seems that Wax’s main complaint with Asian Americans is that they tend to vote Democratic. But this wasn’t always the case; for many years, Asian Americans were actually a reliably Republican voting bloc. This started to change only in the 1990s, as Asian immigrants became more assimilated into America and as their American-born children became old enough to vote.

To this day, many older Asian Americans still vote Republican, with younger Asian Americans being more on the left. But they’re more left-leaning than their elders not because they’re “too Asian,” but because they’re “too American.” As Glenn Loury pointed out to Wax in their conversation, Asian immigrants didn’t bring wokeness to America; it developed on these shores—and wokeness made inroads into the Asian American community as it became less “Asian” and more “American.” In fact, if I had to guess, increasing immigration from Asia would actually tug Asian Americans rightward, by growing the segment of the Asian-American community that’s vehemently opposed to Communism, totalitarianism, and anything that smacks of those things—including, yes, some aspects of woke culture.

In memoriam (the last and first weeks of the year always seem to bring a disproportionate number of prominent passings):

Lani Guinier, the influential, groundbreaking, and controversial Harvard Law professor and civil rights lawyer;

Sarah Weddington, the Texas lawyer who successfully argued Roe v. Wade;

Harry Reid (D-Nev.), the former Senate Majority Leader (who graduated from GW Law and worked as a prosecutor before entering politics);

Stephen Sugarman, the longtime Berkeley Law professor; and

Lisa Brodyaga, a champion of immigrants’ rights.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Judge Liam O’Grady.

Yikes. It’s not a good thing when you’re a federal judge and the Wall Street Journal devotes almost 2,500 words to your apparent ethical lapse. But this is the situation that Judge Liam O’Grady (E.D. Va.) finds himself in:

For nearly two years, U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady has handed Amazon.com Inc. a string of court victories in a continuing suit in which it accuses two former employees of taking kickbacks from a real-estate developer and violating Amazon’s conflict-of-interest policies. All that time, Judge O’Grady had a conflict of his own: a financial interest that under federal law barred him from hearing the case in the first place. Throughout the case, Judge O’Grady’s wife owned Amazon stock. Judges are forbidden by a Watergate-era law to hear cases involving companies in which they or their spouses have a financial interest, however small.

Judge O’Grady’s wife sold the Amazon shares after the WSJ reported on it, but the question of whether he’ll continue to preside over the case remains—and the defendants have moved for his recusal. As noted by the Journal, a recusal will require a new judge to get up to speed in the long-running litigation, leading to more delay (and more attorneys’ fees for the parties).

The issue of judicial conflicts of interest obviously goes beyond Judge O’Grady (who is not the only or the worst offender). In highlighting him here, I’m taking him as a stand-in for the 131 judges who a WSJ investigation revealed as having similarly heard cases in which they or a family member held a financial interest, in violation of federal law and the rules of judicial ethics.

What should be done to address the problem? Congress is now considering the Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act, which would require federal judges to follow certain financial-reporting rules that top officials in the other two branches have followed for nearly a decade. It passed the House by a vote of 422-4, which reflects both the significance of the issue and the bipartisan support for a fix.

“Life tenure isn’t an excuse for judges to ignore basic conflict-of-interest laws, but that’s exactly what’s been happening,” said Gabe Roth of Fix the Court. “This bill will help litigants and the general public identify conflicts and hold judges to account.”

Ruling of the Week: United States v. Holmes.

On Monday, after seven days of deliberation, a jury convicted Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed blood testing start-up Theranos, on four of 11 charges of fraud. They acquitted her on four other counts, and they hung as to three.

Denizens of the tech industry have tried to cast Holmes and Theranos as sui generis. But as noted by Erin Griffith of the New York Times, Holmes and Theranos were creatures of Silicon Valley culture, lauded in startup and venture-capital circles for years before John Carreyrou of the WSJ exposed Theranos as a fraud. Holmes’s conviction raises uncomfortable questions about the extent to which the Valley’s hype-driven culture is permeated by greed and lies—and whether other high-flying founders might follow Holmes from the cover of Fortune to a federal penitentiary.

Runners-up for Ruling of the Week:

The other major verdict of the past two weeks was the sex-trafficking conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, but that verdict could get tossed out based on juror misconduct—so stay tuned.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan have all been given life sentences for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

The American division of Teva Pharmaceuticals was found liable for contributing to the opioid crisis in New York.

The D.C. Circuit reinstated a lawsuit that the families of 395 Americans killed or injured by the terrorist group Jaysh al-Mahdi brought under the Anti-Terrorism Act against five multinational pharmaceutical companies, alleging that the companies paid bribes that they knew helped finance terrorist attacks on Americans. Congratulations to Josh Branson of Kellogg Hansen, named Litigator of the Week by the American Lawyer for this nice win.

Litigation of the Week: United States v. Cornwall.

Yes, I know, I really should be talking about the vaccine-mandate cases argued before the Supreme Court yesterday. But as regular readers of this newsletter know, I’ve already talked about those cases at great length—and I don’t know that I have anything interesting left to say about them.

Instead, I’m going in a somewhat oddball direction and telling you about United States v. Cornwall. This is the prosecution of Patricia Cornwall of Los Angeles, the star of a viral video showing her slapping, scratching, and spitting on an elderly man who told her to sit down and put on her mask during a recent Delta flight. In case you missed it over the holidays, watch the video—it’s kinda cray-cray.

Here’s how it all went down, as explained in the Washington Post:

Cornwall was returning from the restroom when she saw a flight attendant conducting beverage service and blocking the aisle, according to the complaint. After Cornwall asked the flight attendant to help her find her seat, the flight attendant requested that she find an available seat until the conclusion of the beverage service, the complaint says. “What am I? Rosa Parks?” said Cornwall, who is White, according to the complaint. Upon hearing the comment, the complaint says, the male passenger sitting in seat 37C told Cornwall “it was an inappropriate comment and that she ‘isn’t Black … this isn’t Alabama and this isn’t a bus.’” He then called her a catchall term popularized in recent years to describe an entitled, demanding White woman who polices other people’s behavior. “Sit down, Karen,” he said to Cornwall.

And that’s when Cornwall decided to get medieval on his ass—for which she now stands accused of violating 18 U.S.C. § 113, which prohibits assaulting people on flights or boat trips within the territorial or maritime jurisdiction of the United States.

Reporting after the incident revealed Cornwall’s colorful past. She’s a former Baywatch actress and cheerleader for the then-Los Angeles Raiders (and she also appeared in a special issue of Playboy devoted to cheerleaders). Please don’t confuse her with poor Patricia Cornwell, the bestselling crime novelist who had to take to Twitter to set the record straight:

Deal of the Week: Stryker’s $3 billion acquisition of Vocera.

On Thursday, Stryker Corp., a leading maker of medical devices, announced its $2.97 billion acquisition of Vocera Communications Inc., a digital-care platform that helps healthcare workers communicate with colleagues, patients, and their families. Congratulations to their law firms, Skadden Arps for Michigan-based Stryker and Vocera for California-based Vocera.

When it comes to handling major M&A deals, Skadden is on a roll. In 2021, which saw a record $5.9 trillion in global deals, Skadden ranked #4 in Refinitiv’s league tables for advising principals, with $400 billion in transactions. The other firms in the top five were Kirkland & Ellis ($548 billion), Latham & Watkins ($516 billion), Wachtell Lipton ($422 billion), and Simpson Thacher ($368 billion).

How long can the party last? For predictions from me and Zach Sandberg, check out the latest episode of Movers, Shakers, and Rainmakers.

Law Firms of the Week: Jones Day and Orrick.

Law firms like to boast about their involvement in litigating groundbreaking cases. But it’s not often that you see firms as the parties rather than the lawyers.

So Jones Day v. Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe definitely got my attention. As explained by Alison Frankel of Reuters, the case could end up being an important precedent about the enforceability of subpoenas in the arbitration context.

The facts of the case are complex, but the gist is that Jones Day is suing Orrick to enforce a subpoena in an arbitration that Jones Day brought against its former partner, Michael Buhler, for allegedly breaching the partnership agreement when he moved to Orrick in 2019. Jones Day sought discovery from Orrick and two of its partners, and after they refused to comply, Jones Day sued to get its subpoena enforced.

The case, which turns on interpretation of the Federal Arbitration Act and thorny questions of jurisdiction and venue, is now before the Ninth Circuit, which is hearing the appeal on an expedited basis. Given the continuing rise and growing importance of arbitration, Jones Day v. Orrick is a case worth watching, no matter who prevails.

Lateral Move of the Week: Jonathan Ellis joining McGuireWoods as co-leader of its appellate practice.

Lateral movement tends to slow down in December, as both partners and associates hunker down to collect their year-end bonuses and other compensation—and then it explodes in January, as lawyers head to new firms in the new year. So picking one hire to highlight among the slew of moves announced this week was difficult. Focusing only on the litigation world, here are some of the more noteworthy ones:

In an unusual in-house-to-firm move, Timothy Martin, former general counsel at billionaire investor Ron Perelman’s holding company (MacAndrews & Forbes), joined the partnership of Kaplan Hecker & Fink, the high-powered New York litigation boutique.

In a sign of the continuing pickup in white-collar hiring, Morrison & Foerster hired William Frentzen, former chief of the fraud unit of the San Francisco U.S. Attorney’s Office. Also on the West Coast, Latham picked up two former federal prosecutors, Scott Joiner and Alex Wyman, in San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively.

In another hire out of government, WilmerHale brought aboard Frank Gorman, most recently the acting deputy director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection, as a partner in Washington.

Reflecting the continued hotness of the antitrust market, Orrick’s D.C. office hired Eileen Cole and Craig Falls, who join from White & Case and Dechert, respectively.

Reflecting the ongoing revival of the IP litigation market, Fried Frank in D.C. hired Nicole Jantzi and Paul Schoenhard, two IP litigators (who happen to be married to each other), from McDermott Will & Emery.

And last but not least, here’s the Lateral Move of the Week: Jonathan Ellis joining McGuireWoods, where he will serve as a co-chair of the firm’s 44-lawyer Appeals and Issues Team, working out of the D.C. and Raleigh offices.

Until November 2021, Ellis served in the Office of the Solicitor General, where he argued nine cases before the high court. Like many heads of appellate and Supreme Court practices, he’s a former SCOTUS clerk (to Chief Justice John Roberts)—and as noted in the McGuireWoods press release, he joins nine former Supreme Court clerks who are already at the firm. Impressive!

Job of the Week: Associate General Counsel (Commercial), Coinbase.

Speaking of career opportunities, this week I’m introducing a new category for Judicial Notice: Job of the Week.

Back when I was a recruiter, I spoke with many litigators interested in in-house opportunities. Unfortunately for them, most in-house jobs are for transactional lawyers (which is why I tell law students and young lawyers that if you’re on the fence between litigation and corporate, go corporate).

But the inaugural JOW is open to litigators. And it’s at one of the hottest companies, Coinbase, in one of the hottest sectors, cryptocurrency. Here’s how my friend Molly Abraham, director and associate general counsel at Coinbase, described it to me:

The role seeks an experienced lawyer who loves drafting and gets excited about analyzing liability frameworks. It's a unique opportunity where a former litigator wanting to cross over to a generalist or transactional role could be a great fit, or an experienced transactional lawyer.

To learn more and to apply, head over to Coinbase (and if you get an interview, please let them know that you learned about the job through Original Jurisdiction).

Job of the Week is just one of many new features that I’m excited to be introducing to this newsletter in the new year. As always, thanks for your readership and support, and I wish you all the best in 2022.