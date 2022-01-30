‘Okay, progressives—happy now?’ (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images.)

Greetings from Simi Valley, California, where I spoke this weekend at the 2022 Annual Western Chapters Conference of the Federalist Society. This was my first in-person conference since the start of the pandemic, and it was wonderful to see old friends and to make new ones. I’m looking forward to traveling more for conferences and speaking engagements as the pandemic abates (crossing fingers and knocking wood).

The big news of the week: Justice Stephen Breyer finally announced his retirement from the Supreme Court, igniting intense speculation over his possible successor. I offered my thoughts on some potential nominees in an interview with Elaine Godfrey of The Atlantic and at greater length in a detailed story for these pages.

But there was other interesting news as well—so let’s get right to it.

Lawyers of the Week: Vanessa Avery, Trina Higgins, Jesse Laslovich, Lane Tucker, Alexander Uballez, and Jane Young.

We spend so much time focusing on President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees, but let’s not forget all the other important legal positions he has to fill, including prosecutorial posts. On Thursday, he announced six new nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys:

Vanessa Avery , currently the chief of the Division of Enforcement and Public Protection at the Connecticut Attorney General’s Office, for the District of Connecticut;

Trina Higgins , an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Utah since 2002, to lead that office;

Jesse Laslovich , a regional vice president for the hospital company SCL Health, for the District of Montana;

Lane Tucker , a partner in the Anchorage office of Stoel Rives, for the District of Alaska;

Alexander Uballez , an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of New Mexico since 2016, to lead that office; and

Jane Young, the deputy attorney general for the New Hampshire Department of Justice since 2018, for the District of New Hampshire.

As noted by Law360, all six have prosecutorial experience, five as state prosecutors and five as federal prosecutors in the offices they’re being nominated to lead. Congratulations to them on their nominations, and good luck to them in the confirmation process.

Other attorneys in the headlines, but for less positive reasons: