Special Counsel Robert K. Hur (photo by Zach Gibson via Getty Images).

This week’s Judicial Notice is sponsored by

ShareFile helps you deliver a modern client experience with workflow technology that is easy to use and made to fit your firm. ShareFile’s secure digital solution simplifies workflows and improves collaboration by working with your existing technologies. To learn more about ShareFile, check out our website.

The highlight of my week was successfully submitting passport applications for Harlan and Chase. This was no small feat, since I had to contend with an adversarial supervisor at the post office who seemed eager to turn us away. But we prevailed in the end, thanks to a standout performance by Chase—The Best Baby Ever™.

The latest testimonial for Original Jurisdiction comes from one of my favorite legal commentators. According to Arthur Leonard, the Wagner Professor of Labor and Employment Law, Emeritus, at New York Law School, “Original Jurisdiction is a great way to keep up with what is going on in the legal profession.”

Now, on to the news—of which there was an insane amount. Indeed, this was one of the biggest and busiest weeks in the history of Judicial Notice (so I apologize for the length of this missive).

Lawyer of the Week: Robert Hur.

In January 2023, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert K. Hur as special counsel, tasked with investigating President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. To increase public confidence in the objectivity of the investigation, special counsels are often picked from the opposite side of the aisle, and Hur was no exception: a registered Republican and Trump Administration alum, Hur served as a top aide to then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and as U.S. Attorney for Maryland, where his work won praise from the state’s Democratic senators.

On Thursday, Hur issued a 345-page report summarizing the results of his investigation into President Biden. Its bottom line was good news for the president on the legal front: “no criminal charges are warranted in this matter.”

But some of Hur’s reasoning in support of that decision was bad news for Biden on the political front. Hur described Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” as well as “someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt.” As a result, “[i]t would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

This widely quoted language is extremely unhelpful to Joe Biden as he gets ready to take on Donald Trump in the 2024 election. As a Babylon Bee headline put it, “Man Ruled Too Senile To Stand Trial Still Fine To Run Country.”

Not surprisingly, Hur received harsh criticism for his report from the left. Former attorney general Eric Holder declared that the report “contains way too many gratuitous remarks” and is “flatly inconsistent with longstanding DOJ traditions.” Jim Messina, former deputy chief of staff in the Obama White House, said that “Hur, a lifelong Republican and creature of D.C., didn’t have a case against Biden—but he knew exactly how his swipes could hurt Biden politically.”

Hur also had his defenders. Former prosecutors told Glenn Thrush of the New York Times that the report “reads like a standard internal department memo drafted to justify a non-prosecution decision.” As Isaac Schorr argued in the New York Post, Hur “didn’t include the anecdotes about Biden’s failing memory in order to execute a political hit job, but to help explain his ultimate [non-prosecution] recommendation.” Highlighting language in Hur’s report stating that Biden conducted himself far better than Trump, Schorr asked, “If Hur was some kind of partisan hack intently focused on bolstering Trump’s campaign and blowing up Biden’s, why did he take pains to favorably compare Biden’s behavior to Trump’s?”

This is just the beginning of Hur’s time in the hot seat. Like other special counsels in high-profile cases, he’ll surely have to testify about his findings before Congress—where Republicans will criticize him for not indicting Biden, and Democrats will criticize him for attacking Biden in his report.

Fun times. As Rod Rosenstein quipped at the time of Hur’s appointment, “Every special counsel starts with a sterling reputation—but no one finishes up that way.”

In memoriam: Professor Dan Burk of UCI Law—a brilliant and impactful scholar and academic,” in the words of Professor Eric Goldman—passed away on February 4. May he rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Judge Aileen Cannon.

On Friday at around 10:30 p.m., “11th Circuit” started trending on Twitter. So of course I clicked—and saw that Judge Aileen Cannon had gone off again (sorry, I can’t resist terrible puns).

Folks on the left were upset over an order issued by Judge Cannon late on Friday in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Judge Cannon directed Special Counsel Jack Smith to provide Trump’s legal team with a certain exhibit to a motion that Smith sought to file under seal and ex parte, i.e., without sharing it with Trump’s lawyers.

According to Smith, the exhibit concerns “threats that have been made over social media to a prospective Government witness,” which are now “the subject of an ongoing federal investigation being handled by a United States Attorney’s Office”—and “[d]isclosure of the details and circumstances of the threats risks disrupting the investigation.” Some observers believe that this ruling could endanger witnesses or compromise the investigation (although note that the exhibit still remains under seal and subject to a protective order).

This all takes place against the larger backdrop of Smith seeking reconsideration of an earlier order by Judge Cannon, one that would make public different discovery material that was previously provided by Smith to Trump’s team. According to Smith’s February 8 motion for reconsideration and stay, the material, “if publicly docketed in unredacted form as the Court has ordered, would disclose the identities of numerous potential witnesses, along with the substance of the statements they made to the FBI or the grand jury, exposing them to significant and immediate risks of threats, intimidation, and harassment.” Judge Cannon gave Trump and his co-defendants until February 23 to respond to Smith’s motion for reconsideration—a delay that Team Trump surely welcomes. (Judge Cannon herself is an example of someone involved in a Trump case who received threats; a Houston woman was just sentenced to three years in prison for leaving threatening voicemails for the judge.)

In a Twitter thread on Smith’s motion, Norm Eisen noted its strong wording, including its claims that Judge Cannon’s order constitutes “clear error” and would give rise to “manifest injustice.” Eisen added that if Judge Cannon does not reconsider the order, he could see Smith appealing to the Eleventh Circuit—and maybe even asking the court to take Cannon off the case, given two rulings of hers in the pre-indictment stage of the case that already got her reversed twice. So stay tuned.

Turning to SCOTUS, I’d go with Justice Amy Coney Barrett as Justice of the Week, based on her incisive questioning at Thursday’s hearing in Trump v. Anderson. Professors Josh Blackman and Gerard Magliocca, two of the most prominent commentators on Anderson (discussed in much more detail below), take opposite positions on whether Trump should be disqualified—but interestingly enough, they agree that Justice Barrett posed the smartest questions. Professor Magliocca identified her as “the best questioner,” and Professor Blackman declared her “on fire”—in a good way. (Thanks to Howard Bashman of How Appealing for the links.)

A quick update on another repeat winner of JOW honors, Judge Pauline Newman: on Wednesday, the U.S. Judicial Conference’s Committee on Judicial Conduct and Disability rejected her challenge to her suspension from the Federal Circuit. The Committee’s decision “unleashed a flurry of calls to change the statutory framework for evaluating judges for potential disability and misconduct,” according to Michael Shapiro of Bloomberg Law. But whether or not the ruling gives rise to any reform of the judicial disability and misconduct process over the long term, in the short term it makes it significantly less likely that Judge Newman will ever hear cases again.

In nominations news, the Senate confirmed three new judges: trade lawyers Joseph Laroski Jr. and Lisa Wang, confirmed to the Court of International Trade, and Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Amy Baggio, confirmed to the District of Oregon. And the Biden Administration named its forty-fifth round of judicial nominees: Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara (E.D.N.Y.), Superior Court Judge Dena Michaela Coggins (E.D. Cal.), former South Dakota State Bar president Eric Schulte (D.S.D.), and Second Judicial Circuit Judge Camela Theeler (D.S.D.).

Ruling of the Week: United States v. Trump (immunity litigation).

The big decision of the week was the D.C. Circuit’s 57-page, per curiam ruling in United States v. Trump. A three-judge panel—Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson, J. Michelle Childs, and Florence Pan, appointed by George H.W. Bush (Henderson) and Biden (Childs and Pan)—rejected former president Donald Trump’s claim that executive immunity requires dismissal of the federal election-interference case against him. Charlie Savage wrote an excellent summary of the opinion for the New York Times, which I commend to you.

Pretty much everyone agrees that the bottom-line outcome is correct, and many endorsed its reasoning as well. George T. Conway hailed the opinion in The Atlantic as a “masterful example of judicial craftsmanship on many levels,” Neal Katyal on Twitter called it “so thorough and well done,” and Andrew McCarthy of the National Review described it as “a compelling piece of work.” But there’s at least some disagreement on whether the analysis is sound:

My two favorite legal podcasts took opposite sides: Ken White of Serious Trouble praised the opinion, while Sarah Isgur of Advisory Opinions criticized it (specifically, its treatment of discretionary versus ministerial acts).

Five writers for Lawfare pronounced it “thorough,” “comprehensive,” and “narrowly tailored.” But also at Lawfare, Professor Jack Goldsmith agreed that while the result is right, the opinion is not narrowly tailored. He argued that the Supreme Court should hear the case, given the importance of the immunity issue and how the D.C. Circuit’s “loose reasoning… will have a potentially large collateral impact on the construction of criminal statutes to burden the Article II authorities of sitting presidents.”

Similarly, the Wall Street Journal editorial board declared that while the opinion “makes short work of bad immunity arguments,” it “makes too-short work of better arguments,” and “the sweeping nature of the ruling means that it also risks weakening the office of the Presidency.”

What happens next? Because of the panel’s clever handling of the “mandate”—a technical issue of appellate procedure, nicely explained by Andrew McCarthy here and here—Trump can’t delay the proceedings further by seeking en banc review by the full D.C. Circuit. Instead, the U.S. Supreme Court is his only hope.

But will SCOTUS agree to hear the case? The case against granting certiorari is laid out well by the Washington Post editorial board, Lawfare, and Henry Wray. According to Wray, the case raises issues that are “interesting legally and largely unprecedented”—but there’s no split in the lower courts, and “the bottom-line outcome of the decision appears clearly correct in its specific context.”

So if I had to set odds, I’d say 3:2 against Supreme Court review. The chances of a cert grant would be even lower if not for the “grand bargain” theory laid out by Professor Rick Hasen in Slate (and flagged by Adam Liptak in the Times):

After oral arguments at the Supreme Court in Trump v. Anderson, a grand bargain that appears to make practical sense as a compromise is beginning to come into view: The Supreme Court unanimously, or nearly so, holds that Colorado does not have the power to remove Donald Trump from the ballot, but in a separate case it rejects his immunity argument and makes Trump go on trial this spring or summer on federal election subversion charges.

On balance, I still think the “grand bargain” theory is outweighed by the traditional factors counseling against SCOTUS review, as well as the Court having enough on its plate already—in terms of both workload and politics-related drama. But time will tell.

Two other notable decisions from the lower courts:

State of Hawai’i v. Wilson. In a unanimous, 53-page opinion by Justice Todd Eddins that was highly critical of the U.S. Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Second Amendment in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled that “in Hawaiʻi, there is no state constitutional right to carry a firearm in public.”

People of the State of Michigan v. Jennifer Lynn Crumbley. After deliberating for 11 hours, a Michigan jury found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter, concluding that her failure to exercise ordinary care contributed to the November 2021 school shooting in which her son killed four students.

Litigation of the Week: Trump v. Anderson.

I hereby incorporate by reference my prior post about Trump v. Anderson, the case the Supreme Court heard on Thursday about disqualifying Trump under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. But I have some additional thoughts.

As I previously wrote, there’s a clear majority on the Court for holding that Section Three is not “self-executing”—or, to be more precise, for holding that an individual state lacks the power to bar a candidate for federal office from the ballot, in the absence of congressional action. But here’s the problem if the Court decides the case based solely on that reason, as explained by Jason Murray, counsel for the Anderson plaintiffs (cleaned up slightly from the transcript, emphasis added):

If this Court concludes on procedural grounds that Colorado did not have the authority to exclude President Trump from the presidential ballot, I think this case would be done. But [the issue] could come back with a vengeance because, ultimately, members of Congress would or may have to make the determination after a presidential election, if President Trump wins, about whether or not he is disqualified from office and whether to count votes cast for him under the Electoral Count Reform Act.

And then we could end up with a national nightmare, outlined in frightening detail in this amicus brief filed by three election-law experts, Edward Foley, Ben Ginsberg, and Rick Hasen. They predict that “some Members of Congress will invoke Section Three in an effort to prevent [Trump] from returning to the presidency,” which “would risk serious political instability between November 2024 and January 2025.” But, they suggest, this exceedingly high risk of civil unrest and violence “would be avoided by a pre-election answer” from the Supreme Court on the applicability of Section Three as a substantive matter.

Which arguments would resolve the Section Three question substantively or “on the merits,” such that it wouldn’t return post-election? The two most prominent ones are (1) the president is not an “officer of the United States” within the meaning of Section Three, so Trump isn’t barred from office based on “having previously taken an oath” as president, and (2) there was no insurrection on January 6 or, if there was, Trump did not “engage[] in” it. But neither of these arguments are airtight.

For the most comprehensive articulation of the “not an officer” argument, see Sweeping and Forcing the President into Section Three by Professors Josh Blackman and Seth Barrett Tillman (who’s now “enjoying some level of vindication” after years of toiling in obscurity, as noted in this Times profile by Charlie Savage). For the CliffsNotes version, read Blackman’s four-post series on the Volokh Conspiracy, which I found extremely helpful in understanding what transpired on Thursday.

There are powerful arguments against the “not an officer” position, laid out in great detail by eminent scholars of constitutional law like Akhil Amar, Will Baude, and Michael Stokes Paulsen. But the argument that the president is “not an officer” got a surprising amount of traction at oral argument from a surprising source: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Why? According to Hasen, regardless of its analytical weaknesses, “the Justice Jackson approach has great practical appeal.” By making clear that disqualification doesn’t cover Trump at all, it would “make it exceedingly unlikely that congressional Democrats would try to not count any Electoral College votes for Trump cast in November.”

Writing in the New Yorker, Professor Jeannie Suk Gersen acknowledged the post-election nightmare scenario outlined in the Foley/Ginsburg/Hasen brief, but expressed concern over using the “not an officer” argument to avoid it. Why? Accepting this contention could weaken “the broader imperative of Presidential accountability in a constitutional democracy.” So it might be preferable, she suggested, to resolve Anderson “by finding that Trump did not engage in insurrection.” See also what David Boies, counsel to Al Gore in Bush v. Gore, said to me in part one of our podcast conversation: January 6 “was much more of a riot than it was an insurrection.”

In light of all this, I’m now thinking that the Court will offer multiple rationales for its inevitable ruling in favor of Trump. The more reasons offered to support the decision, the less likely we’ll have chaos down the road—and the less likely the justices will have to revisit this issue. As I wrote back in January, in a post titled When It Comes to Donald Trump, The Supreme Court Has One Job (emphasis added), “No matter what the justices decide, they should reach a swift, conclusive, universally binding decision—because the fate of our democracy hangs in the balance.”

A quick update on my last Litigation of the Week, Estate of Avraham Sasi v. Islamic Republic of Iran: please note my lengthy correction and clarification. This case will never make it to a jury. As a reader who’s an expert in terrorism litigation explained to me, Iran almost always defaults in such cases, and because Iran is so heavily sanctioned, it’s difficult to find any assets in the U.S. for executing any judgment.

Deal of the Week: Novo Holdings buying Catalent for $16.5 billion.

If you’re reading this and have a BMI above 25, you’re probably on Wegovy or Ozempic—which explains why Novo Nordisk A/S can’t keep up with demand for the two wildly popular drugs, used to treat diabetes and obesity. As part of a strategy to boost production, Novo Nordisk’s parent company, Novo Holdings, is paying $16.5 billion to acquire Catalent, a critical manufacturing subcontractor.

The law firms on the transaction are Goodwin Procter for Novo Holdings, Skadden Arps for Catalent, and Jones Day for the Catalent board. I propose that all deal-team members get free lifetime supplies of their anti-obesity drug of choice.

Law Firm of the Week: Venable.

Are you tired of talking or hearing about Taylor Swift? Sorry, I have bad news: there will be constant cutaway shots focusing on her during the Super Bowl later today, when she shows up to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. So don’t fight it, just embrace it: it’s Taylor’s world, and we’re just living in it.

Accordingly, the Law Firm of the Week is… Taylor Swift’s law firm. That would be Venable, a 750-lawyer firm that’s #69 on both the Am Law 100 and the NLJ 500 (which rank firms by revenue and by headcount, respectively).

As reported by Brian Baxter of Bloomberg Law in this deep dive into Venable’s work for Swift, the firm has been working for the celebrated singer-songwriter since at least 2014. And the firm popped up again this week, when Venable lawyers threatened legal action against Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old student at the University of Central Florida who uses public data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to report on the movements of celebrities’ private jets—including Swift’s. According to Sweeney, he doesn’t post anything more specific about her movements than the cities she flies to—much of which is public anyway, since it’s largely her public touring schedule combined with attendance at Chiefs games.

I have a positive opinion of Taylor Swift, but I agree with Ken White of Serious Trouble that her claims against Sweeney are weak. As James Slater of the Electronic Frontier Foundation told Bloomberg Law, her claims lack merit, and her threatening letters appear to be mainly “an effort to quash negative publicity over her emissions.”

Here’s what I’d say to Taylor Swift: “You’re a 34-year-old, beloved billionaire. A college kid is simply posting public FAA data, which is neither defamatory nor privacy-invading. You have a giant entourage and world-class security, and this is creating no significant marginal risk for you: if someone wanted to stalk you, they could just do exactly what Sweeney is doing and get the FAA data themselves. So You Need To Calm Down. There’s no need to create all this Bad Blood. Just Shake It Off. Okay? Now go off and enjoy the Super Bowl!”

Move of the Week: Gary Friedman joining Seyfarth from Weil.

It might be surprising to see a partner jump from Weil Gotshal, with profits per equity partner of $4.6 million, to Seyfarth Shaw, with profits per equity partner of $1.5 million. But Gary Friedman—a leading, Chambers-ranked employment litigator, with more than three decades of experience—presumably had good reasons for making this move.

The term “platform,” as in “which firm is a better platform for your practice,” might strike some as annoying recruiter-speak. But it’s a popular term because it’s useful. I wouldn’t be surprised if Friedman concluded that Seyfarth is simply a better platform for his practice, which focuses on representing employers in employment-related class actions, trade-secret and restrictive-covenant litigation, and other complex, employment-related disputes. Seyfarth is known for its excellence in high-stakes labor and employment matters, and it presumably rolled out the red carpet for Friedman, who will help launch a new cross-practice advisory group at the nexus of labor and employment law and complex commercial litigation. (I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that Friedman felt insufficiently valued at Weil, and I also wonder whether he was thinking about the firms’ mandatory-retirement policies: Weil has a mandatory retirement age of 68, while Seyfarth has no mandatory-retirement age.)

Other noteworthy moves:

Kimberly Branscome , a leading products-liability and mass-torts litigator, joined the Los Angeles office of Paul, Weiss . She came over from Dechert , where she served as co-head of the product-liability and mass-tort practice.

Staying in the mass-tort space, Watts Guerra is “going through a strategic and collaborative restructuring,” as noted on its website. Mikal Watts told Emily Siegel of Bloomberg Law that he and Francisco “Frank” Guerra are parting ways, with Watts keeping most of the mass-tort cases and Guerra keeping most of the individual personal-injury cases.

A third prominent products-liability practitioner, Greg Chernack , made the move to the D.C. office of King & Spalding —and in a reversal of the usual Biglaw-to-boutique move, he’s coming over from Hollingsworth .

Also going from boutique to Biglaw is former federal prosecutor Ivy Wang , who joined the Los Angeles office of Greenberg Traurig from Ellis George .

On the transactional side and in New York, DLA Piper hired leveraged-finance lawyers Alan Rockwell and Heather Waters Borthwick, who are leaving Shearman & Sterling ahead of its merger with Allen & Overy. And Paul Hastings picked up capital-markets partner Colin Diamond from White & Case, where he chaired the public-company advisory group.

Job of the Week: Litigation Associate at an Am Law 200 Firm in South Florida.



Lateral Link is working with a Southeast-based Am Law 200 firm, currently recruiting experienced litigation associates for their Miami and Fort Lauderdale offices. The practice involves complex cases in sports and entertainment, IP, shareholder, and high-stakes business disputes. Successful candidates will work under highly ranked partners, gaining exposure and hands-on experience. The firm offers a blend of extensive resources and a supportive culture that facilitates rapid professional advancement. Competitive compensation is provided. Immediate and direct consideration by decision-makers is guaranteed. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply via this LinkedIn posting for a confidential review.

And now I’m going to… take a nap, while the rest of the world watches the Super Bowl. To all you football fans—the Super Bowl is football, right?—I hope you enjoy the Big Game.

Thanks for reading Original Jurisdiction, and thanks to my paid subscribers for making this publication possible. Subscribers get (1) access to Judicial Notice, my time-saving weekly roundup of the most notable news in the legal world; (2) additional stories reserved for paid subscribers; and (3) the ability to comment on posts. You can email me at davidlat@substack.com with questions or comments, and you can share this post or subscribe using the buttons below.

Share