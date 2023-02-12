Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, speaking last month at a press conference about the death of Tyre Nichols, flanked by Nichols’s stepfather and mother, Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells (photo by Scott Olson via Getty Images).

Now, on to the legal news.

Lawyer of the Week: Benjamin Crump.

Congratulations to Ben Crump, the prominent civil-rights and plaintiffs’ lawyer currently representing the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a January 7 traffic stop. Crump is now the first and only living Black lawyer to have a law school named after him: his alma mater, the St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami Gardens, Florida, which on Wednesday rebranded itself as the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law. Of the 199 law schools accredited by the American Bar Association, only one other is named after a Black lawyer, the Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Crump made a $1 million gift to the school—which, while sizable, probably wouldn’t be enough to earn naming rights by itself. But as reported by TMZ—which doesn’t often report on law school renaming—a slew of celebrities, including actor Will Smith and funk-music legend George Clinton, raised $10 million to support the renaming of St. Thomas Law. Appearing at the renaming ceremony, Smith slapped Crump—affectionately, on the chest—and offered hearty congratulations.

Other lawyers (and a law professor) in the news:

Representative George Santos (R-N.Y.), under investigation for a litany of alleged lies, took lawyer Michael Weinstock , a Democrat who once ran for the House district that Mr. Santos now represents, as his guest to the State of the Union. Weinstock told the New York Times that his acceptance of the invitation led to his dismissal from his law firm (which the Times did not name).

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton agreed to pay $3.3 million in a settlement with four former aides, conservative lawyers who alleged that Paxton retaliated against them after they raised concerns about possible corruption (involving a wealthy real estate investor who was Paxton’s friend and donor).

Congratulations to Professor Brian Fitzpatrick of Vanderbilt Law, whose methodology for calculating attorneys’ fees, now known as the “Fitzpatrick Matrix,” was adopted by Chief Judge Beryl Howell (D.D.C.) in determining the fees owed to a prevailing plaintiff in a lawsuit against the District of Columbia.

In memoriam: Harry Whittington, the wealthy and well-connected Texas lawyer who was shot by then-vice president Dick Cheney in a hunting accident in 2006, passed away at 95. May he rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Judge Vince Chhabria.

This benchslap was dispensed on the West Coast, but I heard it all the way here in New Jersey. And on the receiving end was one of Biglaw’s biggest and best law firms.