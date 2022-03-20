Hunter Biden (photo by DNCC via Getty Images).

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, you can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe by clicking on the button below.

Whew. I’ve had a busy week—in a good way. In addition to writing for these pages about Supreme Court clerk hiring and the latest drama at Yale Law School, I wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times sharing my thoughts on where we are in the pandemic. It was published on March 16, exactly two years from the date when I was admitted to NYU Langone with Covid-19. I’m glad and grateful to be around to engage in such reflection.

My co-host Zach Sandberg and I recorded a new episode of Movers, Shakers, and Rainmakers. Our guest was Steven Rushing of Lateral Link, and we discussed making the jump from a law firm to an in-house role—a popular topic among burned-out Biglaw lawyers seeking greener pastures.

The legal news was not terribly busy this week—even quieter than last week, which was quieter than the week before. But there are still some things to discuss, so let’s get to it.

Lawyers of the Week: attorneys struggling with long Covid.

As I wrote in my L.A. Times piece, I’m heartened by some of the ways in which the nation is reopening after two years of this grim pandemic. But as I also noted, there’s still so much work to be done—including learning more about, and treating, the confusing constellation of enduring symptoms known as long Covid. It has not spared the legal profession, as reported by Hannah Albarazi of Law360:

When Erica Taylor contracted COVID-19 in the summer of 2020, she had only mild symptoms and intended to work from home. "But then the brain fog hit and the fatigue hit. And I could not think my way out of a paper bag," the 33-year-old Georgia attorney recalled…. [N]early two years later, Taylor says she still has lingering chest pain and other symptoms that are consistent with long COVID. It's the neurological deficits—the brain fog, namely—that worry Taylor the most. “I'm a lawyer. My brain is my superpower," she said.

We’ve been in this pandemic for two long years, which feels like an eternity. But I predict that it will take us even longer, unfortunately, to get a good understanding of long Covid. As we move forward and learn to live with Covid—because we have no choice, since it looks like total eradication isn’t realistic—let’s not forget those with long Covid, those who are immunocompromised, and others who face heightened challenges from the pandemic and its fallout.

Runners-up for Lawyer of the Week:

Sanctions lawyers : As a result of the sanctions imposed upon Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, businesses around the world are scrambling to comply—and sanctions lawyers are busier than ever.

The lawyers prepping the Senate for Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings . Who are the lawyers, on both sides of the aisle, helping the Senate Judiciary Committee get ready for next week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (D.C. Cir.)? Here are their names, as reported by Andrew Goudsward of Law.com.

David Rubenstein. A billionaire from co-founding the Carlyle Group investment firm, Rubenstein is a proud Chicago Law alum—and very generous to his alma mater. He just donated another $15 million to fund full-tuition scholarships, bringing his total support of the Rubenstein Scholars Program to $61 million.

In memoriam: Holden Tanner, 26, a 2021 graduate of Yale Law School, was killed in a tragic car accident. Tanner was a law clerk to Justice Jimmy Blacklock of the Texas Supreme Court, who described him as “an exemplary law clerk, a joyful colleague, and a dear friend to me and to so many others at the Court.” Judge Don Willett of the Fifth Circuit, for whom Tanner was going to clerk after finishing with Justice Blacklock, had this to say:

Holden was truly magnificent, in every way that someone can be. He was a generational talent, and universally beloved—for his brilliance, yes, but even more for his goodness. Holden was a man of sterling virtue. And everyone fortunate to know him marveled not just at his gifts but at his graciousness. My clerk family is my proudest professional legacy, and I was so looking forward to the privilege of serving alongside him, and then cheering him on for decades to come. His precious family is inexpressibly heartbroken, as are all who knew and loved Holden, me included. May God richly bless his dear wife, Stephanie, and their two young children, Alexander and Cordelia.

May he rest in peace. If you would like to help the Tanner family as they try to navigate life without Holden, you can do so here.

Judge of the Week: Judge Laurence Silberman.

As I first reported here at Original Jurisdiction, Judge Laurence Silberman (D.C. Cir.), the prominent conservative jurist, sent out this email to his fellow Article III judges after this month’s free-speech controversy at Yale Law School:

The latest events at Yale Law School, in which students attempted to shout down speakers participating in a panel discussion on free speech, prompt me to suggest that students who are identified as those willing to disrupt any such panel discussion should be noted. All federal judges—and all federal judges are presumably committed to free speech—should carefully consider whether any student so identified should be disqualified from potential clerkships.

Not surprisingly, Judge Silberman’s provocative email, which garnered a range of reactions from other judges, generated lots of news coverage:

Law360 ( Justin Wise ): “The email triggered dozens of responses… ranging from expressions of support to requests not to send mass emails.”

Law.com ( Christine Charnosky ): “Users took to social media to both criticize and support the protesters and the judge.”

Slate (Mark Joseph Stern): “There is only one plausible threat to free speech here: the possibility that federal judges will blacklist law students from clerkships because they expressed their beliefs too loudly.”

And Twitter commentary:

Howard Bashman : “Thank goodness all Article III judges have Senior D.C. Circuit Judge Laurence H. Silberman available to provide them with his unsolicited advice regarding who they should hire as law clerks."

Ted Frank: His email “is absolutely correct, but Judge Silberman is sadly likely to be an outlier.”

My thoughts? On the plus side, it’s good that Judge Silberman focused the attention of his fellow judges on the recent protest at Yale Law School, which it appears was worse than I originally reported, and on the (sad) state of free speech in the legal academy. On the minus side, his email did raise the temperature in the room (and lower the productivity of the federal judiciary for an afternoon).

But I’m not terribly concerned about Judge Silberman’s email affecting clerk hiring for the worse by giving rise to any sort of “blacklist”—for perhaps depressing reasons. First, both the federal courts and law clerk hiring are so polarized already that the types of students who engage in YLS-like disruptions aren’t applying to the Judge Silbermans of the world; conservative students apply to conservative judges, while liberal or progressive students avoid them.

Second, even if students like the YLS protesters were to apply to FedSoc-type judges like Judge Silberman, I doubt these students would be hired, whether or not there’s any sort of “blacklist.” Almost all judges (or their current clerks) run Google searches and otherwise research the backgrounds of applicants they’re thinking about interviewing or hiring, and university newspapers like the Yale Daily News have sufficiently high Google placement that a record of disrupting campus activities would quickly come to light. So while the Silberman email certainly got lots of attention (which is why Judge Silberman is Judge of the Week), I doubt it will have much impact as a practical matter.

In nominations news, congratulations to Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley (N.D. Cal.) and Judge Fred Slaughter (C.D. Cal.), confirmed by the Senate with bipartisan support—63 and 57 votes, respectively. And congrats to the ten other judicial nominees who moved closer to confirmation after various procedural votes, including Judge Alison Nathan (S.D.N.Y.), up for elevation to the Second Circuit.

In memoriam: Justice Randy Holland, formerly of the Delaware Supreme Court, passed away at the age of 75. May he rest in peace.

Ruling of the Week: Ukraine v. Russia.

Last week’s Lawyers of the Week, the five prominent advocates representing Ukraine against Russia in the International Court of Justice (“ICJ”), now give us a Ruling of the Week. On Wednesday, the ICJ ordered Russia to suspend its military operations in Ukraine, by a vote of 13-2 (with the dissenters coming from Russia and China).

Will Russia abide by this ruling? Nyet. But even if it’s mainly symbolic, it’s yet another example of countries around the world banding together to oppose Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

Runner-up for Ruling of the Week: In re Caitlyn Clark. On Thursday, the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council affirmed the dismissal of Caitlyn Clark’s case claiming that Judge C. Ashley Royal (M.D. Ga.) fired her as his law clerk because she was pregnant. In its 75-page order, the Council concluded that Clark’s claims were either time-barred or not supported by the evidence. As in many employment disputes, the parties argued over why Clark was fired, and the Council put more stock in Judge Royal’s claim that it was because of poor performance.

Even though she lost her case, Clark is contributing to a broader conversation about how the federal judiciary should address workplace discrimination and harassment. She provided written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, which is currently considering proposed legislation that would give judicial employees some of the same anti-discrimination protections enjoyed by other government workers. As Gabe Roth of Fix the Court told Adam Liptak of the New York Times last year, these problems “are serious and endemic, and there’s no indication they’re going away. So Congress has every right to step in and, via legislation, hold the third branch to account, which I expect to happen in 2022.”

Litigation of the Week: the federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Interest in the messy financial affairs of Hunter Biden has gone beyond the right-wing media and made its way into the pages of the New York Times. This week, the paper of record reported as follows:

In the year after he disclosed a federal investigation into his “tax affairs” in late 2020, President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, paid off a significant tax liability, even as a grand jury continued to gather evidence in a wide-ranging examination of his international business dealings, according to people familiar with the case. Mr. Biden’s failure to pay all his taxes has been a focus of the ongoing Justice Department investigation. While wiping out his liability does not preclude criminal charges against him, the payment could make it harder for prosecutors to win a conviction or a long sentence for tax-related offenses, according to tax law experts, since juries and judges tend to be more sympathetic to defendants who have paid their bills…. The investigation, which began as a tax inquiry under the Obama administration, widened in 2018 to include possible criminal violations of tax laws, as well as foreign lobbying and money laundering rules…. The investigation is being overseen by David C. Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware. He worked in the office during the Bush and Obama administrations, and was nominated to run it by Mr. Trump. Mr. Weiss has been permitted to remain in office until the Biden case is resolved.

According to the Times, Biden told a friend that the tax bill he paid off was more than $1 million—yikes. Clint Lancaster, counsel to Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s three-year-old daughter, said in a recent interview that he expects Biden to be indicted on tax charges, based on financial records that Lancaster has seen.

Whether or not you think the Hunter Biden investigation is being covered too little or too much, it could be politically significant. President Biden has had a rocky first year—and if his son gets indicated, especially if it happens before the midterm elections, Republicans will make much hay of it.

Things were quiet at the Supreme Court this week, with no oral arguments or new opinions. But while we wait for SCOTUS to return, here’s a noteworthy cert petition in City of Oakland v. Oakland Raiders, flagged by Bloomberg Law. Represented by three prominent firms—Goldstein & Russell, Pearson Simon & Warshaw, and Berg & Androphy—the City of Oakland is seeking review of a Ninth Circuit ruling that rejected Oakland’s antitrust challenge to the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas. Antitrust in the athletics context is an interesting and active area of law, and I could see the Court, which decided NCAA v. Alston last year, having more to say.

Deal of the Week: KKR’s closing of a $17 billion fund for infrastructure investment.

Could Biglaw layoffs be on the way? Burdened by geopolitical and economic uncertainty right now, M&A activity is already slowing down. So perhaps it’s not surprising that the Deal of the Week isn’t an M&A deal—instead, it’s KKR’s closing of a $17 billion fund for global investments in infrastructure, in which it was represented by Debevoise & Plimpton. We’re seeing a pickup in infrastructure investment, so even if funds in other sectors start to struggle in finding either investors or investments, infrastructure might be okay.

Law Firm of the Week: Reed Smith.

As a father through surrogacy myself, I know how challenging it can be to form a family through assisted reproductive technology—and I also know how expensive it can be. So kudos to Reed Smith for rolling out a generous new fertility and family-forming benefit, as described by Kathryn Rubino of Above the Law: “The firm will cover 100% of eligible expenses (which includes a range of fertility treatments and family-formation services, such as adoption, IVF and gestational carrier services) up to a $60,000 lifetime limit. That’s some impressive coverage.”

Reed Smith isn’t alone; an increasing number of law firms are helping their lawyers start families. But I believe the Reed Smith program is one of the most generous ones out there, and recognizing its program is a good opportunity to note this trend. (If you’re aware of a program that’s even more generous than Reed Smith’s, please feel free to note it in the comments or email me.)

Lateral Moves of the Week: McGuireWoods hiring Erin Ashwell and Jeff Ehrlich.

The market for lawyers with high-level government experience is picking up. So it makes sense that McGuireWoods, not long after hiring Office of the Solicitor General alum Jonathan Ellis, has brought aboard Erin Ashwell, former chief deputy attorney general of Virginia, and Jeff Ehrlich, former deputy enforcement director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Ashwell is joining the firm’s investigations and white-collar practice in Richmond, while Ehrlich is joining its financial-services litigation practice in D.C.

Runners-up for Lateral Moves of the Week:

Another pair of hires, this time by Latham & Watkins . The firm brought over private-equity partner Bruce Herzog from Willkie Farr , where he had been co-managing partner of the Houston office, and Teri O’Brien from Paul Hastings , where she had been co-chair of the global securities and capital markets practice group.

Cooley’s recent hire of John-Paul “J.P.” Motley, former chair of the capital markets practice at O’Melveny & Myers, as a Los Angeles-based partner.

The deal market might be slowing, but there’s still work to go around—and until that changes, firms will still have an appetite for top-tier transactional attorneys.

Job of the Week: Associate General Counsel, Investure.

Are you interested in making the jump to the in-house world? Would you like to live in the beautiful town of Charlottesville, Virginia, the home of UVA? Do you have three to six years of experience in fund formation and management? Then check out the latest Job of the Week, sponsored by Cadence Counsel: a role as associate general counsel at Investure LLC, an outsourced investment office serving non-profit college endowments and private foundations. The excellent compensation package includes assistance with relocation expenses. For more information and to apply, please contact Lindsay Omara.

Today is the first day of spring, and I’m going outside now to enjoy it with Zach and Harlan. Happy spring, and I hope the rest of your weekend is delightful.

Thanks for reading Original Jurisdiction, and thanks to my paid subscribers for making this publication possible. Subscribers get access to Judicial Notice, my time-saving weekly roundup of the most notable news in the legal world, as well as the ability to comment on posts. You can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com with any questions or comments about Original Jurisdiction, and you can share this post or subscribe using the buttons below.

Share