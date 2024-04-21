Outside Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan (photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images).

This week started for me in Salt Lake City, to which I flew on Monday for a speaking engagement on Tuesday, and ended in the Berkshires, where we enjoyed a delightful weekend with friends visiting from out of town. Although I’ve enjoyed my travels, I’m looking forward to a few weeks of not going any farther than Philadelphia—and catching up on the work, correspondence, and administrivia that have piled up in my absence.

This week’s testimonial for Original Jurisdiction comes from Ryan Short, vice president at Proteus Discovery: “David’s story selection and evenhanded analysis are consistently excellent. In an era that views opponents as enemies, his integrity in handling difficult subjects is refreshing. For that, I am grateful.” And I am grateful to Ryan for his kind words.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyers of the Week: the two attorneys on the jury for the Donald Trump hush-money case.

God has a sense of humor. Donald Trump—after years of firing, stiffing, and otherwise mistreating lawyers—will now be judged by two of them. A pair of Biglaw attorneys made it onto the twelve-person jury in Trump’s first criminal trial, now unfolding in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, on 34 charges that he falsified business records to cover up hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Juror No. 3, a man who appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s, is a transactional lawyer at Gunderson Dettmer. Juror No. 7, a middle-aged man, is a civil litigator at Hunton Andrews Kurth. Although Justice Juan Merchan on Thursday ordered the press not to report on the current and former employers of jurors, both Law.com and Law360 reported on the employers of the Biglaw jurors on Tuesday, before Justice Merchan issued his order. (As Professor William P. Marshall told the New York Times, the Merchan order might also run afoul of the First Amendment, which protects the right of the news media to report information introduced in open court.)

The Gunderson attorney didn’t say much during the jury-selection process, but the Hunton lawyer was chattier. While acknowledging that he held “political views as to the Trump presidency,” he said that as to Donald Trump himself, “I don’t know the man and I don’t have opinions about him personally.” The juror also said that his work as a lawyer wouldn’t prevent him from serving in Trump’s criminal case: “I’m a civil litigator, which means I know virtually nothing about criminal. I don’t know anything about election or finance law either.”

I’ve long disagreed with the conventional wisdom that lawyers rarely get picked for juries. I’ve known many lawyers, as well as some judges, who have been selected to serve on juries. And of the two times I’ve been called for jury duty, I made it onto the jury both times (and one of these times occurred when I was still a practicing lawyer).

Are the lawyer jurors good or bad news for Trump? I agree with the experts who told Betsy Woodruff Swan of Politico that their presence is probably positive for the former president. Given the political orientation of Manhattan, which gave Joe Biden 85 percent of the vote in 2020, the best the defense can hope for is jurors who will be fair and open-minded—as opposed to jurors who will convict Trump for the crime of being Trump. And lawyers, as both analytical thinkers and officers of the court, are likely to view the case objectively and take their duties as jurors seriously.

In the criminal case where I served on a jury, there were three lawyers on the panel—and I can understand why the defense lawyer wanted us there. It was a “buy and bust” drug case, the defendant was an unsavory character with a long rap sheet, and the defense was relying on a technical, legal defense called the “agency defense.” As lawyers, we understood the elements of the defense, as the judge explained it to us, and we found it applied to the facts before us—so we acquitted. In contrast, a jury with fewer lawyers might have viewed the agency defense as legal mumbo-jumbo, seen the defendant as a career criminal, and convicted.

We don’t yet know what kind of defense Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles will mount for Trump. But if it involves anything that might be described as “technical,” then lawyers on the jury could be a plus. To laypeople, “technicalities” are loopholes; to lawyers, “technicalities” are… a living (and for Biglaw lawyers, a pretty good one).

In memoriam:

Bob Graham , the Harvard Law School graduate turned Florida governor and U.S. senator, passed away at 87.

David Pryor , the University of Arkansas law graduate turned Arkansas governor and U.S. senator, passed away at 88.

Roberta Karmel, the first woman to serve as a Commissioner on the Securities and Exchange Commission, passed away at 86.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Justice Juan Merchan.

If you told me that jury selection in Donald Trump’s first criminal case would be done in a week, I wouldn’t have believed you. Trump is one of the most polarizing people in America. And while maybe selecting Trump’s jury wasn’t going to take the ten months needed to pick a jury in the Georgia racketeering case of rapper Young Thug—a trial that’s still ongoing, in case you’re wondering—I would have guessed it would last at least two weeks. But by Friday afternoon, seven men and five women were seated as the 12 jurors, along with six alternates.

The first week of the Trump trial was also fairly drama-free. The most dramatic (and traumatic) event actually took place outside the courthouse, where on Friday afternoon a man set himself on fire—and died that night from his injuries.

A significant amount of the credit for the efficiency of the proceedings belongs to Justice Juan Merchan of the New York Supreme Court. He kept the lawyers in line—which isn’t always easy when Trump is in the courtroom, since his lawyers tend to behave differently when he’s present. He kept Trump in check, admonishing him when he was muttering and gesturing in the direction of a juror in a potentially intimidating way. And he managed to do all this in an unflashy way that hasn’t made the proceedings all about him (since they’re not).

This comes as no surprise to lawyers who are familiar with Justice Merchan. Nicholas Gravante Jr. of Cadwalader, who represented former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg in a tax-fraud case that Merchan presided over, told CNN that the judge “was efficient, practical, and listened carefully to what I had to say,” adding that he “was always well-prepared, accessible, and a man of his word.” Similarly, Karen Friedman Agnifilo—now a defense attorney, but a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for many years—said that Justice Merchan “doesn’t let the prosecutors or the defendants create any issues in his courtroom. He doesn’t let a media circus or any other kind of circus happen.”

On the bench for almost two decades, Justice Merchan has the benefit of experience. Born in Colombia—like Judge Aileen Cannon (S.D. Fla.), his fellow Trump judge—Merchan came to the U.S. at age six. After graduating from Hofstra Law, he worked as a prosecutor in the Manhattan DA’s Office, then joined the New York Attorney General’s Office. In 2006, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, back then a Republican, appointed Merchan to Family Court in the Bronx. He has been a judge ever since, and he has been hearing criminal cases since 2009, when he was appointed to serve as an acting justice of the New York Supreme Court for the Criminal Term.

In posts on Truth Social, Trump has attacked both Justice Merchan and his daughter, Loren Merchan, who has worked as a political consultant to some Democratic political candidates. But Justice Merchan—who rejected two requests from Trump that he recuse himself, and who imposed a gag order barring Trump from attacking Merchan’s daughter (but not the judge himself)—has remained calm in court, despite Trump’s provocations. As veteran defense lawyer Ron Kuby told NBC News, Justice Merchan is “not one of those judges who yells at lawyers,” but “he’s always in control of the courtroom.”

Other judges in the news:

Justice Clarence Thomas missed oral arguments on Monday, for unspecified reasons (but was back on the bench on Tuesday).

Perhaps her Federal Circuit colleagues should spend less time fighting Judge Pauline Newman in court and more time listening to her. On Tuesday, in Rudisill v. McDonough, the Supreme Court reversed an en banc decision of the Federal Circuit that had been decided by a vote of 10-2—with Judge Newman as one of the two dissenters. As one of Judge Newman’s lawyers, Greg Dolin of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, told IPWatchdog, “The Court agreed with Judge Newman not only on the outcome of the case, but also with her reasoning. So much for ‘mental disability.’”

In nominations news, there were no new Article III picks announced, but the Biden Administration nominated Carmen G. Iguina González of Kaplan Hecker & Fink and Joseph Palmore of Morrison Foerster to serve on the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. There were also no new confirmations. But there was plenty of news regarding controversial pending nominees (thanks to Howard Bashman of How Appealing for the links):