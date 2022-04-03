Amal Clooney, on the red carpet—not a typical venue for a leading lawyer. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic via Getty Images.)

Greetings from Florida, where we’re paying a quick visit to Zach’s 94-year-old grandfather (and Harlan’s great-grandfather). As the world slowly reopens, we’re once again able to see loved ones in distant states. I’m also back to giving in-person talks—and recently returned from Missoula, where I enjoyed speaking at the University of Montana School of Law.

Before leaving for Montana, I recorded a new episode of Movers, Shakers, and Rainmakers, in which Zach Sandberg and I interviewed Bruce Lubin, a principal at Lateral Link and veteran recruiter. Bruce is brutally honest, so this episode is worth a listen (warning: some profanity, so listener discretion advised).

Now, on to the news.

Lawyers of the Week: the members of the Task Force on Accountability for Crimes Committed in Ukraine.

I was one of the many who expected Kyiv to fall within days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But five weeks later, the Ukrainian people continue to fight valiantly—and surprisingly successfully—against the Russians.

Ukraine continues to battle Russia on the legal front as well. One of the latest developments is the formation of the Task Force on Accountability for Crimes Committed in Ukraine, which is advising that nation on how to use international law to defend itself from Russian aggression. The task force boasts such leading international lawyers as Amal Clooney and Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, both barristers at Doughty Street Chambers in London. (Yes, Amal Clooney is married to George Clooney—but she also happens to be an internationally renowned, Chambers-ranked lawyer, praised by clients as “a compelling advocate and strategic thinker” who is “a collegial, zealous, and passionate advocate for her clients.”)

The Task Force is a truly international effort. In addition to Clooney and Kennedy, it includes lawyers from Covington & Burling, led by D.C.-based Nikhil Gore; from Withers, led by New-York based Emma Lindsay; and from Paris-based Sygna Partners, led by Luke Vidal. They’re joined by Lord David Neuberger QC, a judge and former president of the U.K. Supreme Court, and other experts in public international law. All members of the Task Force are working pro bono—so thanks to them for doing their part to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Law student of the week: Jess Errico of UNC Law. The Tar Heels fan wrote a witty and persuasive motion for an extension of time to file the final project in her legal writing class, which garnered her well-deserved national publicity. And yes, she and her “similarly situated” classmates got the requested extension (as recounted by UNC law professor Rachel Gurvich on Twitter). Congratulations to Errico—not just on the extension, but also on the victory of her beloved Tar Heels last night.