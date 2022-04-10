Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at an event hosted by President Joe Biden to celebrate her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images.)

Lawyer of the Week: Slade McLaughlin.

On April 2, Slade McLaughlin, one of Philadelphia’s top trial lawyers, passed away. The cause was suicide, according to Paul Lauricella, McLaughlin’s longtime friend and partner at McLaughlin & Lauricella. Obituaries from McLaughlin can be found in the Philadelphia Inquirer, which referred to him as a “larger-than-life trial attorney,” and Law.com, which described him as a “force of nature.”

As someone who lost a loved one to suicide—my younger sister, who was just 24 at the time of her death—I agree with Lauricella’s observation that it’s difficult if not impossible to come up with a rational explanation for suicide. But I also agree with the central point of Max Mitchell’s article in the Legal Intelligencer about McLaughlin’s death: as the pandemic (hopefully) draws to a close, we need to watch out for new stressors that will challenge the mental health of lawyers, who already experience high rates of depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, another mental-health issue, or thoughts of suicide, please seek help. Resources include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) and Lawyer Assistance Programs around the country.

Judge of the Week: Judge Lynn N. Hughes.

Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (D.C. Cir.), who was confirmed on Thursday to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, where she will be the first Black woman to serve as a SCOTUS justice. The vote was 53-47, with three Republicans—Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah—joining all 50 Democrats in supporting Judge Jackson. I was glad to see this, although I wish even more Republicans had voted for her; I still hope, most likely in vain, for a return to the days when highly qualified, mainstream jurists get confirmed with 90-plus votes.

I refer to “Judge Jackson” rather than “Justice Jackson” because, as pointed out by Adam Liptak of the New York Times and John Fritze of USA Today, she won’t officially join the Court for another three months or so. Her predecessor (and former boss), Justice Stephen G. Breyer, wrote in his resignation letter that his decision would take effect when the Court goes into recess, usually in late June or early July. Since the Court can’t have ten justices—sorry, Demand Justice—Judge Jackson will have to wait in the wings for a while.

Two of the most fun periods in my life were the times in between my clerkship and my Biglaw job, and between my Biglaw job and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. I took a few months off each time, and it was glorious. I traveled the world, watched movies and plays, and exercised frequently. I no longer had the responsibilities of my old job weighing on me, but I didn’t have any anxiety about my professional future, since I had a great job waiting for me on the other end.

Judge Jackson is enjoying such a period right now—on steroids. Yes, she probably wants to spend some time preparing for her new job and hiring law clerks (and if you know about her clerk hires, please drop me a line). But as a former SCOTUS clerk, she knows the job and the institution quite well, so she doesn’t have that much prep to do. She has been taken off all her D.C. Circuit cases, but she’s still drawing her D.C. Circuit salary. And she knows that at the end of these relaxing three months, she has one of the world’s most powerful and prestigious positions waiting for her. Life is good!

As regular readers of Judicial Notice know, repeat winners are disfavored, and Judge Jackson has already been Judge of the Week three times. So this week, I’m recognizing another judge that everyone is talking about, although for very different reasons: Judge Lynn Hughes (S.D. Tex.).

On Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit reversed Judge Hughes’s grant of summary judgment to Visa, the defendant in an antitrust action, and further ordered the case to be reassigned on remand to a different judge. Why? Because, according to Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan’s opinion, Judge Hughes “candidly revealed his disdain for antitrust law and antitrust plaintiffs.” Specifically:

For instance, the judge remarked that “there are more bad antitrust cases than any other single category,” theorized that “[t]he only real monopolies are ones supported by the government,” and suggested that the Standard Oil Company wasn’t a real monopoly. Viewed in isolation, any one of these admittedly gratuitous comments might be harmless. Taken together, however, they raise concerns that the judge harbored ingrained skepticism about Pulse’s claims from the jump.

Reassignment on remand to a new judge is generally viewed as a rebuke—a benchslap, if you will—of the original judge. It’s an action rarely taken by an appeals court against a trial judge—but not if you’re Judge Hughes. Footnote 28 of the opinion notes five other cases where the Fifth Circuit reassigned cases of his on remand—and introduces those cases with the “see, e.g.” signal, meaning that they’re just examples, not an exhaustive list. Ouch.

In memoriam: Justice John Michalski, 61, an acting justice of the New York Supreme Court, was found dead at his home on Tuesday. The cause was suicide, according to Judge Michalski’s friend and lawyer, Terrence Connors. Last month, Judge Michalski’s home was searched by federal and state investigators, apparently in connection with an investigation of a former client of his from before he took the bench. May he rest in peace.

In nominations news, now that Judge Jackson has been confirmed, the Biden Administration can return to focusing on the 110 vacancies on the lower courts—including 86 seats without a nominee, 19 of them on the circuit courts. As noted by the Wall Street Journal, time is of the essence, since Democrats might very well lose control of the Senate in the midterm elections—and Republican senators, most prominently Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), are already suggesting that if they take control, they won’t hesitate to use it when it comes to judicial nominations.

Even though they’re in the minority, Republicans are already doing what they can to slow down confirmation of President Biden’s judicial nominees (just as the Democrats did to many of President Trump’s picks). For example, this week the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on the nomination of public defender Arianna Freeman's nomination to the Third Circuit, which will require a vote to discharge the nomination from committee before it can be considered on the Senate floor. But the Committee did approve the nomination of Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis (E.D. Mich.) to the Sixth Circuit, as well as the district-court nominations of Jones Day lawyer Robert Huie (S.D. Cal.), New Jersey solo practitioner Evelyn Padin (D.N.J.), and Gibson Dunn partner Jennifer Rearden (S.D.N.Y.). (Thanks to Howard Bashman of How Appealing for most of the links in this section.)

Ruling of the Week: United States v. Fox.

On Friday, a day that tends to bring sudden clarity to deliberations, a federal jury in Michigan acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, two men who were accused in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.), and deadlocked as to Barry Croft and Adam Fox, whom federal prosecutors attempted to depict as leaders of the plot. The New York Times described the verdicts as “a major blow to the Justice Department, which during the Biden administration has made domestic terrorism one of its top priorities” post-January 6, while the Wall Street Journal editorial board characterized them as “a black eye for the department that shouldn’t be repeated.”

After the verdicts, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge expressed disappointment in the outcome, then added, “We still believe in the jury system.” Uh, thanks? The jury system thanks you for your continued support, Mr. Birge.

Birge should have stuck with the standard “we respect the jury’s verdict.” The comment he actually gave implies that the acquittals were somehow the “fault” of this individual jury or the jury system—as opposed to the fault of his office, either in bringing a case that should not have been brought or trying it poorly.

Other noteworthy decisions:

Thompson v. Clark. In an opinion by Justice Brett Kavanaugh , the Supreme Court held, 6-3, that “to demonstrate a favorable termination of a criminal prosecution for purposes of the Fourth Amendment claim under §1983 for malicious prosecution, a plaintiff need only show that his prosecution ended without a conviction” (i.e., an affirmative indication of innocence is not required). Justice Samuel Alito , joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch , dissented, arguing that the Court “should simply hold that a malicious-prosecution claim may not be brought under the Fourth Amendment.”

Louisiana v. American Rivers. In a shadow emergency docket ruling, the Court restored a Trump-era environmental policy that made it harder for states to stop projects that might cause water pollution. Justice Elena Kagan dissented—and, interestingly enough, Chief Justice John Roberts joined her. As James Romoser observed over at SCOTUSblog, this is the first time the Chief has joined an opinion expressing criticism of the emergency docket.

Mayor and City Council of Baltimore v. BP P.L.C. In another environmental case, this one on remand from SCOTUS, the Fourth Circuit reaffirmed its earlier conclusion that Baltimore’s climate-change lawsuit against fossil-fuel companies, based on Maryland state-law claims, belongs in state court. Will the Supreme Court take up the case again? Watch this space.

United States v. Ng. In significant news for the white-collar world, former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was convicted on bribery and money-laundering charges stemming from the looting of more than $4 billion from the Malaysian sovereign investment fund known as 1MDB. The trial, which lasted almost two months, is likely to be the only U.S. criminal trial to arise out of the 1MDB scandal; the alleged mastermind of the plot, the Malaysian businessman Jho Low, is a fugitive believed to be living in China.

Litigations of the Week: ongoing legal battles between Donald Trump and New York.

Former president Donald Trump has been out of office for more than a year, but his legal woes go on—and on and on. He’s involved in numerous legal proceedings across the country, including several in his former home state of New York.

On Thursday, New York State attorney general Letitia James moved to hold Trump in contempt for refusing to turn over documents in her civil investigation into his business enterprises. James’s motion asked Justice Arthur Engoron of New York Supreme Court to fine Trump $10,000 a day until he turns over the materials.

Also on Thursday, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg said in an interview with the New York Times that his office’s criminal investigation of Trump continues, despite the resignations of Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, the two veteran prosecutors who had been heading up the effort. Bragg told the Times that the investigation, now led by one of his most-senior prosecutors, Susan Hoffinger, recently interviewed new witnesses and reviewed additional documents.

On Friday, in better news for Trump, Justice Debra James of New York Supreme Court ruled that New York City had not given adequate justification for trying to terminate the Trump Organization’s contract to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. Because of the ruling, Trump can continue to operate the course.

Can Donald Trump stage a political comeback and run again for the presidency in 2024? The answer will depend, at least in part, on how these and other cases against him are resolved.

Deal of the Week: JetBlue’s $3.6 billion offer for Spirit Airlines.

Oh, Spirit Airlines….

The proposed merger of Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines gave rise to a slew of funny tweets—and a counteroffer. On Tuesday, JetBlue offered to buy Spirit for $3.6 billion. JetBlue’s offer of $33 per share in cash is significantly higher than Frontier’s cash-and-stock offer, worth roughly $25 a share based on current share prices. After consulting with outside financial and legal advisors, Spirit said it would start talking to JetBlue, whose offer might end up being best for Spirit shareholders.

And who are the legal advisors? Debevoise & Plimpton represents Spirit, Latham & Watkins represents Frontier, and Shearman & Sterling represents JetBlue. All three airlines are known as budget or low-cost carriers—but when it comes to hiring law firms, they’re not afraid to spend. The presence of such high-powered law firms means that if this turns into a full-blown takeover battle, you can expect it to be hard-fought. May the best—or least-worst—airline win.

Law Firms of the Week: the pay-raise resisters.

My former blog, Above the Law, recently put together a list of almost 40 Am Law 100 firms that have not yet announced associate pay raises. Such “service journalism” is the most useful content on ATL, relied upon as a source of market intelligence by law students, lateral candidates, and law firms. This type of “list of shame” is also designed to pressure law firms that have not yet raised pay to enter the fray.

Here at Original Jurisdiction, where partner readers outnumber associate readers, I have a different view. When I hear about law firms that don’t immediately and reflexively raise pay, my reaction is, “Good for them.”

First, while I understand the importance of compensation to debt-saddled associates, they should keep in mind that money isn’t everything. The firm that pays the most isn’t necessarily the best firm for a given associate, depending on what that associate’s career goals might be. There are many other factors besides comp that should be considered when selecting a firm, including firm culture, practice-area strength, and long-term career prospects (because many of the highest-paying firms make very few partners).

Second, pay raises aren’t always good for firms—especially firms that can’t afford them, such as firms a bit lower in the Am Law or Vault hierarchies. As Meghan Tribe noted last month in Bloomberg Law, keeping up with the Cravathians can be “a dangerous game for firms posing as ‘elite.’” Even if these less-prestigious and less-profitable firms raise pay to Cravath/Davis Polk/Milbank levels, it won’t really help them. It will just increase their overhead, greatly straining their finances—and they’ll still lose talent to the top firms most of the time, since many recruits facing equal pay packages use prestige as the tiebreaker.

There should be no shame in being a firm that doesn’t pay “market.” I like what Janet Stanton, a partner at law firm management consultancy Adam Smith Esq., told Meghan Tribe of Bloomberg: “There are elites and there are non-elites, but the non-elites can be an incredibly robust business model. Toyota is a very good business, but it’s a completely different business model than Lamborghini.”

Not every automaker can be Lamborghini. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

Lateral Move of the Week: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. hiring Elisebeth Collins as general counsel.

Professional wrestling might be pretty fake, but it’s a very real business—with real legal issues. And it looks like World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (“WWE”) has just “tagged in” a new general counsel: Elisebeth Collins, most recently deputy general counsel for sales and services at Caterpillar Inc. She is WWE’s third top lawyer since late 2020. (Neither WWE nor Samira Shah, whom Collins is succeeding, had any comment for Bloomberg Law on the reasons for Shah’s departure.)

Collins comes to WWE with a body-slamming résumé. A graduate of the University of Chicago and Harvard Law School, she clerked for two prominent federal judges, Judge Lee Rosenthal (S.D. Tex.) and Judge Laurence Silberman (D.C. Cir.); worked at leading law firms, including WilmerHale and Cooper & Kirk; and engaged in high-level government service, leading the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy and serving on the U.S. Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (both roles that required Senate confirmation).

WWE finds itself in a bit of a legal battle royal right now, facing what Brian Baxter of Bloomberg Law describes as “a raft of lawsuits over its business pursuits,” so Collins has her work cut out for her. But given her impressive credentials and experience, hopefully she can emerge victorious from the ring.

Runner-up for Lateral Move of the Week: private-funds lawyer Aaron Schlaphoff’s jump from Kirkland & Ellis to Paul, Weiss. It’s not every day that an equity aka share partner leaves K&E, so this move caught my eye.

Non-move of the week: as an April Fools’ Day joke, Andrew Ting announced on LinkedIn that he was stepping down as general counsel of the fintech firm Koalafi to pursue his dream of being a “metaverse NFT curator” for a fictitious startup called Didgeridoo. He was then besieged with congratulatory messages—not just on LinkedIn, but also via text and email. As noted by Phillip Bantz at Corporate Counsel, Ting’s post went viral because it “struck a nerve at the center of the so-called Great Resignation or Great Reflection, a movement spurred by professionals reevaluating their career choices with an eye toward matching their values with their work.”

Job of the Week: Vice President-Environment, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America.

One theme of this week’s Judicial Notice has been environmental law, and that carries over to the Job of the Week. Are you an environmental lawyer who enjoys working on cutting-edge legal issues? Does an in-house job at a great organization in a transformative industry sound appealing to you? If so, check out this excellent opportunity at the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (“INGAA”). To learn more and to apply, please contact Amy Savage of Lateral Link.

After a busy week full of travel and meetings, I’m exhausted, so I’m going to retire for the night. Stay safe, and have an excellent weekend.

