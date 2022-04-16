Johnny Depp, at trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court last week. (Photo by Shawn Thew/Pool/AFP via Getty Images.)

To be honest, this hasn’t been the greatest week for me. I’ve been feeling fatigued, I haven’t been very productive, and I’ve been less than great about my nutrition, consuming far too much chocolate (even though it’s not yet Easter).

I did manage to participate in two events. On Monday, Zach Sandberg and I recorded a new episode of Movers, Shakers, and Rainmakers, in which we interviewed Wendy Boone Jaikaran, a principal at Lateral Link, about the booming Texas legal market. On Wednesday, I joined Will Creeley, legal director at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (“FIRE”), for a Zoom talk hosted by the Media Law Resource Center (“MLRC”). We discussed—what else?—the state of free speech in American higher education, particularly in law schools.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: Matthew Wade Beasley.

This crazy story happened in Vegas, but it’s not staying in Vegas. Instead, it’s making headlines across the country, garnering coverage in Law360, Bloomberg Law, and the ABA Journal.

How many lawyers get involved in a nine-figure Ponzi scheme—then got shot by the FBI during the investigation of said scheme? According to a lawsuit filed this week by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), this is exactly what happened to Las Vegas lawyer Matthew Wade Beasley.

The SEC claims that Beasley and his firm participated in a $449 million Ponzi scheme that sold investments in fictional insurance tort settlements to more than 600 investors. When FBI agents went to Beasley’s house to execute a search warrant, Beasley brandished a pistol at them, causing the agents to shoot him twice—as alleged in the federal criminal complaint filed against Beasley over the confrontation.

Despite his injuries, Beasley barricaded himself inside his home for four hours. The standoff eventually came to an end—and Beasley, according to the SEC, “repeatedly confessed to an FBI negotiator that the J&J Entities’ investment scheme was actually a Ponzi scheme that started in 2016 or 2017.” Yikes.

In other news:

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been impeached over a September 2020 hit-and-run crash in which he killed a pedestrian.

Judge Royce Lamberth ordered ExxonMobil to pay almost $300,000 in attorneys fees’ and expenses, which the plaintiffs suing Exxon in this human-rights case incurred in litigating a sanctions motion based on the (mis)handling of the deposition of an ExxonMobil executive by Paul, Weiss and Alex Oh, a former partner at the firm. The controversy led Oh to resign as the SEC’s head of enforcement, just days after she assumed the high-profile role. [UPDATE (9:45 p.m.): This item has been revised to reflect the fact that ExxonMobil is being ordered to pay the $288,900–not Paul, Weiss and Alex Oh, who were previously sanctioned, in the form of an admonishment, but not ordered to pay anything. I relied upon this Law.com article, which is incorrect; this Reuters article correctly explains the situation.]

In memoriam:

Ron Beard —former managing partner and chairman of Gibson Dunn, and more recently, a law firm consultant with the Zeughauser Group—passed away at 83 from cancer.

Warren Estis, prominent real-estate litigator and founding member of Rosenberg & Estis, passed away at 73. I can attest to his zealous advocacy on behalf of his clients; I assisted Wachtell Lipton partner Peter Hein in taking the deposition of billionaire real estate developer Sheldon Solow, who was ably defended by Estis.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton.

Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton (6th Cir.) is one of the most prominent and highly respected members of the federal judiciary. When he speaks, other judges listen—including justices of the Supreme Court, which explains his status as a top SCOTUS feeder judge.

This week, Chief Judge Sutton spoke out against so-called “nationwide” or “universal” injunctions, in which a single federal judge issues an order purporting to block the federal government from enforcing a law or regulation anywhere, against anyone. He complained that these injunctions “have not been good for the rule of law,” and “[t]he sooner they are confined to discrete settings or eliminated root and branch the better.”

In his concurring opinion in Arizona v. Biden, in which the Sixth Circuit stayed a district court’s injunction blocking a Department of Homeland Security policy setting enforcement priorities when making apprehensions and removals, Chief Judge Sutton wrote as follows:

Call them what you will—nationwide injunctions or universal remedies—they seem to take the judicial power beyond its traditionally understood uses, permitting district courts to order the government to act or refrain from acting toward nonparties in the case…. Such injunctions create practical problems too. The effect of them is to prevent the National Government from enforcing a rule or executive order without (potentially) having to prevail in all 94 district courts and all 12 regional courts of appeals. They incentivize forum shopping. They short-circuit the decisionmaking benefits of having different courts weigh in on vexing questions of law and allowing the best ideas to percolate to the top. They lead to rushes to judgment. And all of this loads more and more carriage on the emergency dockets of the federal courts, a necessary feature of any hierarchical court system but one designed for occasional, not incessant, demands for relief.

In other words, if you don’t like excessive use of the emergency aka “shadow docket,” you shouldn’t like universal injunctions.

As his concurrence notes, citing recent concurrences by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, Chief Judge Sutton isn’t the first jurist to question universal injunctions—and I don’t expect him to be the last.

As for nominations news, there was a decent amount of it. Check out my story from yesterday, Biden's Judicial Nominees: Turnabout Is Fair Play, in case you missed it.

Rulings of the Week: United States v. Jindal and United States v. DaVita Inc.

I’ve written a fair amount in these pages about the Biden Administration’s vigorous approach to antitrust enforcement. But two high-profile acquittals in criminal antitrust cases have observers wondering whether, as Morrison & Foerster partner and DOJ antitrust alum Lisa Phelan told Law360, prosecutors “may be out over their skis in terms of the number of trials going on at the same time.”

On Thursday, a jury in the Eastern District of Texas acquitted Neeraj Jindal and John Rodgers, the former owner and former clinical director, respectively, of a physical therapist staffing company, on charges of price-fixing—specifically, an alleged scheme to fix the wages of physical therapists and physical-therapist assistants in the Dallas/Forth Worth area. The jury also found Rodgers not guilty of obstructing proceedings before the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”)—but it did convict Jindal of obstruction, based on his provision of allegedly incomplete documents to the FTC. Jindal was represented by Paul Coggins and Jennifer McCoy of Locke Lord, while Rodgers was represented by Brian Poe.

Then on Friday, a jury in the District of Colorado acquitted dialysis company DaVita Inc. and its former CEO, Kent Thiry, on all charges of conspiring with three other companies to reduce competition in the market for dialysis-company employees. Just like the Jindal case, DaVita was an (unsuccessful) attempt by the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to apply criminal antitrust laws to the labor markets. DaVita was represented by John Walsh III of WilmerHale and John Dodds of Morgan Lewis, while Thiry was represented by Juanita Brooks of Fish & Richardson and Thomas Melsheimer of Winston & Strawn.

Both trial losses came on the heels of a second consecutive mistrial in a major price-fixing prosecution of ten executives in the poultry industry. According to Jack Queen of Law360, these recent setbacks have led outside observers to “question[] whether the feds are overstretched”—and they “could prompt soul searching” at the DOJ.

Other notable decisions this week:

It’s not a ruling by a judge or jury, but the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel (“OLC”) just issued a new opinion, “Authority of the President to Prospectively Appoint a Supreme Court Justice,” which concluded that “[i]f the Senate votes to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, the President may complete her appointment to the Supreme Court by signing her commission before Justice Breyer’s resignation takes effect.” This is a fun topic for legal nerds; for additional discussion, see Jonathan Adler at the Volokh Conspiracy and Ed Whelan at Bench Memos.

Judge Carl Nichols (D.D.C.) ruled that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon can’t rely on an “advise of counsel” defense in trying to fight off a prosecution for contempt of Congress (for his refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House’s January 6 committee).

Also in the D.D.C. and related to January 6, Judge Trevor McFadden granted the motion of Capitol rioter Jenny Cudd to allow her to possess a firearm while under post-conviction supervision.

Still in the D.D.C.—which might be the most interesting district court in the country right now (sorry, S.D.N.Y.)—Judge Christopher Cooper denied the motion to dismiss filed by former Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussmann , who has been accused by special prosecutor John Durham of lying to the FBI.

Ed Buck, a former Democratic donor and activist, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for providing fatal doses of methamphetamine to two men who died at his West Hollywood apartment. Buck is 67, so it is quite likely that he’ll spend the rest of his days behind bars.

Litigation of the Week: Depp v. Heard.

For those of you who are the legal authorities in your families, you’re probably getting questions from your non-lawyer relatives over this holiday weekend about the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation case. I’m here to help.

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in February 2015, but a little more than a year later, in May 2016, Heard filed for divorce. In a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, Heard referred to herself as a survivor of sexual violence and domestic abuse. She didn’t mention Depp by name, but it was fairly obvious to anyone who follows celebrity news that she was referring to Depp.

In February 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation, seeking $50 million in damages. In August 2020, Heard countersued for $100 million. Both claim that the other smeared them, causing them to lose career opportunities—in Depp’s case, being dropped from playing Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

This week, trial got underway in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia in Depp v. Heard. We’re not very far into the proceedings. So far, we’ve heard opening statements—from Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez of Brown Rudnick, for Depp, and from J. Benjamin Rottenborn of Woods Rogers and Elaine Bredehoft of Charlson Bredehoft, for Heard—and a few other witnesses. But we have not yet heard from Depp and Heard themselves, nor have we heard from other celebrities on the witness list, including Paul Bettany, Ellen Barkin, Elon Musk, and James Franco.

If you’re asked over Passover Seder or Easter brunch for a view on the merits, the opinion of George Freeman—the top libel litigator at the New York Times for many years, and now executive director of the MLRC—is as good as any:

Any defamation case has a difficult row to hoe, but in this one I think it has a particularly difficult chance of success. The first defense, really, is the most basic defense in libel law, which is truth. He really has to prove that she made it up out of whole cloth, and I think that’s a stretch to ask a jury.

In other celebrity legal news, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of forcible touching, arising out of his forcibly kissing a woman at a Manhattan nightclub in 2018. If he spends six more months in alcohol and behavior modification treatment and has no new arrests, the “Jerry Maguire” star will avoid prison time.

Deal of the Week: Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid for Twitter.

Speaking of celebrities, Elon Musk—the CEO of Tesla and richest man in the world, with a net worth as of this writing of $264 billion—dominated the business news this week. He made an unsolicited offer to take Twitter private for $43 billion, or $54.20 per share (“a barely veiled marijuana reference,” per the Wall Street Journal). This came after the news that he had acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the social-media giant and was going to join its board—until, well, he wasn’t.

Whether Musk’s offer will turn into an actual deal is uncertain. Even though he’s the richest man in the world, the financing for his offer is uncertain. Most of his net worth is tied up in Tesla stock, which he’d have to either sell—triggering a big tax bill, and reducing his control over Tesla—or borrow against. But Tesla limits its executives to using no more than 25 percent of their stock as collateral, and Musk has already done a significant amount of borrowing against his shares.

In addition, Twitter just adopted a shareholder rights plan aka poison pill, a common step taken by companies threatened with takeovers. Under the terms of the plan, if anyone acquires 15 percent or more of Twitter’s outstanding common stock in a transaction not approved by its board, existing shareholders (except the would-be acquirer) can purchase new shares of Twitter—immediately diluting the prospective acquirer’s stake, making it very difficult to buy the rest of the company.

Who has the pleasure of representing Elon Musk in this deal? In litigation matters, his go-to lawyer is Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel, but for the Twitter maneuvering, he has turned to McDermott Will & Emery. It’s an interesting choice, since MWE is more well-known for private-equity deals rather than big-ticket transactions involving public companies. (It’s not in the top ten of either the Bloomberg or Mergermarket M&A league tables for 2021, when ranked by deal value.)

The Twitter takeover fight is therefore an excellent opportunity for McDermott to shine. If all this drama ends with Musk taking Twitter private, MWE will deserve major props for closing a complex deal involving a major company, a financing challenge, and an infamously difficult client.

As for who’s advising Twitter besides in-house lawyers Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett, that’s not clear. I couldn’t find mention of an outside law firm in the American Lawyer, Law360, or Twitter’s press releases or SEC filings. If you happen to know which law firm (if any) is helping Twitter deal with Elon Musk, please drop me a line, and I’ll update this post. [UPDATE (6:42 p.m.): According to Reuters, Twitter is being advised by Wilson Sonsini.]

Law Firm of the Week: WilmerHale

Congratulations to WilmerHale and partner John F. Walsh on the aforementioned win at trial on behalf of DaVita Inc. It’s rare to see an across-the-board loss for federal prosecutors in a criminal trial. But Walsh, former U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado, and WilmerHale, a litigation powerhouse, pulled off that feat.

WilmerHale was also in the news this week for its appellate prowess—and how it achieves its success with a very diverse team. Consider the statistics in this National Law Journal article by Bruce Love:

Last year, Wilmer had 30 lawyers present arguments in 55 appellate cases in 17 appellate courts. Of those 30, 13 were from diverse backgrounds, including nine women, four individuals of Asian/South Asian ancestry and three Black lawyers. The matters spanned the breadth of state and federal appellate court systems—all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It’s also worth noting that WilmerHale lets lawyers outside the appellate practice handle appellate matters, which isn’t the case at all or even many top appellate shops. For example, Tasha Bahal—who argued before the Supreme Court last year, even though she’s not (yet) a partner—focuses on complex commercial rather than appellate litigation.

Bahal picked up the case, Brown v. Davenport, when it was before the Sixth Circuit—and won before that court, securing a conditional writ of habeas corpus for her client. When the Supreme Court granted certiorari, Bahal was able to stay on as lead counsel—which would not have happened at many other firms, where she would have been replaced by a partner. As Bahal told Bruce Love, “I think it is a credit to the firm that when cert was granted, I was still able to keep the case.”

Bahal argued before the justices in October 2021. A decision could come any day now.

Lateral Move of the Week: Norton Rose Fulbright launching a Chicago office.

Norton Rose Fulbright might be retreating from Moscow, but here in the States, it’s on the offensive in the Midwest. Just weeks after announcing the hiring of 11 lawyers from Blackwell Burke, doubling the size of its Minneapolis office, NRF launched in Chicago, also with 11 attorneys.

Eight of the 11 Chicago hires are coming over from K&L Gates, where they handled technology transactions, IP, and privacy and data security. They’ll be joined by two employment lawyers from Polsinelli and a project finance lawyer from DLA Piper. No litigators (yet), but this is definitely a good start.

Chicago is definitely having a moment. In the past two years, a number of Biglaw firms have opened there, including Cooley, Willkie Farr, and Venable. The arrival of Norton Rose is only the latest sign of the (Biglaw) rise of Chi-town.

Jobs of the Week: lateral partner opportunities in California, New York, and D.C.

Thanks to Lateral Link for the sponsored Jobs of the Week, exclusive searches for lateral partners in four leading legal markets:

Los Angeles and San Francisco: An Am Law 100 firm is looking for real estate partners focused on corporate real estate transactions, including real estate finance, development, sales and acquisitions, and distressed assets. Candidates should have at least $2 million of portable business.

New York City and Washington, D.C.: A top Am Law firm is looking for partners in the fintech space. The candidate should have at least $2-$3 million in portable business, with clients in fintech, banking, broker-dealer, exchange, and asset management.

If interested in any of these opportunities, please contact Gloria Sandrino—and let her know that you learned about them in Judicial Notice.

Why is this night different from all other nights? I’m publishing Judicial Notice early, so Zach and Harlan and I can attend a Seder with Zach’s family. Tomorrow we’ll have Easter brunch with my family. To those of you who celebrate them, happy Passover and happy Easter!