Will Elon Musk get the last laugh in the Twitter takeover tussle? (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images.)

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, you can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe by clicking on the button below.

If you read Judicial Notice for the personal updates (hi Mom), you might enjoy this interview of me that Max Raskin recently posted. When I’m interviewed, it’s almost always about something in the legal news, but this interview is all about… me. I felt a little weird talking about myself at such length, but Max asked interesting questions, which made for a fun conversation.

On Monday, I made my way up to Cambridge to speak at Harvard Law School. I received a warm welcome, and I was struck by how well the students seemed to get along with each other. Based on some interesting conversations I had with students, I might write a story about why the intellectual climate of Harvard Law is so much better these days than that of Yale Law (which hasn’t always been the case); if you have thoughts on that, please email me.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: Jayna Whitt.

Jayna Whitt is an in-house lawyer at Apple, where she has worked on intellectual-property issues for more than 15 years. She rose through the ranks and in 2010 took over as the company’s head of patent litigation, a role that paid her more than $1 million a year. In 2012, partly to reduce her travel, she left IP litigation and became the director of IP transactions.

On Wednesday, Whitt wrote a deeply personal essay for Lioness, which describes itself as “a storytelling platform and new media company that brings forward stories about encounters with power.” Her piece was widely read and picked up by Law360, where it was a most-read article for several days.

In her piece, Whitt alleged that she was physically and emotionally abused by a co-worker with whom she was romantically involved. She further claimed that Apple, when notified of the situation, offered a wholly inadequate response—and ultimately reprimanded her, for allowing a personal relationship to interfere with her work, among other things.

Based on Whitt’s essay, the situation sounds complicated, and we have not heard from Apple (which did not respond to requests for comment from both Lioness and Law360). But Whitt’s story does underscore the importance of in-house legal departments having robust and effective systems for handling allegations of abuse between co-workers. Here is the change that Whitt hopes to see from Apple:

If Apple treated me this way—a loyal, high-performing, long-term employee who’d reached the coveted director level—how is it treating others? A pool left with the fiercest sharks who managed to survive creates a hostile environment, is not diverse, does not lead to the best products, and should not be the goal. I would like to see an Apple where a dedicated employee who needs to work part-time is not demoted and stigmatized, where a person suffering from domestic abuse is not shamed and punished, and where empathy is practiced, not just preached.

Moving from the in-house world to government, President Joe Biden just announced five new U.S. attorney nominees: Illinois state senator Rachelle Crowe (S.D. Ill.), veteran assistant U.S. attorney Joshua Hurwit (D. Idaho), former public defender Gerard Karam (M.D Pa.), longtime AUSA Jacqueline Romero (E.D. Pa.), and Phillip Talbert (E.D. Cal.), currently serving as U.S. attorney after appointment by the attorney general. As noted by Bloomberg Law, Biden has now picked 48 nominees for U.S. attorney positions, slightly more than half of the 93 total posts.

In memoriam:

Robert Harding —a former assistant U.S. attorney (D. Md.) who handled several high-profile cases, including the prosecution of former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh—passed away at 75, from complications of heart disease related to cancer.

Rhonda Ferguson, executive vice president and chief legal officer at The Allstate Corporation, passed away at 52, from cancer.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle.

The most talked-about judge of the week, by far, was Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle (M.D. Fla.), who issued a consequential and controversial ruling holding that the federal mask mandate for public transportation is unlawful. I wrote at length about her decision, but I’ll just add one point here of a more personal nature (since this category is Judge of the Week rather than Ruling of the Week).

As many left-of-center commentators pointed out, Judge Mizelle was rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association (“ABA”) when President Donald Trump nominated her—and “not qualified” sounds pretty bad. But as noted by David French and Sarah Isgur on their (excellent) Advisory Opinions podcast, the rating rested largely on Mizelle not having enough years of post-law-school experience (including trial experience), specifically, the twelve years of experience the ABA generally seeks in nominees. The rating was not based on any negative assessment of her intelligence or temperament; to the contrary, the ABA wrote as follows: “Ms. Mizelle has a very keen intellect, a strong work ethic and an impressive resume. She presents as a delightful person and she has many friends who support her nomination. Her integrity and demeanor are not in question.”

On the main issue in the case, whether the mandate rested on proper statutory authority (the admin-law issues are closer), I actually think Judge Mizelle got it wrong, for reasons similar to those identified by two right-of-center commentators, Andrew McCarthy of the National Review and Ilya Somin of the Volokh Conspiracy. But I don’t think she got it wrong because she’s not smart enough to sit on the federal bench, as some of her critics claimed based on her ABA rating.

In nominations news, there were no new confirmations or nominations this week, but we might see more sometime soon. Bloomberg Law reported that the White House is considering public-interest lawyer Rachel Bloomekatz and Denison University general counsel Alexandra Schimmer for an opening on the Sixth Circuit.

In memoriam: John Arguelles—a former justice of the California Supreme Court, where he was the second Latino to serve—passed away earlier this month, at 94. May he rest in peace.

Ruling of the Week: Speech First, Inc. v. Cartwright.

The Supreme Court had a busy week. For links to its five merits opinions and associated news coverage, see Howard Bashman‘s How Appealing (which links to, among other things, Adam Liptak’s handy New York Times roundup of three of the five cases). On Twitter, I offered brief thoughts on two of them: United States v. Vaello Madero, the Puerto Rico benefits case, in which Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote an interesting concurrence calling for the Insular Cases to be overruled; and Cassirer v. Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation, in which Justice Elena Kagan wrote an interesting and very readable opinion about a dry and technical question of civil procedure that the Ninth Circuit got wrong (with analysis that Justice Kagan euphemistically describes as "minimally reasoned").

But I know that many of you subscribe to Original Jurisdiction because of my coverage of free-speech issues in the law school and university context. So I’m going to talk instead about an Eleventh Circuit opinion that should interest many of you.

In Speech First, Inc. v. Cartwright, the Eleventh Circuit held that certain speech-related policies of the University of Central Florida likely violate the First Amendment. In an opinion by Judge Kevin Newsom, the court ruled that the university’s “staggeringly broad” prohibition of speech that might constitute “discriminatory harassment” amounts to “an overbroad and content- and viewpoint-based regulation of constitutionally protected expression.”

Judge Newsom is one of the best writers on the federal bench today, and his Speech First opinion is vintage Newsom: insightful, persuasive, and obsessed with standing doctrine, which is one of Judge Newsom’s passions (if that’s a word that can be applied to standing). But I’d like to draw your attention to the concurrence of Judge Stanley Marcus, an eloquent defense of free speech in academic institutions:

History provides us with ample warning of those times and places when colleges and universities have stopped pursuing truth and have instead turned themselves into cathedrals for the worship of certain dogma. By depriving itself of academic institutions that pursue truth over any other concern, a society risks falling into the abyss of ignorance. Humans are not smart enough to have ideas that lie beyond challenge and debate…. It is in a university setting, perhaps above all others, that our foundational ideas must be subject to examination and re-examination. The process is not necessarily gentle or even cordial, but it cannot be cut off because sometimes it is unpleasant or provocative or exasperating…. A university that has placed its highest premium on the protection of feelings or safe intellectual space has abandoned its core mission. The protection of feelings or the creation of safe space rightly might be the foremost goal in some settings, like at a family dinner, but it is not right for a university. Its unambiguous mission must remain the pursuit of truth…. A university that turns itself into an asylum from controversy has ceased to be a university; it has just become an asylum.

Judge Marcus, a Clinton appointee to the Eleventh Circuit, is no conservative. He has parted ways from the conservative majority on his court in high-profile cases on everything from the Affordable Care Act to the adoption rights of LGBTQ couples to voting rights. His strongly worded concurrence in Speech First makes clear that threats to free expression on university campuses should concern not just conservatives, but people of good will across the ideological spectrum.

Litigation of the Week: Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc. v. Biden.

As noted earlier, the Justice Department is appealing Judge Mizelle’s ruling against the mass-transit mask mandate. But as discussed by NPR and the New York Times, some legal experts find the DOJ’s strategy to be a bit… unusual. Per Charlie Savage and Sharon LaFraniere of the Times:

Does the Biden administration really want and intend to fight for a higher court reversal of the ruling this week striking down its mask mandate on airplanes, trains and other public transportation—as its high-profile appeal of the case seemed to suggest? Legal specialists raised another possibility: The administration may instead be buying time and thinking about trying to erase the ruling—a move that would allow it to protect the powers of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to respond to a future crisis—but without reviving a mask mandate. The tell, several outside specialists said, was that the Biden administration was letting days pass without seeking a stay of the ruling, the step that could most immediately resurrect the mask requirement.

Here’s what Professor Steve Vladeck, a noted federal-courts expert, told the Times:

Mr. Vladeck contended that the failure to seek a stay may make sense if the Biden legal team was instead trying to protect the C.D.C.’s power with no real intention of trying to get a higher court to reinstate the mask mandate. He pointed to an obscure legal doctrine under which if a case is on appeal when the dispute becomes moot for reasons unrelated to the litigation, an appeals court can remand it to the district court with instructions not only to dismiss the case but to vacate the district court’s ruling—meaning wipe it from the books. The government, he said, may be giving itself that option after the mandate’s planned expiration on May 3.

This sounds plausible to me. But one reader of mine asked this question: given that Judge Mizelle’s ruling is just a decision by an individual trial judge with no real precedential effect, why should the feds be that concerned with getting it off the books? If you have thoughts, I welcome them in the comments.

Deal of the Week: the $46.5 billion in funding for Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter.

“Funding secured.” That’s what Elon Musk wrote in an infamous 2018 tweet declaring that he had the financing lined up to take Tesla private—a tweet that led to a $40 million settlement by Musk and Tesla with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as ongoing securities litigation.

It appears, however, that Musk does have “funding secured” for his bid to take Twitter private at $54.20 a share. In an SEC filing, he revealed that Morgan Stanley and other lenders are offering $13 billion in debt financing and another $12.5 billion in loans against Musk’s Tesla stock, with an additional $21 billion to take the form of equity financing from Musk (and potentially others).

There are significant questions surrounding the $21 billion in equity financing, given that (1) much of Musk’s wealth is tied up in Tesla stock, (2) some of his Tesla stock is already pledged as collateral (for the $12.5 billion margin loan and preexisting borrowing), and (3) it’s not clear that private-equity firms or other investors will want to participate in what one Wall Street analyst referred to as “Elon’s Big Adventure.”

But still, the fact that Musk has lined up tens of billions in financing from Morgan Stanley and other blue-chip banks shows that his bid is “serious,” as Professor Steven Davidoff Solomon told the New York Times. “He’s getting more professional and this is starting to look more like a normal hostile bid,” Solomon said. “You don’t do that unless you’re going to launch an offer.”

Top law firms are also involved in helping Musk and Morgan Stanley. Musk is represented by McDermott Will & Emery, while Davis Polk is advising the lenders. Musk might not prevail in the end—many analysts think the Twitter board wants an offer of at least $60 a share, and Twitter recently implemented a poison pill that makes a takeover more difficult—but unlike much of what Musk tweets to his 83 million followers, his Twitter bid is no joke.

Law Firms of the Week: Cleary Gottlieb and Orrick.

Back in October, I wrote about a situation in which a stray “s” in a purchase agreement gave rise to a $300 million malpractice lawsuit. On Friday, Justice Joel M. Cohen of New York Supreme Court denied the defendant law firms’ motions to dismiss—which means that two venerable firms, Cleary Gottlieb and Orrick, will have to continue battling with their former client, TerraForm Power.

Interestingly enough, they might have to fight in separate fora. Justice Cohen ruled that because of an existing “master” arbitration agreement between TerraForm and Orrick, an arbitrator will need to decide whether the malpractice claims must be handled in court or outside of it. Law firms might want to consider whether implementing such agreements with their clients would be desirable (and feasible).

Whenever law firms are litigants, I’m always interested in seeing who’s representing them, since law firms are especially knowledgeable buyers of legal services. For the TerraForm litigation, Orrick is represented by Gibson Dunn, and Cleary is represented by Patterson Belknap.

In happier Biglaw news, Cooley just announced that it will let many of its lawyers and staff work remotely when it officially reopens its offices in June. This isn’t surprising—Cooley was very good about allowing remote work even pre-pandemic, and these days, law firms lack the leverage to demand lots of in-person work—but it’s another interesting data point as we figure out the “future of work” in Biglaw.

Lateral Move of the Week: DLA Piper hiring 27 private-equity lawyers from Honigman.

The trend of big group moves in Biglaw continues. Not long after Paul Hastings hired 43 restructuring lawyers from Stroock, global giant DLA Piper announced its hiring of 27 private-equity lawyers in Chicago from Michigan-based Honigman. The group, led by Harris Eisenberg, Alex Plakas, Nathan Wilda, and Drew Rosenberry, focuses on middle-market PE deals. As noted by Roy Strom of Bloomberg Law, the move “highlights the pressure facing smaller firms after tremendous growth by larger competitors” and “could be a symptom of the broadening gap in revenue and profitability between the largest law firms and the rest, which consultants have long said will drive competitive pressures or mergers.”

Other notable hiring news:

Most of the hires I highlight are partner moves. But on the of-counsel front, here are two interesting ones: Judge Kathleen O’Malley , who recently retired from the Federal Circuit, is joining the D.C. office of Irell & Manella , and Mark Pomerantz , who made a noisy withdrawal from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after D.A. Alvin Bragg threw cold water on Pomerantz’s proposed prosecution of Donald Trump , is going back to his former firm, Paul, Weiss .

Most of the moves I chronicle are Biglaw to Biglaw. But in the practice-adjacent front, litigation funder Validity Finance is launching a D.C. office, with Wiley Rein co-founder Bert Rein as a senior adviser and former Greenberg Traurig litigator Nicole Silver as investment manager.

Project-finance partners Christopher Peponis and Hamad Al-Hoshan , based out of Houston and New York, respectively, are joining Latham & Watkins from White & Case .

M&A partner Jason Breen is moving to the Los Angeles office of Wilson Sonsini, from Goodwin.

Job of the Week: a lateral partner opportunity in M&A.

Speaking of lateral partner moves, they almost always require significant portable business. The latest Job of the Week, sponsored by Lateral Link, does not.

Lateral Link is working on an exclusive search for an Am Law 100 firm that’s seeking a corporate M&A counsel, with a great résumé and skill set, to join the firm as a partner. The firm’s M&A team, which is highly regarded and Legal 500-ranked, advises clients from publicly held, global companies to privately held, emerging-growth companies. Again, no portables are required. [UPDATE (10:48 a.m.): Whoops, sorry, I forgot to mention—as with last week’s lateral partner opportunities, please contact Gloria Sandrino if interested.]

And now Zach and I will take Harlan to his first-ever soccer practice, which should be… interesting. Wish us luck!

Thanks for reading Original Jurisdiction, and thanks to my paid subscribers for making this publication possible. Subscribers get access to Judicial Notice, my time-saving weekly roundup of the most notable news in the legal world, as well as the ability to comment on posts. You can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com with any questions or comments about Original Jurisdiction, and you can share this post or subscribe using the buttons below.

Share