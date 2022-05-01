Twitter chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, speaking in 2017 at her alma mater, NYU Law School (screenshot via YouTube).

Apologies for being less prolific than usual this week. I spent the first two days out of town for a speaking engagement, but the main reason I wrote so little is that I spent most of the week dealing with administrivia: taking household junk to the town dump, going through piles of old mail, dealing with our financial affairs, getting a haircut, and making our car immaculate—no easy feat when you have a four-year-old.

I did manage to record a new episode of Movers, Shakers, and Rainmakers. My co-host Zach Sandberg and I interviewed Abby Gordon of Lateral Link about the international lateral market. If you’re a U.S. lawyer interested in working abroad or a non-U.S. lawyer interested in working in the U.S., give it a listen.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: Vijaya Gadde.

This has been a big month for Vijaya Gadde, the top lawyer at Twitter. According to Politico, she played a major role in negotiating the $44 billion sale of Twitter to Elon Musk—who thanked her by attacking her on Twitter for spearheading the site’s content moderation efforts. This sicced Musk’s legions of followers on Gadde, as reported by Law360:

[Musk’s] tweets set off an avalanche of attacks against Gadde, with some users calling for her firing and others making racist and sexist comments about the attorney, who was born in India and has been with Twitter since 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. Musk on Wednesday then tweeted a meme featuring Gadde's photo that appeared to mock Twitter's content policies and speech rules. Dick Costolo, who served as Twitter's CEO from 2010 to 2015, quickly responded by tweeting, “Bullying is not leadership,” and replied directly to Musk, saying, “What's going on? You're making an executive at the company you just bought the target of harassment and threats.”

I wondered whether Musk’s tweets about Gadde might violate the merger agreement’s non-disparagement provision, which precludes Musk from speaking negatively about Twitter or its representatives. But according to the Washington Post, “the so-called disparagement clause is only applicable when Musk is tweeting or commenting about the deal itself, and therefore negative comments about Twitter outside of that do not violate the terms.”

Many in-house lawyers can relate to Gadde’s plight: you do your job, and then you get trashed for it. And in-house lawyers who have helped negotiate the sale of their company can also empathize: you do your job, and then you’re out of a job.

But Gadde has some consolation. She earned millions during her decade-plus at Twitter—$17 million in 2021 alone—and if Musk fires her, she’ll get another $12.5 million in severance. That will buy a lot of Lucids.

In memoriam:

Orrin Hatch , the retired Republican senator from Utah, passed away at 88. A 1962 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, he practiced in Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City before his 1976 election to the Senate.

Walter Mondale , vice president to President Jimmy Carter and the Democratic candidate for president in 1984, passed away at 93. Mondale graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School and served as Minnesota’s attorney general before joining the Senate in 1964.

Anjan Choudhury, a partner at Munger Tolles & Olson, passed away at 42, after suffering a heart attack. As Misty Sanford, a fellow MTO partner and longtime friend, told Law360, Choudhury “inspired everyone around him to be a better person and a better lawyer.”

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

On Wednesday, Justice Stephen Breyer participated in his last oral argument as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court, receiving a warm send-off from Chief Justice John Roberts:

The oral argument we have just concluded is the last the Court will hear with Justice Breyer on the bench. For 28 years, this has been his arena for remarks profound and moving, questions challenging and insightful, and hypotheticals downright silly. This sitting alone has brought us radioactive muskrats and John the Tiger Man.

Many observers of the Court, myself included, poked fun at Justice Breyer over the years for some of his over-the-top questions at oral argument. People can disagree over the value of his elaborate hypotheticals, but nobody can dispute his many years of dedicated service to the Court and to the country. So thank you, Justice Breyer.

In nominations news:

President Joe Biden announced his seventeenth round of judicial nominees: Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam (D. Conn.), for the Second Circuit; public defender Lara Montecalvo , for the First Circuit; Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Hanes , for the Eastern District of Virginia; Boies Schiller partner Anne Nardacci , for the Northern District of New York; and Williams & Connolly partner Ana Reyes , for the District of Columbia. Having two Biglaw partners in a round of Biden nominees is unusual, but in other respects, it’s consistent with past Biden slates. As noted by Seth Stern of Bloomberg Law, three out of the five picks have experience as public defenders—Merriam, Montecalvo, and Hanes—and Reyes would bring diversity to the D.D.C., as the first Hispanic woman and first openly LGBTQ person ever to serve on that court.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett of Los Angeles County Superior Court was confirmed to the Central District of California, by a bipartisan vote of 62-34.

Speaking of bipartisan support, Judge J. Michelle Childs (D.S.C.), a shortlister for Justice Breyer’s SCOTUS seat, won praise at her D.C. Circuit confirmation hearings from Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) and other Republicans—who saved their tough questions for Nancy Abudu, the Southern Poverty Law Center attorney nominated to the Eleventh Circuit.

Ruling of the Week: Strickland v. United States.

I’ve written previously in these pages about the challenges associated with holding the judicial branch accountable—in cases of financial conflicts of interest, sexual harassment, and more. This week brings noteworthy news on that front.

First, the House of Representatives approved the Courthouse Ethics Transparency Act, which now heads to President Joe Biden for signature (having been passed by the Senate back in February). The Act would beef up financial disclosure requirements for federal judges, putting them on a similar footing to legislators.

Second, the Fourth Circuit reinstated portions of a former public defender’s lawsuit challenging the federal judiciary’s handling of her sexual harassment and discrimination claims. The decision, which could serve as a blueprint to future plaintiffs seeking to file similar suits, garnered coverage in the Washington Post, Law.com, Bloomberg Law, and Above the Law, among other outlets.

The 118-page opinion, which parses through multiple claims filed against multiple defendants, is complex. The bottom line, though, is that a unanimous panel of federal judges made clear that the judiciary doesn’t enjoy blanket immunity from suits for sex discrimination. From Judge Mary Beck Briscoe’s decision:

[F]ederal judiciary employees who occupy supervisory roles and/or who are charged with enforcing an EDR [Employee Dispute Resolution] plan can… be held liable under the Fifth Amendment for their deliberate indifference to sexual harassment committed by a federal judiciary employee or supervisor against another federal judiciary employee.

Congratulations to Professor Jeannie Suk Gersen of Harvard Law, who litigated the appeal. In a statement sent to me, she gave the credit to her client, Caryn Strickland:

As a victim of workplace sexual harassment, Caryn had the bravery and courage to pursue a constitutional case against the federal judiciary in federal court. After having her case dismissed in the district court by a judge who was actually selected by the defendants in her case (!), she prevailed on appeal and won a ruling that has enormous implications for the 30,000 federal judiciary employees who are currently without any federal statutory protections against workplace discrimination.

That could change. Last month, Strickland and other former judicial employees testified in support of the Judicial Accountability Act, bipartisan legislation that would extend workplace protections to law clerks and other federal judicial employees. The Act would make clear that when it comes to sexual harassment, judges and other employees of the judicial branch are not above the law.

Other noteworthy rulings:

The Supreme Court ruled—6-3, conservatives versus liberals—that emotional-distress damages are not recoverable in a private action to enforce either the Rehabilitation Act or the Affordable Care Act.

The Supreme Court doesn’t always do the conservative thing in shadow-docket cases. It did not disturb the Fourth Circuit stay of a district court ruling that held unconstitutional the new admissions process of the elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology—meaning that the celebrated Virginia magnet school can continue using the new system for now.

You win some, you lose some—even if you’re the richest person in the world. In addition to winning Twitter, Elon Musk won in Delaware Chancery Court on whether Tesla ’s purchase of another Musk-controlled entity, SolarCity , was a fair deal. But he lost in Manhattan federal court in trying to get Judge Lewis Liman (S.D.N.Y.) to terminate the 2018 deal between Musk and the SEC that requires him to have his social-media posts vetted by a company lawyer if they contain material information about Tesla.

With midterm elections approaching, we’re seeing more decisions in election-law cases. The New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, ruled that Democratic leaders violated the State Constitution when they drew new congressional and state senate districts—a somewhat surprising move, since all seven judges were appointed by Democratic governors.

Might this Fifth Circuit decision be SCOTUS-bound? The court voted 10-7 against rehearing en banc in an interesting case about where online media companies can be sued for libel. In a dissent from denial of rehearing en banc, Judge Jennifer Elrod argued that rehearing was warranted in light of how the panel opinion created a split with three other circuits on an important question.

The Ninth Circuit panel that decided United States v. Rosenow might want to consider amending its opinion in light of this Twitter thread from Professor Orin Kerr (which begins with “Holy crap”).

Litigation of the Week: Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral argument in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, aka the “praying football coach” case. Depending on how it’s resolved, Kennedy could end up being a major decision about religious freedom and the First Amendment (and the copious coverage of the case, collected by Howard Bashman at How Appealing, reflects its significance).

I don’t think I can be objective about this case given my great respect and affection for my former boss, Judge Diarmuid F. O’Scannlain, who played a prominent role in this case when it was before the Ninth Circuit—and likely helped put it on the radar of SCOTUS, with his extensive and detailed criticism of the panel opinion. So I’ll keep my comments brief and on the descriptive rather than normative side.

What’s this case about? Robert Barnes summarizes it well in the Washington Post:

The case brings complicated questions about the ability of public employees to live out their faith and the government’s competing responsibility to protect schoolchildren from coercion and to remain neutral on the subject of religion. It calls for examining the interplay between the First Amendment’s establishment clause, which forbids government endorsement of religion, and its free speech and free exercise clauses, which prohibit government restraints on the private observance of religion.

These are interesting and important legal issues—but as noted by Barnes in the Post and Adam Liptak in the Times, the facts are complicated and contested. To quote Cher in Clueless, this case is a “Monet”: “From far away, it’s OK, but up close, it’s a big ol’ mess.”

Based on their agreeing to hear the case and the tenor of oral argument, my guess is that the justices will rule for Joseph Kennedy, the high school football coach who wanted to give post-game prayers at the 50-yard line. I think the real question is how broadly they will rule—and whether they will finally scrap a certain prominent but problematic precedent. Lemon v. Kurtzman, you in danger, girl.

In conservative quarters, Lemon’s three-part test for assessing Establishment Clause violations is extremely unpopular. As Justice Antonin Scalia famously wrote, “Like some ghoul in a late night horror movie that repeatedly sits up in its grave and shuffles abroad, after being repeatedly killed and buried, Lemon stalks our Establishment Clause jurisprudence once again.”

But Kennedy might be the case that finally pulps Lemon. According to Marcia Coyle of the National Law Journal, both Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh seemed ready to jettison Lemon, at least based on their questions at oral argument. If the Court is willing to overrule Roe and Casey this Term, as many observers expect or at least think possible, it probably won’t hesitate to overrule Lemon. (For more on Lemon, check out the latest episode of Advisory Opinions.)

Runners-up for Litigation of the Week:

Deal of the Week: KKR raising $19 billion for KKR North America Fund XIII.

The most talked-about deal this week was, of course, Elon Musk’s pending acquisition of Twitter. But since I’ve discussed that transaction at length—not just in the two most recent issues of Judicial Notice, but in a freestanding Notice and Comment post on Friday—I’m moving on to something else.

On Monday, buyout firm KKR announced that it has raised $19 billion from investors for KKR North America Fund XIII—its latest flagship North America private-equity fund, as well as its biggest fund ever. Some market observers have wondered if the PE boom is petering out, but the close of this fund—which was actually oversubscribed, attracting $24 billion in commitments—suggests that at least some investors believe there’s still gas left in the tank. Congratulations to Debevoise & Plimpton, which advised KKR on the deal.

Law Firm of the Week: Dentons.

With some 20,000 employees, including more than 10,000 lawyers, in some 200 locations across 80 countries, Dentons is the world’s largest law firm by headcount. But sometimes more headcount means more headache. From the ABA Journal:

An Ohio appeals court has upheld a $32.3 million malpractice award to a former Dentons client that says it had to scramble to find new lawyers after the law firm was booted from its case…. Dentons had been disqualified because its Canadian arm, part of its Swiss verein structure, had represented an opposing litigant. Dentons’ Swiss verein structure consists of multiple partnerships that adopt a common brand but remain financially distinct.

The verein structure allows law offices in different countries to market themselves as one firm but to remain separate entities when it comes to profits, pay, taxes, and other liabilities. The issue in RevoLaze LLC v. Dentons US was whether the U.S. and Canadian operations of Dentons could be considered separate for purposes of client conflicts. The Ohio court held that they could not, writing in its 56-page opinion that “Dentons US’ membership in a verein, with a common conflicts base that shares client confidential information throughout the organization, is irreconcilable with Dentons US’ contention that it was separate from Dentons Canada.”

Several other major global law firms—including Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper, Littler Mendelson, Norton Rose Fulbright, and Squire Patton Boggs—employ the verein structure. The RevoLaze opinion should cause them to take a long, hard look at their structure and operations, especially when it comes to handling client conflicts. As Professor Cassandra Burke Robertson of Case Western told the American Lawyer, “It’s not the verein, it’s the conflicts management and communication. But lawyers at verein law firms should be concerned nonetheless.”

Lateral Move of the Week: Lehotsky Keller hiring Kyle Hawkins from Gibson Dunn.

Talent continues to migrate from Biglaw to boutiques. As reported by Tony Mauro for the Texas Lawbook, former Texas solicitor general Kyle Hawkins is leaving Gibson Dunn for the elite litigation boutique of Lehotsky Keller, where he will chair the Texas appellate practice out of Austin. Firm co-founder Scott Keller served as Texas SG from 2015 to 2018 and was succeeded by Hawkins, who served from 2018 to 2021. Like name partners Steven Lehotsky and Scott Keller, who clerked for Justices Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy, respectively, Kyle Hawkins also clerked for the Supreme Court, for Justice Samuel Alito.

Speaking of elite boutiques founded by former SCOTUS clerks, the plaintiff-side firm previously known as Keller Lenkner will now be known as Keller Postman, following the departure of co-founder Travis Lenkner. Both Lenkner and his co-founder, fellow Kennedy clerk Ashley Keller, describe the split as amicable; Lenkner isn’t leaving for a rival firm, and no lawyers or staff are leaving with him. Lenkner has an impressive track record: before co-founding Keller Lenkner, which in four years has grown to more than 120 lawyers and business professionals, he co-founded litigation funder Gerchen Keller Capital, before selling it for a nice chunk of change to Burford Capital. It will be interesting to see where Lenkner lands next.

In noteworthy news from beyond the law firm world, Professor Troy McKenzie has been named the next dean of NYU Law School, taking office on June 1. He’ll have no shortage of controversies to address in the years ahead, but based on the wonderful things I’ve heard about him, he sounds like a great pick to lead a top law school during challenging times.

Job of the Week: a lateral partner opportunity in the energy regulatory space.

Thanks to Lateral Link for sponsoring the latest Job of the Week, an opportunity to join an Am Law 200 firm as a partner or counsel focused on energy regulatory work.

The firm boasts an extremely high lateral partner retention rate, thanks to its ability to help laterals grow their practices with structured support and resources. It has offices throughout the East Coast and in California, and the hire can sit in any of the Northeast offices (with remote work as a possibility). This search is being handled exclusively by Lateral Link, and you can contact Lauren Smith to learn more.

And now I’m going to bed, since I need to rest up for tomorrow’s ordeal: Harlan’s second soccer practice. Last Sunday was not his finest hour—he spent more time on the sidelines than on the field—but it can only get better from here, right?