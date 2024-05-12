Susan Necheles (photo by Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images).

For my more youthful readers, the title of this post is a reference to adult-film icon Jenna Jameson’s bestselling memoir, How To Make Love Like A Porn Star (2004).

Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: Susan Necheles.

Donald Trump’s lawyers run the gamut, from impressive to incompetent. Susan Necheles (pronounced “necklace”), who with Todd Blanche and Emil Bove is defending the ex-president in the Manhattan hush-money case, falls into the first camp. A graduate of Yale Law School and former assistant district attorney in Kings County (Brooklyn), she’s both cerebral and street smart—reflected in her “Band 1” ranking in Chambers for white-collar crime and government investigations, where clients praise her for “rabbit-out-of-the-hat results.”

Necheles was all over the news last week, thanks to her aggressive cross-examination of adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. And despite Necheles’s reputation as a strong cross-examiner, Daniels weathered it well, with a combination of defiance, disarming humor, and distracting TMI (apparently Trump wears boxer shorts). It didn’t help that Necheles flubbed some names and played the wrong recording of a conversation she wanted to question Daniels about.

And Necheles wound up taking flak from Justice Juan Merchan. After Trump moved for a mistrial, complaining that the jury was allowed to hear prejudicial and irrelevant testimony from Daniels about the underlying sexual counter, Justice Merchan denied the motion—and tossed in what the Washington Post described as “a biting review of Necheles’s performance.” If the jury heard prejudicial testimony about Trump, the judge said, Necheles was partly to blame, since there were “many times when Ms. Necheles could have objected but didn’t.” For example, Justice Merchan noted that Necheles could have objected to Daniels’s claim that Trump didn’t use a condom: “Why on earth she wouldn’t object to a mention of a condom, I don’t understand.”

But the trial is far from over, and it’s unlikely that any minor missteps by Necheles will make a difference in the end. As former Trump attorney Ty Cobb told Politico, while Trump’s lawyers “should have definitely objected more.… one or two sustained objections wouldn’t have changed the trajectory of this case.”

If Trump’s lawyers can secure an acquittal or even a hung jury, their reputations as trial lawyers will be greatly enhanced. And Necheles could use the boost, since Trump foes have taken over her online reviews. For example: “Awesome lawyer. I attempted a coup in my South American island nation, and she helped me avoid prison. She was savvy enough to get me an escape plane in which I could load in my gold bars so I could be safe in Miami. Would recommend to any would-be dictator.”

In memoriam:

Jack Quinn —who served as White House Counsel under President Bill Clinton, then subsequently helped fugitive financier Marc Rich obtain a highly controversial pardon from Clinton—passed away at 74.

Jeffrey Limmer, a litigation associate in the Houston office of Lewis Brisbois, was shot and killed outside a McDonald’s restaurant on May 4. Another customer was arguing with McDonald’s employees, demanding a refund, when Limmer intervened to try to de-escalate the situation—but instead, the customer turned on Limmer. A suspect has been arrested and charged in the case.

May they rest in peace.

Judges of the Week: Judges Elizabeth “Lisa” Branch, James Ho, and Matthew Solomson.

The most talked-about judicial activity of last week did not involve a judicial opinion—but it definitely involved judges with opinions. A group of 13 federal judges appointed by former president Trump, led by Judges Elizabeth “Lisa” Branch (11th Cir.), James Ho (5th Cir.), and Matthew Solomson (Fed. Cl.), announced a clerk-hiring boycott affecting Columbia University.