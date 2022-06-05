There’s no place like home—but San Diego sure has amazing weather. I was there earlier this week to speak at the annual conference of their Federal Bar Association chapter, and I had a great time. Thanks to FBA-SD for the warm welcome, and thanks to Judge Patrick Bumatay of the Ninth Circuit for being such a delightful conversation partner for our “fireside chat” (sans fire).
My week was otherwise uneventful—so, on to the news.
Lawyers of the Week: Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez.
The lawyer doing all the candy chewing is the aptly named Benjamin Chew. The lawyer being promoted for president is Camille Vasquez. And the two of them, along with their colleagues at the Am Law 200 firm of Brown Rudnick, scored a big courtroom win for their client, Johnny Depp.
After a six-week trial, a Virginia state-court jury found that Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, defamed him when she described herself in a Washington Post op-ed as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury awarded Depp $15 million: $10 million in compensatory damages, $5 million in punitive damages (but under Virginia law, the punitives will be reduced to $350,000). The jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers in public comments about the couple’s disputes, awarding her $2 million. (Some observers, like trial lawyer Lisa Bloom, have flagged alleged inconsistency of the verdict as a possible appellate issue—but that can be a tough row to hoe, since reviewing courts try to read seemingly inconsistent verdicts to avoid inconsistency.)
Regardless of one’s views on its larger cultural significance, the verdict is a career-making win for Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez. They secured an eight-figure verdict after a lengthy, high-profile, emotionally charged trial, which many legal experts didn’t expect them to win. (I was one such “expert,” predicting Depp would lose as the trial was getting underway and again after the close of evidence.)
Two quick updates on past Lawyers of the Week:
Ilya Shapiro will finally assume his role as executive director of Georgetown Law’s Center for the Constitution. After a four-month investigation (which conveniently ended shortly after students left campus for the end of the academic year), the school concluded that Shapiro wasn’t subject to its antidiscrimination and professional-conduct policies because he was not yet an employee when he issued a controversial tweet (a fact that was quite obvious before the initiation of the lengthy “investigation”).
Todd Bank, of “Are you serious, Judge?” fame, just got sanctioned by a New York State appellate court. He was previously reprimanded by the Second Circuit for his “discourteous behavior” at oral argument.