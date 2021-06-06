Judicial Notice (06.05.21): 'A Convoluted, Incoherent, Jumbled Mess'
A colorful Ninth Circuit opinion, a bipartisan ‘dream team’ for a billion-dollar battle, and other legal news from the week that was.
Today marks my 17th anniversary as a blogger. On June 5, 2004, I wrote my very first post at Underneath Their Robes. Thanks to those of you who have been reading me since then, as well as those of you who have joined me along the way, for your news tips, story ideas, comments, compliments, and corrections. Reade…