Then-President-elect Donald Trump, about to speak to the press at Mar-a-Lago in December 2016 (photo by Ricky Carioti/Washington Post via Getty Images).

When I left Above the Law in 2019 for my two-year detour into legal recruiting, it was partly because of Donald Trump. Writing about the law in 2019 meant writing about Trump, and writing about Trump meant unpleasantness.

I returned to writing by launching Original Jurisdiction in December 2020, after Trump lost the presidential election, and I turned it into my full-time job in May 2021, after he left office. I thought it was safe to go back in the water.

Alas, here we are, more than 18 months after his administration’s end, and Trump still dominates the headlines. Almost every category in today’s Judicial Notice relates to the controversial ex-president.

At least I have Movers, Shakers, and Rainmakers, the firm-focused podcast I host with Zach Sandberg, which (usually) has nothing to do with Trump. In the latest episode, we interviewed Kelsey McCann, chief of staff at Edelson PC, about the exciting world of high-stakes plaintiffs’ work.

Now, on to the (mostly Trump-dominated) news.

Lawyer of the Week: Merrick B. Garland.