The D.C. office of Jones Day (photo by David Lat).

Together with my co-host Zach Sandberg, I did record a new episode of Movers, Shakers, and Rainmakers. Our subject: the plethora of law firm rankings, including but not limited to the Am Law 100, the Vault 100, the Legal 500, and Chambers.

It was an eventful week in legal news, despite being the last week in August—so let’s get to it.

Lawyers of the Week: the Office of Legal Counsel.

Two separate news stories reminded us of the significance of the Office of Legal Counsel (“OLC”), the division of the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) that advises the president and executive-branch agencies on complex, critical legal issues related to the scope and exercise of executive authority.

First, in one of the biggest news stories of the week, President Joe Biden announced his student-loan forgiveness program. Does he have the authority to carry out this plan? Not surprisingly, there’s an OLC memo for that, arguing that he does under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act (“HEROES Act”).

The memo, signed by OLC head Christopher Schroeder, has generated significant criticism—not just from right-wingers, but from folks you might expect to be sympathetic. For example, Professor Jed Shugerman told Courthouse News that justifying the program under the HEROES Act is “a very big stretch” and reflects “a pattern of bad lawyering in the Biden Administration.” But there’s no doubt that OLC’s analysis will figure prominently in expected litigation challenging the loan-relief program, reflecting the Office’s power and prominence.

Second, after being ordered to do so by the D.C. Circuit, the DOJ released the unredacted version of the 2019 OLC memo concluding that then-President Donald Trump should not be prosecuted for obstruction of justice based on the conduct described in the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. This memo, signed by Steven Engel, then-head of OLC, and Ed O’Callaghan, then-principal associate deputy attorney general, also took flak. For example, Professor Ryan Goodman told the New York Times that the memo amounts to a “get out of jail free card,” which basically says “someone is not guilty of obstruction for deliberately trying to induce witnesses not to cooperate with law enforcement in a major criminal investigation.” But again, like the Schroeder memo on the loan-forgiveness program, the memo got lawyers talking—a sign of the influence and importance of OLC.

In memoriam: Professor Sherry Colb of Cornell Law School passed away at 56, after battling cancer. May her memory be for a blessing.

Judge of the Week: Judge Diane Wood.

Judge Diane Wood (7th Cir.)—one of the most prominent and respected members of the federal judiciary, a Supreme Court shortlister under President Barack Obama—generated buzz this week for her remarks about possible SCOTUS term limits. As reported by Nate Raymond of Reuters (via Howard Bashman of How Appealing), Judge Wood described the idea of 18-year term limits for the justices as “intriguing.”

Speaking with former Duke Law dean (and former federal judge) David Levi, on the Judgment Calls podcast of the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke, Judge Wood said she would also support something like an age limit for judges—perhaps 75, 78, or 80, the numbers tossed out by Judge Levi. As Judge Wood pointed out, “The people who wrote the Constitution didn’t think that everybody was going to live to 90 and keep on serving as a judge because life expectancies just weren’t that high.”

“Judges are humans just like everybody else,” she said. “An older judge might begin to suffer from dementia, or an older judge might be on medications that are necessary but just simply don’t allow the job to be done as it should be. It’s just part of life, but you still need to deal with it.”

As someone who favors SCOTUS term limits, I was pleased to see Judge Wood argue that certain reforms might make sense. The sense I have is that most sitting judges favor the status quo, including many whom I also deeply admire (such as Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson, who opposed term limits in a Washington Post op-ed). So it takes guts for a sitting judge to stake out a position that’s probably unpopular with her peers and to acknowledge that the federal judiciary might have a problem with judges who are, whether for age or other reasons, no longer able to discharge their duties as well as they should.

Ruling of the Week: In re: Sealed Search Warrant.

The most talked-about ruling is short: the two-page order by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart (S.D. Fla.) directing the Justice Department to publicly file a redacted version of the affidavit supporting the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, the current home of former president Donald Trump.

For your reading pleasure, here’s the affidavit. As I predicted, the affidavit “tells a compelling story about how the DOJ previously tried to get the documents, how Trump refused to comply, and why this drastic action was necessary.” In the wake of its release, some previously bellicose Trump allies have quieted down.

But will the (heavily redacted) affidavit change many minds about the Mar-a-Lago search? I’m not so sure. Consider this tongue-in-cheek Twitter exchange between Professors Jonathan Adler and Andy Grewal (which is funny because it’s true):

@jadler1969: The redacted affidavit confirms everything I've been saying all along about the Mar-a-Lago raid, right?

@AndyGrewal: Yup. I didn’t even have to look at the document to confirm my priors.

So I think we still have more waiting ahead of us to see how this all turns out. And given the DOJ’s reluctance to take politically charged actions shortly before an election, we’ll probably have to wait until after the November midterms.

Earlier in the week, before the release of the affidavit, Trump’s lawyers filed a motion seeking the appointment of a special master to review the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago. I found this filing a bit strange; for a clear explanation of its oddness, see this Twitter thread by Renato Mariotti. But it might actually work, at least in part. Earlier today, Judge Aileen Cannon (S.D. Fla.) issued a two-page order declaring her “preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case,” then directing the parties to provide additional briefing and information to the court. So stay tuned.

Other noteworthy rulings and dispositions (not all of them about Trump, I promise):

Litigation of the Week: ModernaTX, Inc. v. Pfizer, Inc.

One can say many things about the vaccines for Covid-19. They have saved untold lives. They have allowed us to live our lives with more openness and less fear. And now they have given rise to… IP litigation.

On Friday, Moderna sued rival Covid vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that they infringed on three Moderna patents related to messenger RNA (“mRNA”) technology. Represented by a top patent litigator, William Lee of WilmerHale, Moderna filed suit in the District of Massachusetts, where Moderna is based, and the Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany, where BioNTech is based.

The prayer for relief in the Moderna complaint is interesting. The company seeks a declaratory judgment of willful infringement and monetary damages, but it doesn’t seek injunctive relief, i.e., it’s not trying to stop Pfizer and BioNTech from distributing or selling their vaccines. Moderna also doesn’t specify a specific number for money damages, and it excludes from its request (1) any damages for infringement prior to March 8, 2022 (which is when Moderna said it would start enforcing its Covid-related patents in wealthier countries, after holding off from doing so during the height of the pandemic); (2) any damages that would be the responsibility of the U.S. government, which has bought hundreds of millions of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine; and (3) any damages related to vaccine sales in 92 low- and middle-income countries.

Given these exclusions, Moderna’s damages if its prevails might not be as large as one might expect based on Pfizer’s Covid vaccine sales, which totaled $36.8 billion last year. Professor Jacob Sherkow estimated to the New York Times that Moderna’s damages might be in the tens of millions rather than the tens of billions. But according to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bance, the company’s mRNA technology platform could someday be used to “treat and prevent infectious diseases like influenza and HIV, as well as autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases and rare forms of cancer.” So a judicial determination of who owns these mRNA patent rights is a big, big deal.

Runners-up for Litigation of the Week:

the 3M/Aearo earplugs litigation, pending before the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana and the Northern District of Florida (where Judge M. Casey Rodgers oversees the multidistrict litigation); and

the Johnson & Johnson/LTL talc litigation, pending before the Third Circuit, which will hear argument next month.

Both matters raise a question affecting thousands of lawsuits—290,000 cases in the 3M litigation, 38,000 cases in the J&J litigation—and billions of dollars. To what extent can a company facing products-liability lawsuits use the bankruptcy system to limit its liability? Given its scope and significance, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this issue eventually make its way to SCOTUS, whether in one of these cases or a future case.

Deal of the Week: Centerbridge Partners and Bridgeport Partners acquiring Computer Services Inc. for $1.6 billion.

Nobody wants to work in late August, and that’s true of transactional lawyers as well as litigators. So there wasn’t much competition for Deal of the Week, which goes to the $1.6 billion acquisition of Computer Services Inc. (“CSI”), a prominent player in the hot fields of fintech and cybersecurity, by Centerbridge Partners and Bridgeport Partners. Kentucky-based CSI was advised by Nelson Mullins, while Centerbridge and Bridgeport were advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Weil Gotshal, respectively. The cash transaction is expected to close before the end of 2022.

In other deal developments, Elon Musk received good news in his battle to get out of buying Twitter. First, Twitter’s former security chief, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, sent a whistleblower complaint to the SEC, FTC, and DOJ, accusing Twitter of making false and misleading statements about its security practices and the problem of bot/spam accounts—the latter issue being the main reason cited by Musk as justification for backing out. Second, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick ruled that Twitter must provide Musk with additional information about bot/spam accounts. “We look forward to reviewing the data Twitter has been hiding for many months,” said Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel, one of Musk’s attorneys.

Law Firm of the Week: Jones Day.

The New York Times set tongues wagging by published an engrossing excerpt from Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump and the Corruption of Justice, the forthcoming book by the business-investigations editor at the Times, David Enrich. Although the subtitle of the book refers generally to Biglaw, its real focus is Jones Day, the law firm with the closest ties to Trump.

The excerpt opens by describing the lavish 50th birthday party that Jones Day partner Traci Lovitt threw for her husband, Ara Lovitt—attended by none other than Justice Amy Coney Barrett, “wearing a pink dress and sitting at a flower-bedecked table under a tent on the Lovitts’ lush lawn.” Whether or not you agree with Enrich’s political leanings, which the excerpt doesn’t hide, expect Servants of the Damned to include juicy new reporting (and gossip) about the controversial firm.

Speaking of Biglaw gossip, there was a lot of it surrounding the 2018 departure of superstar financial-services lawyer Andrew Sandler from Buckley Sandler (which changed its name to Buckley after he left). Soon we might learn some actual facts.

After Andy Sandler’s departure, Buckley filed a $6 million “loss of key employee” claim with its insurer, Oxford. During discovery, Oxford asked Buckley to turn over email communications the firm had with its outside counsel, Latham & Watkins, regarding Latham’s investigation into allegations of misconduct by Sandler. Buckley refused, citing attorney-client privilege—but the North Carolina Supreme Court recently ruled that Buckley must turn over at least some of the Latham emails, since the investigation “had both business and legal purposes,” and communications “unrelated to the rendition of legal services” must be produced. (Those of you spend way too many hours on privilege logs might be interested in the opinions, both the N.C. Supreme Court opinion and the much more detailed Business Court opinion.)

Lateral Move of the Week: Paul, Weiss hiring Robert Sperling and Staci Yablon from Winston & Strawn.

August tends to be quiet in the lateral market, so I was surprised to hear of a major move by Paul, Weiss: the hiring of prominent litigators Robert Sperling and Staci Yablon, who join from Winston & Strawn. Sperling spent more than two decades at Winston, while Yablon co-chaired the firm’s financial services litigation group. According to Brad Karp, chair of Paul Weiss, Sperling and Yablon have “successfully defended global financial institutions and Fortune 500 companies in some of their most significant, complex litigations.”

Other notable lateral news:

Renato Mariotti , the former federal prosecutor turned prominent legal commentator, joined the Chicago office of Bryan Cave .

Cynthia Mabry , former co-head of the climate-change group at Akin Gump , joined the Houston office of Gibson Dunn —a firm that has seen more than its fair share of arrivals and departures lately.

Around a half-dozen lawyers have left Twitter in recent weeks, including Lara Quint, former legal director for global policy, and Andrew Woods, head of the revenue partnerships legal team.

