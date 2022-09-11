Judge Aileen M. Cannon (photo by Rmesanic via Wikimedia Commons).

This week was another rough one for me. I experienced significant pain while recovering from last week’s surgery, and on Wednesday, after concerning blood-test results that suggested possible complications, I returned to the emergency room. Additional tests revealed that everything was basically fine, and I went home after a night of observation. But even though everyone at Morristown Medical Center was very kind on my return visit, I’d rather not see them again for a while.

Because I was in the hospital on the day we were supposed to record, I couldn’t tape a new episode of Movers, Shakers, and Rainmakers. But after I got home, I was able to speak with Michel Martin of NPR’s “All Things Considered” about President Biden’s judicial nominations, and I thank her for having me.

The top news story of the week was the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, may she rest in peace, and her replacement by King Charles III. Although not a legal story, it will involve terminology changes for the U.K. legal profession: the prestigious, Crown-conferred title of “Queen’s Counsel” is now “King’s Counsel,” and Crown prosecutions will be captioned “Rex v.” rather than “Regina v.” going forward.

Returning to this side of the pond, let’s check out the (very busy) week in legal news.

Lawyers of the Week: Barbara S. Jones, Thomas B. Griffith, Raymond J. Dearie, and Paul Huck Jr.

On Friday, lawyers for former president Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) sent an eight-page joint filing to Judge Aileen Cannon (S.D. Fla.), outlining their positions on the appointment of a special master to review documents seized during the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. In news that should surprise no one, they didn’t agree on much—including who should serve as special master.

The government proposed two ex-judges: S.D.N.Y. judge turned Bracewell partner Barbara Jones, who previously served as special master in cases involving Trump attorneys Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani; and former D.C. Circuit judge Thomas Griffith, who stepped down in 2020 and is now special counsel at Hunton Andrews Kurth. As highly regarded former judges who are not known as partisans, Jones and Griffith are excellent picks. They were appointed by presidents of different parties, President Bill Clinton for Jones and President George W. Bush for Griffith, giving Team Trump a choice of a Democratic or Republican appointee.

Alas, the Trump camp passed on the government’s suggestions and proposed two candidates of its own: former inactive E.D.N.Y. judge and former U.S. attorney Raymond Dearie, who served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court when on the bench, and Paul Huck, former deputy attorney general for Florida and general counsel to then-governor Charlie Crist (a Republican at the time). Judge Dearie is a reasonable pick, but Huck is more problematic—not because of any shortcomings in his credentials, but because of his deep ties to conservative and Republican Florida legal circles. He’s married to Judge Barbara Lagoa (11th Cir.)—one of Trump’s Supreme Court shortlisters, as well as a judge on the court that would hear any appeal in this case—and as noted by Kyle Cheney of Politico, Huck also served at a high level in the Crist Administration alongside former Florida solicitor general Chris Kise, now representing Trump in L’Affaire Mar-a-Lago. [UPDATE (12:37 p.m.): Edited to reflect that Judge Dearie is actually still a judge, just in inactive status.]

So Huck should be a non-starter. But I could easily see Judge Cannon appointing one of the three former judges, and any of the three would be fine in the role.

In happier news, congratulations to the 188 lawyers who were just named as Law360’s 2022 MVPs. Here’s the full list if you’d like to check it out.

In memoriam: Gabrielle Hanna, a midlevel litigation associate in the Seattle office of Cooley, was one of 10 victims in a floatplane crash that took place north of Seattle over the Labor Day weekend. She was only 29. May she rest in peace.

Judges of the Week: Judges Pierre N. Leval and Michael H. Park.

Remember the crazy time when Citigroup sent almost $1 billion to a bunch of hedge funds by mistake—and some of the funds tried to keep $500 million of it? Last February, the well-respected Judge Jesse Furman (S.D.N.Y.) issued a lengthy and thoughtful opinion ruling that the funds could keep the money, applying a quirky, somewhat obscure doctrine of New York State law called “discharge for value.”

Citi, represented by Neal Katyal and Sean Marotta of Hogan Lovells, appealed—and this week, it prevailed in the Second Circuit. But the intricacies of the discharge-for-value doctrine, ably explored in 131 pages of opinions—a majority opinion by Judge Pierre Leval for himself and Judge Robert Sack, and a concurrence in the judgment by Judge Michael Park—are far less interesting than all the meta-commentary about the judicial process and the breaking of the fourth wall.

In his concurrence, Judge Park complained that “this is a straightforward case that many smart people have grossly overcomplicated and that we should have decided many months ago.” In response, Judge Leval added an addendum to his opinion in which he acknowledged that the judgment “has taken a long time to produce,” for which he accepted “sole responsibility.”

Pulling back the curtain on the judicial decision-making process, Judge Leval explained that one reason for the delay was a change in disposition: he and Judge Sack originally decided to certify the question to the New York Court of Appeals, prepared a draft opinion to that effect, but then decided against certification—mainly because it would add another year of delay, and also because they “became increasingly persuaded, despite initial uncertainties,” that Citibank deserved to win.

Judge Leval then went on to discuss the nature of appellate judging:

A decision of a court of appeals must satisfy two requirements, which pull it in different directions. It should, as rapidly as reasonably possible, tell the parties who wins. At the same time, recognition that the decision serves as precedential law requires that it rest on, and clearly explain, sound legal principles. In a money dispute, the parties ordinarily care little for the precedential effect of the decision; their interest is to get a rapid answer to who gets the money. A court, however, must pay careful attention to the decision’s precedential function…. Finding the best accommodation between the objectives of speed and legal soundness is not always easy.

Is this addendum unorthodox? Absolutely. Is it kinda weird? Sure. And I can imagine many traditionalists hating it, arguing that the Second Circuit should have just decided the case and pretended that nothing was amiss.

But I’m not among them. I admire and respect jurists who make judging more transparent and accountable and can acknowledge mistakes. Here, Judge Park appropriately called out his court for undue delay in handling a hugely consequential case, and Judge Level appropriately confessed error, accepted responsibility, and turned the situation into a teaching moment about appellate judging. Well done, Your Honors (even if yes, you should have decided this case more quickly).

Runners-up for Judge of the Week:

Judge Reed O’Connor (N.D. Tex.), seeking to cement his reputation as the Most Conservative District Judge in America, issued a 42-page opinion concluding, among other things, that requiring private employers’ health insurance to cover HIV-prevention drugs violates the religious freedom of employers because the drug regimen “facilitates and encourages homosexual behavior…. and sexual activity outside of marriage between one man and one woman.” The opinion has generated lots of criticism, but don’t be shocked if the Fifth Circuit affirms.

In a 65-page opinion rejecting Donald Trump’s crazy conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton and others tried to frame Trump as a tool of Russia, Judge Donald Middlebrooks (S.D. Fla.) administered quite the benchslapping.

In nominations news, the Senate confirmed Tennessee litigator Andre Mathis, a partner at Butler Snow, to the Sixth Circuit; Judge John Z. Lee (N.D. Ill.), to the Seventh Circuit; and Gibson Dunn partner Jennifer Rearden, to the Southern District of New York. Mathis and Lee were confirmed by margins of 48-47 and 50-44, respectively, while Rearden was the rare nominee confirmed by voice vote.

Ruling of the Week: Trump v. United States.

As she previously suggested she was going to do, Judge Aileen Cannon (S.D. Fla.) issued an opinion last weekend ordering the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents. Specifically, she (1) ordered the appointment of a special master “to review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property, and (2) enjoined the government “from further review and use of any of the materials seized from Plaintiff’s residence on August 8, 2022, for criminal investigative purposes pending resolution of the special master’s review process.” (Judge Cannon did allow the DOJ to “continue to review and use the materials seized for purposes of intelligence classification and national security assessments.”)

The length constraints of this newsletter prevent me from giving you chapter and verse on how and why this ruling is so problematic. For a good overview, see this New York Times piece by Charlie Savage and the legal experts quoted therein, including Stephen Vladeck, Ryan Goodman, and Peter Shane.

I have not come across any (persuasive) defense of the merits of Judge Cannon’s ruling. But there’s an argument to be made that some of the criticism is (1) hyperbolic, like some criticism of anything pro-Trump, and (2) aimed at the wrong things. For two thoughtful and fair-minded (but ultimately also critical) assessments of the Cannon opinion, listen to Advisory Opinions, featuring Sarah Isgur interviewing Fourth Amendment guru Orin Kerr, and Serious Trouble, featuring Josh Barro interviewing Ken White. I agree with Isgur and Kerr that while Judge Cannon’s treatment of executive privilege is woefully inadequate (to put it kindly), the most egregious and obviously reversible error is purporting to enjoin the DOJ from reviewing and using the Mar-a-Lago docs in its criminal investigation—a flagrant violation of the separation of powers and an incursion on executive authority, which conservatives on the Eleventh Circuit (and Supreme Court if it comes to that) won’t look kindly upon.

What’s next in the litigation? On Thursday, the Justice Department asked Judge Cannon to issue a partial stay of her ruling pending appeal—specifically, the application of her ruling to just over 100 classified documents (or documents “bearing classification markings,” Judge Cannon’s preferred terminology). The DOJ would like to be able to continue reviewing and using these documents, and it would like to exclude them from the documents disclosed to the special master.

This strikes me as reasonable. It leaves the order untouched as to 99 percent of the 11,000 documents from Mar-a-Lago, which the special master can still review to unearth both personal materials of Trump, i.e., things that aren’t government records or property (like his passports), and documents subject to attorney-client privilege. But Judge Cannon has directed Team Trump to respond to this request by Monday at 10 a.m., and I don’t expect them to go along with it, no matter how reasonable.

Litigation of the Week: Gibson Bros., Inc. v. Oberlin College.

My many readers who are interested in and concerned by the culture wars raging on university campuses these days will be interested in—and pleased by—the latest development in Gibson Bros., Inc. v. Oberlin College. After the Ohio Supreme Court denied review of the case last month, Oberlin College announced that it will cough up the $36.59 million that a jury ordered it to pay to Gibson’s Bakery, a local bakery that the jury found was defamed and falsely accused of racism by Oberlin.

Here’s the background of the case. In November 2016, a member of the Gibson family who was working at the bakery got into a scuffle with three Black students at Oberlin, one of whom had just shoplifted. The Oberlin community rallied around the students, with two days of protests in which hundreds of students gathered outside the bakery and accused Gibson’s of racial profiling—accusations that a jury, after a six-week trial in 2019, ultimately found to be unfounded.

Instead of remaining neutral during the attack on Gibson’s, Oberlin administrators got involved on the side of the students. The dean of students and other administrators attended the protests and supported the protesters in other ways, providing them with pizza and gloves for the cold weather. And Oberlin, a longtime Gibson’s customer, temporarily stopped ordering from the bakery—but said it would resume ordering if charges were dropped against the students. (Gibson’s refused to go along, and ultimately Oberlin resumed ordering anyway.)

What does the Gibson case mean for universities and their administrators? It strikes me as a warning of the dangers of giving in to certain campus activists, instead of remaining institutionally neutral, not taking sides on every issue of the day, and letting students (and faculty) exercise their free-speech rights as individuals.

As Neal Hutchens, a professor of higher education at the University of Kentucky, told the New York Times, the $37 million payout “is certainly going to make institutions around the country take notice, and to be very careful about the difference between supporting students and being part of a cause.” Or as the Gibson family’s lawyer, Lee Plakas, put it, “The message to other colleges is to have the intestinal fortitude to be the adult in the room.”

Other noteworthy litigation developments:

Juul , the e-cigarette and vaping product manufacturer, reached a $438.5 million settlement with almost three dozen states, over marketing and sales practices that allegedly contributed to the teenage vaping crisis.

Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein (D. Del.) approved the $2.46 billion reorganization plan of the Boy Scouts of America , after it was revised to address defects in a prior proposal. But this isn’t the end of the trail yet for the litigation; appeals are expected.

Former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon received a federal pardon from his old boss—but that cannot and did not bar New York State from charging him with money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy, in connection with his “We Build the Wall” fundraising scheme.

In other bad news for Team Trump, the DOJ has convened a federal grand jury in D.C. to investigate Save America PAC, Trump’s main fundraising vehicle after the November 2020 election—through which he raised more than $135 million, largely by pushing false claims of election fraud.

[UPDATE (12:18 p.m.): As noted in the comments, we did get some news out of the Supreme Court this week: Justice Sonia Sotomayor granted a request by Yeshiva University to block a New York state court ruling that would have required the university to approve an official “Pride Alliance” student organization. Her brief order contained no discussion; I wouldn’t be surprised if more is forthcoming.]

Deal of the Week: CVS Health Corp.’s $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health Inc.

I have made more than my share of visits to CVS in the past few weeks, so I feel a strange sort of affection for the company. But I don’t think this biased my selection of its $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, a major player in the home-healthcare space, as Deal of the Week. It’s a multibillion-dollar, public M&A transaction, involving a company that’s a household name, and it reflects CVS’s ambition of expanding beyond the pharmacy world to become an integrated provider of a wide range of medical and healthcare services.

Could the CVS/Signify deal also represent a return of M&A work? In the past week, there were seven announced deals worth more than $1 billion, including four worth more than $3 billion—although CVS/Signify is by far the biggest and most high-profile. Congratulations to the law firms: for CVS, the trio of Fried Frank, Dechert, and McDermott Will & Emery, and for Signify, Ropes & Gray. Financial advisers Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank were counseled by Skadden Arps and Debevoise & Plimpton, respectively.

Other interesting deal-related news:

The special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) trying to take Trump Media & Technology Group public needs more time to get its act together—which makes me wonder whether this deal will actually happen in the next three months, as required under the terms of the latest extension.

Speaking of tight timetables, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick denied Elon Musk ’s request to move back the October 17 trial date in Twitter v. Musk—but she did allow Musk to amend his lawsuit against Twitter to include allegations by whistleblower Peiter Zatko , former head of security at Twitter.

Corebridge Financial Inc. , a subsidiary of AIG , is getting ready for an estimated $1.8 billion initial public offering—possibly the biggest IPO in 2022, and maybe a sign that the frozen IPO market might be thawing.

Big Four firm Ernst & Young will split its auditing and consulting business, which might be bad news for law firms—but not Linklaters and Slaughter and May, the firms tapped by E&Y for the engagement.

Law Firm of the Week: Cooley.

In my write-up last month of the 20 most prestigious law firms, I noted the meteoric rise of Cooley in recent years. But the higher you are in the hierarchy, the more scrutiny you get—which is why I wasn’t surprised to see the American Lawyer write an entire article about a supposed “hiring freeze” for associates at the high-powered, tech-focused firm.

A Cooley spokesperson denied any “official hiring freeze,” which sounds about right to me. My guess is that Cooley, after growing its headcount dramatically in the past few years, largely through lateral hiring, is taking a breather, in light of the uncertain state of both the economy writ large and the M&A and IPO markets more specifically. And that strikes me as eminently prudent.

Note that the supposed “freeze” applies only to associates. Cooley has been a magnet for both partners with portable practices and high-profile lawyers leaving government, and that should continue. Case in point: on Wednesday, Cooley announced its hiring of Kathy O’Neill, former senior director of investigations and litigation for the Antitrust Division at the DOJ. Given the hotness of the antitrust market, O’Neill surely had lots of options; her move to Cooley reflects well on the firm.

Lateral Move of the Week: former judge Gregg Costa joining Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Yes, I know, you’re tired of hearing about all the moves into and out of Gibson Dunn. To paraphrase Jan Brady, “Gibson Gibson Gibson!”

Sorry to disappoint you, but yet another Gibson move is Lateral Move of the Week. It’s rare for a federal judge to give up a life-tenured position and go to a law firm, and it’s even more rare for a judge to do so at the ripe old age of 50. So it’s exciting news that former judge Gregg Costa, whose departure from the Fifth Circuit set tongues wagging, is joining GDC.

As noted by Jack Newsham of Insider, who first reported the news, Costa is “a big get for Gibson's Houston office.” He’s also a welcome arrival after recent departures of other boldface names, including Randy Mastro in New York and Mark Perry in D.C. When marquee names leave a firm, that can be a sign of trouble, but if they’re replaced by other notable names, that’s just… Biglaw in the year 2022.

Runner-up for Lateral Move of the Week: Holland & Knight hiring a trio of sports and entertainment lawyers away from Mintz Levin. Joining H&K as co-chairs of its sports and entertainment practice are Keith Carroll and Anthony Mulrain, who co-chaired the same practice at Mintz, as well as O’Kelly E. McWilliams III, who represents private equity and hedge funds as well as sports and entertainment clients. They join Tyrone Thomas, who made the same move back in July and will serve alongside them as a co-chair.

Job of the Week: the Douglas T. Kendall Fellowship at the Constitutional Accountability Center.

Are you a recent law school graduate aspiring to work on cutting-edge, high-profile cases about constitutional law? Do you subscribe to “progressive originalism,” i.e., do you believe that one can advocate for progressive outcomes not with some loosey-goosey “living Constitution” gobbledygook, but with rigorous arguments rooted in the text, history, and values of the whole Constitution? (Did you have posters of Justice Elena Kagan and Professor Akhil Amar hanging on the wall of your law school dorm?)

Then you should check out the latest Job of the Week, the Kendall Fellowship at the Constitutional Accountability Center (“CAC”). It’s a one-year fellowship allowing you to work with the CAC litigation team on both amicus and direct-litigation work in the U.S. Supreme Court and lower federal courts. And it’s a great way to start your legal career with interesting and challenging work that advances your progressive vision of the Constitution.

Whew! You might be exhausted after reading this latest installment of Judicial Notice, but not as exhausted as I am from researching and writing it. So I’m going to take a quick nap before taking Harlan to an afternoon playdate. I hope all of you enjoy what remains of this beautiful September weekend.

