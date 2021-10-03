Judicial Notice (10.02.21): 'Not True, Not True'

India's Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty (left) meeting Brent McIntosh, then the U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs (via Getty Images).

The highlight of my week was appearing on one of my favorite podcasts, KCRW’s All the Presidents’ Lawyers, to discuss Trump Derangement Syndrome? 4 Leading Lawyers Who Lost It Defending The Donald—which is, after just a few days, the fourth most-read post I’ve written here at Original Jurisdiction. It was a pleasure speaking with the always thoughtful Ken White about a topic of great interest to both of us. (I was sorry to miss Ken’s similarly insightful co-host, Josh Barro, who was on the other side of the pond.)

Speaking of podcasts, this week we posted the second installment of Movers, Shakers, and Rainmakers, the new podcast I’m co-hosting with my former Lateral Link colleague Zach Sandberg. We discussed the war for attorney talent that’s going on right now within Biglaw, in which some lateral associates on the transactional side are getting six-figure signing bonuses.

On the personal front, I returned to NYU Langone, where I spent almost three weeks last year fighting Covid, for an MRI. Fear not, I’m fine; the MRI was for a study I’m participating in that focuses on post-Covid patients and our long-term health, with a focus on #LongCovid. I’ve participated in multiple studies over the past 18 months—and happily so, since research plays a critical role in our Covid response.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: Reginald Dwayne Betts.

Congratulations to Reginald Dwayne Betts, 40, who this week received a MacArthur Fellowship aka “genius grant.” Each year, the MacArthur Foundation bestows the awards on 20 to 30 individuals who have demonstrated "extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction." Each Fellowship comes with a $625,000 stipend, paid out over five years, which the Foundation explains “is not a reward for past accomplishment, but rather an investment in a person's originality, insight, and potential.”

Betts has a remarkable personal story. At age 16, he and a friend committed a carjacking, for which he was sentenced to nine years in prison. During his incarceration, he discovered the power of poetry and developed an interest in law. Since his release from prison, he has published three collections of poetry and a memoir, graduated from Yale Law School, and gotten admitted to the Connecticut bar. (Betts initially encountered a “character and fitness” problem, but the committee reversed itself after extensive public criticism—from, among others, Bari Weiss, then at the New York Times).



As noted in his commendation from the MacArthur Foundation, which recognized his work in “[p]romoting the humanity and rights of individuals who are or have been incarcerated,” as a lawyer Betts fights for clemency and parole for individuals serving lengthy sentences. He also recently founded a nonprofit to build libraries in prisons and deliver millions of books to inmates. Reading is what helped Betts turn his life around while incarcerated, and it will hopefully help others as well.

Runners-up for Lawyer of the Week:

Amy “Tiger Mother” Chua and Jed Rubenfeld. After the two Yale law professors put their New Haven mansion on the market, tongues started wagging: might the controversial couple be parting ways with Yale? I reached out to Professor Chua, who gave me this comment: “Absolutely not. Nothing has changed with Yale. I'm teaching now, and despite (or maybe because of) stupid Dinner-party gate, the waitlist for my class this fall was actually longer than last year (100+ students bid for it). Jed will return to teaching next year. We will never leave Yale, not until we are 130, haha. We are just downsizing and will spend more time in NYC and in the country.”

President Joe Biden’s nine U.S. Attorney nominees. They include a number of demographic firsts, which isn’t surprising, and two Biglaw partners.

John Paul Paleczny and Stephanie Alexandra Gerstetter. Former associates at Lewis Brisbois and Reed Smith, respectively, they just got suspended by the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission for inflating their billable hours.

Jeremy Rosen. A prominent appellate lawyer, Rosen was nominated to serve as a judge for the Central District of California, but never confirmed because he was seen as too conservative by then-Senator Kamala Harris (despite significant support from Democrats in the California legal community). This week, Rosen wrote a Daily Journal op-ed urging the confirmation of a Biden nominee, Judge Hernan Vera, to the Central District—even though Rosen doesn’t share Vera’s politics—and decrying the politicization of the judicial nominations process. I agree with Rosen’s bottom line: “presidents should have latitude to appoint judges who share their judicial philosophies so long as they are highly qualified, possess good temperament, and adhere to high ethical standards.”

Judge of the Week: Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.

Yesterday the Supreme Court announced that Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for Covid-19. He’s fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms, and no one else in his family has tested positive (but good wishes to him nonetheless; I know firsthand how scary Covid can be).



With the Court’s next Term starting on Monday, the justices are back from their travels—and back on the speaking circuit. And in Joan Biskupic’s telling, they “have revealed a new level of defensiveness and anger in recent weeks, showing irritation with public expectations, the news media, and one another.” For example, at an American Bar Association event on Wednesday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor made this widely noted prediction: “There is going to be a lot of disappointment in the law, a huge amount. Look at me, look at my dissents.”

The justice who made the most waves this week with his public comments was Justice Alito. On Thursday, he delivered a speech at the University of Notre Dame about the Court’s so-called “shadow docket” (which he prefers to call the “emergency docket”). Here’s the most quoted part of his talk:

The catchy and sinister term ‘shadow docket’ has been used to portray the court as having been captured by a dangerous cabal that resorts to sneaky and improper methods to get its ways. This portrayal feeds unprecedented efforts to intimidate the court and to damage it as an independent institution.

Is the shadow docket out of control? As Justice Alito might say, “Not true, not true.” In his Notre Dame remarks, he responded to ten criticisms of the shadow docket. I’d link to a video or transcript, but the best I can do is this very thorough Twitter thread from Kimberly Robinson. If you try to find video of Justice Alito’s speech—e.g., at this How Appealing link—you’ll discover that it has been taken offline, which is unfortunate.



How have critics of the shadow docket responded? Steve Vladeck, who’s working on a book on the subject, offered extensive, real-time commentary on Twitter. See also Vladeck’s recent Senate Judiciary Committee testimony, this Slate piece by Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern, and this Washington Post article by Aaron Blake.

The other big judicial news this week was the Wall Street Journal’s detailed report on 131 judges who heard cases involving companies in which they or their families held a financial interest. This is, of course, a big no-no. There’s no claim or proof that any judge ruled a certain way with the goal of advancing their financial interest; the judges who responded to the Journal said these situations arose inadvertently. But I still stand by my recommendation on Twitter: “Two words, Your Honor: index funds.”

On the nominations front, President Joe Biden announced his eighth round of judicial nominees, consisting of ten judges for U.S. District Courts and four for local D.C. courts. In The Nation, my former Above the Law colleague Elie Mystal criticized the Biden Administration for not moving quickly enough on judges. But as it turns out, President Biden has been getting judges confirmed at a quicker clip than any president since Nixon. (Mystal also assails the Democrats for not packing/expanding the courts, which is a fairer critique if you support such measures.)

Ruling of the Week: United States v. Kelly.

On Monday, after just nine hours of deliberations—not that long for a six-week trial—a jury in Manhattan federal court voted to convict the singer R. Kelly on all nine counts against him, including racketeering, in violation of RICO, and sex trafficking, in violation of the Mann Act. As noted by the Times, it’s the first criminal conviction of Kelly, despite allegations of sexual misconduct dating back 25 years. And this isn’t even the end of the legal road for the once-celebrated singer; he also faces federal charges in Chicago and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

What’s the larger significance of the verdict? Law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw had this to say in a Times guest essay:

Mr. Kelly’s belated conviction should be the beginning, not the end. It should prompt us to examine the deeper devaluation of Black women and girls that empowered him to prey on them at will. Without such a reckoning, the neglect and abuse that rendered his victims so vulnerable in the first place will only continue.

There’s also a cautionary tale here for defense lawyers. Kelly’s team used a familiar strategy in such cases, trying to undermine the credibility of his accusers—but in the wake of the #MeToo movement, some experts believe that it backfired.

Runners-up for Ruling of the Week:

Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied a request to block enforcement of the vaccine requirement for adults working in the New York City public school system. She ruled in her capacity as circuit justice for the Second Circuit, which had previously dissolved an injunction blocking the mandate, and she did not refer the matter to the full Court. (I don’t think the result would have been any different had the full Court considered it; recall that Justice Amy Coney Barrett turned away a similar request to block the vaccination mandate of Indiana University, also without a referral to the full Court.)

As widely expected, Judge Brenda Penny of Los Angeles granted a petition by singer Britney Spears seeking to suspend her father, James Spears, as conservator of her estate. Congrats to Britney’s counsel, a Greenberg Traurig team led by Mathew Rosengart (who I wish would spell his first name the usual way).

In another non-surprise, Judge Loretta Preska (S.D.N.Y.) sentenced Steven Donziger, antagonist of Chevron Corp. in never-ending environmental and RICO litigation, to six months in prison—the maximum possible sentence.

Sitting en banc, the Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of Wells Fargo, rejecting the city of Oakland’s attempt to claim under the Fair Housing Act that the bank’s allegedly discriminatory lending practices had reduced the city’s property-tax revenues. I agree with Ed Whelan that the new conservatives on the Ninth likely played a significant role in getting the original opinion vacated and the case reheard. Congrats to Hogan Lovells partner Neal Katyal on the victory.

The Eleventh Circuit ruled in favor of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in an important case about how to interpret the Orphan Drug Act. In a highly textualist reading, Judge Barbara Lagoa ruled that the FDA acted improperly when it approved a competitor to Catalyst’s Firdapse drug. It’s a nice win for the Latham & Watkins team led by Phil Perry, who argued the case before the Eleventh Circuit. (But note that Latham’s client Catalyst isn’t the most popular company on the planet, after originally trying to charge $375,000 for Firdapse.)

Judge Laura Taylor Swain—the Chief Judge of the S.D.N.Y., but this time acting in her role as the judge overseeing the messy Puerto Rico debt restructuring—ruled that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) couldn’t invalidate almost $4 billion in fuel-oil supply contracts. It’s a major victory for the company on the other side of those contracts, Vitol—and presumably a big payday for the company’s counsel, Susman Godfrey (where the team was led by co-managing partner Neal Manne, who maintains an active practice while leading the firm).

Litigations of the Week: legal challenges to President Biden’s vaccination mandate.

Covid remains very much with us, as does Covid litigation. The latest Litigations of the Week are the various legal challenges to President Biden’s big vaccination mandate, which will wind their way through the courts over the next few months.

One of the most high-profile suits was filed late last month by a group of plaintiffs, including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, in U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C. Invoking religious freedom and challenging the adequacy of the FDA approval process, the plaintiffs seek to enjoin the Biden Administration’s new vaccination requirement that covers millions of federal workers, federal contractors, and U.S. troops.

Regardless of their merit, cases like this are undoubtedly important. They could determine, among other things, how quickly we can return to something resembling “normal,” as well as the scope and extent of religious objections to generally applicable laws and regulations. So stay tuned.

Other notable litigation developments:

Johansson v. Disney. The legal battle between the Black Widow star and the studio over the revenue from the blockbuster film just settled—with Johansson rumored to be taking home an extra $40 million.

Citibank NA v. Brigade Capital Management LP. The litigation over Citigroup’s accidental payment of $500 million to creditors of Revlon Inc. is now before the Second Circuit, with the parties represented by leading appellate advocates—Neal Katyal for Citi and Kathleen Sullivan for the lenders.

RICU v. Becerra. Jesse Panuccio and David Boies just filed their opening brief in the D.C. Circuit in this interesting case, which challenges Health and Human Services restrictions that prohibit payment for critical-care telemedicine if the physician is located outside the United States. As the pandemic wears on and as telemedicine becomes more common, the issues raised in this case will only grow in importance.

Deal of the Week: Merck’s $11.5 billion acquisition of Acceleron Pharma Inc.

There has been a lot of M&A activity in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotech lately. And it shows no signs of letting up, with this week bringing news of Merck’s $11.5 billion acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, which has a promising pipeline of experimental treatments for respiratory and blood diseases.

The all-cash deal values Acceleron at $180 a share—a big jump from the $140 or so that it was trading at on September 20—and is expected to close before the end of 2021. Congratulations to the lawyers and law firms on the deal: Covington & Burling and Gibson Dunn for Merck, Ropes & Gray for Acceleron, and Skadden Arps for Acceleron’s financial advisors, Centerview Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities.

A quick update on a transaction previously mentioned in these pages, Zoom’s proposed $15 billion acquisition of the call-center software company Five9: the deal has been called off. The Justice Department raised concerns that it “poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests of the United States” because of possible “foreign participation” (specifically, Zoom’s various ties to China).

Law Firm of the Week: White & Case.

White & Case, which has enjoyed a remarkable expansion over the past five years, continued to add talent this week: two finance partners, Lindani Mthembu in Johannesburg and Sungjin Kang in Seoul, and a litigator, Lawson Caisley, in London.

Has all this growth come at a cost? Hannah Roberts of Law.com reports:

With global revenues at the firm hitting $2.39 billion in 2020, profits per equity partner surpassing $3 million, and revenue per lawyer hitting $1 million, the firm’s major internal strategic milestones had been achieved. External targets to boost global lawyer head count, particularly in the New York and London powerhouse offices, had also been largely successful, with the firm now housing over 2,200 lawyers worldwide—a nearly 18% increase on 2016’s figure…. But several people now and previously at the firm, who requested anonymity to speak on matters the firm itself has declined to comment on for this story, say White & Case faced a series of challenges in its quest to become more profitable that have raised questions about the path it took to get there. Reports of integration challenges, a siloed partnership full of sharp elbows, and a raft of exits all point to significant issues within the firm that some believe may undercut any plans for further growth. If cracks are beginning to show already, some partners wonder, how can the firm adequately prepare for the future?

Turning to the present, though, White & Case continues to thrive. Just in the past week, the firm’s corporate lawyers advised on ten significant transactions, and its litigators continued to work on such major cases as the first jury trial to arise out of the college admissions scandal and the Boy Scouts bankruptcy. As long as it stays this busy, I wouldn’t bet against White & Case.

Lateral Move of the Week: Brent McIntosh takes over as general counsel of Citigroup.

Competition in this category was fierce. It’s rare to see partners leave Cravath Swaine & Moore, so folks noticed M&A partner Damien Zoubek's defection to Freshfields—where he will co-lead the U.S. corporate and M&A practice alongside Ethan Klingsberg, who came over from Cleary Gottlieb in 2019. And Zoubek’s wasn’t the only high-profile hire; here are some others:

Kirkland & Ellis, which just named a record 151 partners—yes, I know, non-equity/non-share partners—hired Nader Salehi away from Sidley Austin, where he had served as co-head of the global Securities Enforcement and Regulatory practice. Salehi had an eight-figure practice at Sidley, where a sizable team serviced his business. Will other attorneys follow him?

Is the white-collar world back to business as usual, after a slow patch during the Trump Administration? The D.C. office of Davis Polk just hired back a former associate, Daniel Kahn, bringing him in as a partner. He rejoins the firm after serving in various leadership roles at the DOJ, including chief of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) unit.

Meanwhile, out on the West Coast, Wilson Sonsini hired litigator Susan Kay Leader away from Akin Gump. WSGR is well-known for its transactional practice representing cutting-edge tech companies, but in recent months it has been adding litigators, especially ones with trial experience.

These aren’t everyday hires. But it’s also uncommon for a top-five bank to hire a new general counsel, which brings me to today’s Lateral Move of the Week: Brent McIntosh joining Citigroup as its next GC and corporate secretary. He’ll start at the bank near the end of this month.

McIntosh previously served as general counsel of the Treasury Department, one of the most marketable positions in government, so D.C. insiders have been wondering for a while where he might land. Sullivan & Cromwell, where he was a partner before his time in the Trump Administration, would surely have welcomed him back—just as it welcomed back Jeff Wall, who served in the administration in a much more controversial capacity, acting solicitor general. But it seems that the chance to lead the legal function at one of the world’s biggest banks proved more alluring to McIntosh in the end. (And McIntosh should do just fine financially; Citi’s outgoing GC, former Shearman & Sterling partner Rohan Weerasinghe, owned nearly $14 million in Citigroup stock as of March.)

I’m looking forward to a fall full of interesting legal news—including, but not limited to, the new Supreme Court Term starting on Monday. Please help me track developments by reaching out to me at davidlat@substack.com with noteworthy nuggets. Thanks!