Judicial Notice (10.16.21): Oops

The most fun thing I did this week: I interviewed Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of the Today Show, about her pre-NBC legal career. After graduating from Georgetown Law, magna cum laude and Order of the Coif, she earned the highest score on the Arizona bar exam, worked at Akin Gump, and secured an offer to clerk for a federal judge—which she ultimately turned down to pursue her news career. I'll publish my write-up of the interview next week.

Lawyer of the Week: Jeffrey Bossert Clark.

Last week, a victim of Trump Derangement Syndrome from the right, law professor John Eastman, won Lawyer of the Week. This week, the honor goes to another member of Team Trump: Jeffrey Clark, the Justice Department lawyer who plotted with former president Donald Trump to swing the 2020 election in Trump’s favor.

On Wednesday, the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol issued a subpoena to Clark, demanding documents and testimony related to Clark’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Will Clark comply? Stay tuned.

Hours after the subpoena to Clark became public, his bio vanished from the website of the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), the prominent conservative legal organization that hired him over the summer as its chief of litigation and director of strategy. Does this mean Clark is out at the NCLA? Nobody seems to know. But here’s one thing I do know: we haven’t heard the last of Jeff Clark.

Judge of the Week: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The jurist who was in the news the most this week was Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away a little more than a year ago. Why? Because of a revelation in Katie Couric’s new memoir, Going There, which was reported on by the Daily Mail:

The former Today show host reveals in her new book that she let her personal political views influence her editing decisions after her interview with the late Supreme Court justice in 2016. In [her] new memoir, Going There, Couric writes that she edited out a part where Ginsburg said that those who kneel during the national anthem [to protest racial injustice] are showing 'contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life.'

An admirer of RBG, Couric was torn about writing up the justice’s controversial comments, which she feared might subject Justice Ginsburg to harsh criticism. After consulting a friend—New York Times columnist David Brooks, who suggested to her that the elderly Justice Ginsburg probably didn’t understand the question—she removed the remarks from the write-up.

This “she’s old and out of it” rationalization didn’t strike me as terribly persuasive as applied to Justice Ginsburg:

The disclosure from Going There generated lots of criticism for Couric—and it thrust Justice Ginsburg back into the spotlight as well. In a lively discussion on Twitter, some praised her—such as Ted Frank, who tweeted that “what RBG said to Couric was right, and she would have had nothing to apologize for.” But others expressed disappointment, agreeing with Couric’s observation that race was something of a “blind spot” for the justice (and one that you could see in other aspects of her record—like her clerkship hiring, as noted by Elie Mystal).

The Notorious RBG, a judicial celebrity of the first order, had a knack for getting people talking about her. And even though she’s no longer with us, her ability to generate buzz lives on.

Ruling of the Week: The Florida Bar v. TIKD Services, LLC.

The typical Ruling of the Week is a U.S. Supreme Court or federal appellate court ruling, the kind that gets featured in How Appealing or Short Circuit. Examples from this week include the Fifth Circuit’s decision that leaves Texas’s new abortion law in effect and the Seventh Circuit’s chiding of district judges who rule first and write later (much, much later).

But this week, I’m taking us down to Tallahassee, where the Supreme Court of Florida just handed down an interesting opinion in The Florida Bar v. TIKD Services. The court ruled, 4-3, that TIKD Services, a now-defunct company that made an app to connect traffic-ticket defendants with lawyers, was engaged in the unauthorized practice of law.

TIKD Services was founded by nonlawyer Christopher Riley, who created an app allowing drivers to upload photos of traffic tickets they received and get legal help in dealing with them. If the uploaded ticket met TIKD’s requirements, the app would “accept” the ticket. At that point, the driver would pay TIKD a percentage of the ticket’s face value and the driver’s contact info would be sent to a licensed attorney, who received a flat fee from TIKD to handle defense of the ticket. TIKD would pay all costs incurred with defending the accepted ticket, and it would give a full refund if points were assessed against the driver’s license.

The Florida Bar sued TIKD and Riley, alleging that they were engaged in the unauthorized practice of law. The court-appointed referee who took the first crack at the case concluded that TIKD wasn’t engaged in the practice of law but was simply providing “administrative and financial services,” while “delegat[ing] all substantive legal matters to Florida-licensed attorneys.”

But a majority of the Florida high court disagreed. After applying a multifactor test for what constitutes unauthorized practice, Justice Alan Lawson ruled against TIKD, “reaffirm[ing] the principle that only attorneys licensed to practice law in Florida are authorized to act like a law firm by advertising and selling the legal services of lawyers to the public unless authorized by our rules.”

Justice John Couriel dissented, opening his opinion as follows:

TIKD formulated no legal strategy. It gathered no evidence. It filed no court papers. It made no court appearances, no arguments to a judge or jury. Other than in explaining its offerings on its website, it answered no questions. It did not, because it could not, promise its customers that their communications would be privileged. In short, if you had hired TIKD to solve your legal problem and received only what the company offered—without the services of the member of The Florida Bar it helped you find—you probably would have wanted your money back.

I side with the dissent. The main service provided by TIKD was to enhance the efficiency of the market for legal services, using technology to connect potential clients with fully licensed Florida lawyers. TIKD didn’t fight your ticket; it merely connected you to a lawyer who could.

Apps like TIKD are making legal services more accessible to consumers who often have a hard time locating competent and affordable lawyers. These technology solutions are helping to close the justice gap that affects millions of Americans. But antiquated rules and regulations are nipping this innovation in the bud. As Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote in his 2019 book, A Republic, If You Can Keep It:

In recent years, lawyers have used these rules [of legal ethics] to combat competition from outsiders seeking to provide routine but arguably ‘legal’ services at low or no cost to consumers. Indeed, by far and away most unauthorized practice of law complaints come from lawyers rather than clients and involve no specific claims of injury.

The result, according to Justice Gorsuch, is that “cases in our civil justice system today drag on for so long, and the fees pile up so high, that many people cannot afford to bring good claims to court and others are forced to settle bad ones.”

Yes, it’s nice—and financially beneficial—for lawyers to be insulated from technology-driven disruption of the market for legal services. The protectionist effect of the many rules and regulations of the profession is one reason why attorneys find themselves in a much better position than, say, taxi drivers in a post-Uber world. But if lawyers truly care about their clients, as well as access to justice, they should support efforts to reduce regulation and increase innovation in the legal sector.

Litigation of the Week: TerraForm Power Parent LLC v. Orrick.

Law firms want to appear in the signature blocks of complaints, not in the captions. Alas, Orrick and Cleary Gottlieb just landed in the latter position. On Wednesday, TerraForm Power sued the two prominent firms, alleging that they “botched” the renewable energy company's $2.4 billion purchase of certain assets from First Wind Holdings. TerraForm’s malpractice suit seeks more than $300 million in damages.

What does TerraForm allege? This sounds like something out of a corporate lawyer’s nightmare:

One mistakenly pluralized word could cost law firms Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton hundreds of millions of dollars. TerraForm Power LLC was on the hook for $300 million in payments because M&A lawyers at the firms allowed the word “buyers” instead of “buyer” into a purchase agreement…. TerraForm alleges that at Cleary lawyers initially flagged the incorrect term, but lawyers at Orrick didn’t incorporate the correction.

In terms of the significance of “buyers” versus “buyer,” it has do with the structure of the transaction, in which another company, SunEdison Inc., bought certain other assets of First Wind. Using “buyers” instead of “buyer” put TerraForm on the hook for hundreds of millions in payments that apparently were supposed to be made just by SunEdison—which later went bankrupt, leaving TerraForm liable. (For more details, see Roy Strom’s piece for Bloomberg Law.)

For their part, both firms say the suit is without merit. Cleary declared that it will defend itself “vigorously in Court,” while Orrick said it will “respond accordingly.”

This wasn’t the only lawsuit in the news this week that turns on a single character. Down under in Australia, a defamation lawsuit was just permitted to proceed because of a stray apostrophe.

Lawyers, sometimes you need to sweat the small stuff—because it might someday become big stuff.

Deal of the Week: Emerson Electric’s $11 billion merger of its industrial software unit with Aspen Technology.

Do you know what “industrial software” is? I didn’t until now. According to Techopedia, industrial software is “a collection of application programs, processes, methods and functions that can aid in collection, manipulation and management of information on an industrial [i.e., large] scale,” used in sectors ranging from construction to manufacturing to mining.

Industrial software is also big business—reflected in the $11 billion price tag of Emerson Electric’s merger of its software unit into Aspen Technology. The cash-and-stock deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. Congratulations to the law firms: Davis Polk for Emerson, Skadden Arps for Aspen, and Sullivan & Cromwell for Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners, the financial advisors to Emerson.

Law Firm of the Week: Mayer Brown.

Mayer Brown racked up a lot of press coverage this week, showing up in the pages of Above the Law, Bloomberg Law, and even the Washington Post. Why? Vivia Chen of Bloomberg explains:

This time, it’s Mayer Brown that’s up for the “what the hell were they thinking” award. Just a few days ago, it interjected itself in Hong Kong’s struggle for democracy—aligning with the oppressors. Talk about picking the wrong side of history. Representing the University of Hong Kong, the firm dashed off a letter dated Oct. 7 (tweeted by journalist Xinqi Su) to the leading pro-democracy organization in that region—the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China—demanding that it remove a monument commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre [which the university contends is the property and responsibility of the Alliance]. Known as the “Pillar of Shame,” the 8-meter statue by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt has stood on the university’s campus for a quarter of a century, becoming a powerful symbol of Hong Kong’s defiance in the face of Beijing’s authoritarian rule.

After around 30 NGOs signed an open letter urging Mayer Brown to withdraw from the representation, followed by a spate of negative publicity, the firm withdrew from the matter—understandable, but not great.

Firms never want to find themselves in a situation where they drop a controversial client in the face of public pressure; it raises questions about both their commitment to clients and their process for vetting new cases. Even after the firm has withdrawn, the question remains: why did it take on the client in the first place?

A recommendation for law firms: as the year draws to a close, take the time to review your process for picking up new engagements. It shouldn’t be just a quick conflicts check. There should be, at least for matters related to hot-button issues, a way of assessing reputational and other risks for the firm.

Lateral Move of the Week: Margaret Garnett and Daniel Gitner taking leadership roles in the S.D.N.Y.

The Biglaw office openings just keep on coming. Cleary Gottlieb is going to Silicon Valley, Crowell & Moring is going to Denver, and Foley & Lardner is going to Salt Lake City. What’s next?

For Lateral Move of the Week, though, I’m going beyond Biglaw. Congratulations to Margaret Garnett and Daniel Gitner, who were just hired by Manhattan’s new U.S. Attorney, Damian Williams, as his top deputy and head of the criminal division, respectively. Garnett currently serves as the commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigation, and Gitner is a partner at a top white-collar boutique, Lankler Siffert & Wohl. Both are alumni of the Southern District of New York; in their prior stints at the S.D.N.Y., Garnett served as chief of appeals and chief of violent crime, and Gitner served as chief of general crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is one of the nation’s most powerful and prominent prosecutor’s offices. In their new roles, Meg Garnett and Dan Gitner will exercise significant influence over numerous headline-making cases—such as the prosecution of former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, on trial right now in Manhattan federal court.

Ah, Manhattan. While I’m enjoying our new life in the New Jersey suburbs, there’s a lot that I miss about New York City, including its energy, excitement, culture, and convenience. As of now, I no longer own a piece of New York City—but it will always own a piece of me.

