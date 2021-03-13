Judicial Notice: March 13, 2021

Georgetown University Law Center (photo by David Lat).

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, you can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com, and you can register to receive updates on this signup page.

A year ago this week is when I started to get symptoms of Covid-19. It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since then. This past Thursday, I appeared in a segment on CBS This Morning, looking back at the coronavirus pandemic one year later.

In happier news, my husband and I got approved for our mortgage. The process of finding a house and getting a mortgage felt like another job at times, and it’s nice to be done with it. Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: Sandra Sellers.

There were many worthwhile contenders. Congratulations to Merrick Garland, confirmed on Wednesday as the 86th attorney general of the United States. Also making nomination news were Lisa Monaco and Vanita Gupta, up for deputy attorney general and associate attorney general, respectively, who had a joint confirmation hearing on Tuesday and who I think will ultimately be confirmed — but it all comes down to Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.), as pretty much everything does these days.

Another lawyer generating headlines: embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He’s now facing many calls for his resignation, as well as an investigation being led by the formidable duo of Joon Kim of Cleary Gottlieb and Anne Clark of Vladeck Raskin & Clark. But Cuomo’s problems are really more political than legal in nature, being talked about more in political than legal circles.

Our latest Lawyer of the Week really has every lawyer and law student talking. Meet Sandra Sellers, until recently an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law — before what Georgetown Dean William Treanor described as her “abhorrent” and “reprehensible” remarks about Black students on a video call went viral. Not realizing that she was still being recorded on Zoom, Sellers said, while discussing grading with a fellow professor, “I hate to say this. I end up having this angst every semester that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks. Happens almost every semester. And it’s like, ‘Oh, come on.’ You get some really good ones, but there are also usually some that are just plain at the bottom. It drives me crazy.”

Shortly after Sellers’s comments became public, Dean Treanor fired her — but she was going to resign anyway, apologizing for her “hurtful and misdirected remarks.” (In case you’re curious, here’s her bio from Technology Mediation Services, the IP mediation service where Sellers, a former IP litigator and graduate of George Washington Law School, serves as president.) [UPDATE (9:25 p.m.): It looks like the website for Technology Mediation Services has been taken down, but here’s the cached version of Sellers’s bio.]

Runner-up: Lina Khan, the Columbia law professor and antitrust scholar who rose to prominence based on her Yale Law Journal note arguing that the current antitrust paradigm is inadequate to deal with a company like Amazon. Khan, who is just 31 or 32, will soon be nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the Federal Trade Commission.

Second runner-up: Rob Friedman, aka the Pitching Ninja. I’m not really into baseball, but if you are, you might appreciate this Times article by Zach Schonbrun.

Judges of the Week: Judge Karen Nelson Moore and Judge Chad Readler.

I have sad news to report about last week’s Judge of the Week, Judge Peter Hall of the Second Circuit. Shortly after taking senior status, Judge Hall passed away at the age of 72. Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston praised Judge Hall as “a thoughtful and humane jurist” with a deep commitment to public service. May he rest in peace.

Also, a quick update on Judges James Ho and Jacques L. Wiener Jr. of the Fifth Circuit, whose contretemps in a Fair Labor Standards Act case made them Judges of the Week back in December. The Fifth Circuit just granted rehearing en banc in the case, which suggests that Judge Wiener might get the last laugh. (Howard Bashman of How Appealing wonders if this spells “[a] victory for appellate court collegiality — or a chance for even more fervent disagreement?”)

Now, on to our latest Judges of the Week. In an unpublished opinion issued on Monday in United States v. Mathews, a panel of the Sixth Circuit affirmed a district-court ruling that denied a compassionate-release request from a federal prisoner. Judge Karen Nelson Moore, a Clinton appointee, opened her opinion with a one-paragraph introduction containing seemingly straightforward facts about Covid-19 infections and deaths in prisons. One of her sources: the Marshall Project, which describes itself as “a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization that seeks to create and sustain a sense of national urgency about the U.S. criminal justice system.”

Alas, citing the Marshall Project didn’t sit well with Judge Readler — a Trump appointee, former Justice Department official in the Trump administration, and former Jones Day partner — who argued in his concurrence that the data in question shouldn’t be cited because it (1) wasn’t in the record in the case and (2) came from an organization known for “agenda-backed reporting,” to wit, the Marshall Project’s desire to “create and sustain a sense of national urgency about the U.S. criminal justice system.” He also complained that Judge Moore’s introduction, which neither he nor Judge John Rogers joined, amounted to “dicta, and seemingly misplaced dicta at that.”

Dismissing something as dicta? Two can play at that game. In a footnote taking up almost an entire page, Judge Moore complained about Judge Readler’s “dicta about dicta” and chided him for “diminish[ing] COVID-19’s rampage in our federal prisons and assail[ing] The Marshall Project’s integrity.” She also pointed out that the Marshall Project and its reporting partner, the Associated Press, “did not pull their numbers from an agenda-stuffed hat; our prisons supplied these publicly available data.” And then she added this little grace note:

Luckily, The Marshall Project and The Associated Press’s reporting is of a higher pedigree than the extra-record sources that some embrace. Cf. Chisholm v. St. Marys City Sch. Dist. Bd. of Educ., 947 F.3d 342, 345 (6th Cir. 2020) (Readler, J.) (quoting a blog post titled When and how baseball became America’s Pastime for the statement that “[b]aseball may forever be considered ‘America’s pastime’”)); Perry v. Allstate Indem. Co., 953 F.3d 417, 424 (6th Cir. 2020) (Readler, J., concurring in part and dissenting in part) (paraphrasing a Grateful Dead song).

Sick burn. Or benchslap, if you will.

My take on this tiff: can’t we all just get along? It seems to me that data about Covid-19 in prisons, while maybe not in the record, is something that could have been acknowledged through — cough cough — judicial notice. So Judge Readler shouldn’t have gotten his robes all in a wad over this. But for her part, Judge Moore probably could have deescalated this dispute as well. She surely could have found another source for data about Covid-19 in prisons or, if Judge Readler really objected to it, she could have removed her short intro.

Now, I’m a big believer in letting judges write how they want to write, so if I were on the Sixth Circuit, I’d have let Judge Moore keep her intro and go on with her bad self. But let’s remember one other thing about this decision: it was unpublished. Was all this drama necessary over something with no precedential weight?

Ruling of the Week: Le v. Exeter Finance Corp.

There’s more to Le v. Exeter Finance Corp., a seemingly mundane dispute between an executive and his former employer, than meets the eye. As John Ross recommended over at Short Circuit, “Skip the Fifth Circuit‘s holding on the contract dispute, and jump to page nine for a Willett-ian ode on the value of public access to court records.”

It should come as no surprise that Judge Don Willett — who, back when he was Justice Don Willett of the Texas Supreme Court, used his Twitter feed as an engine for civic education and engagement — is a champion of openness and transparency in the judiciary. And in Le, he makes clear that judges can’t just willy-nilly keep judicial records out of the public eye:

Judicial records are public records. And public records, by definition, presume public access. In this case, the district court granted an agreed protective order, authorizing the sealing, in perpetuity, of any documents that the parties themselves labeled confidential. Result: nearly three-quarters of the record — 3,202 of 4,391 pages—is hidden from public view, for no discernible reason other than both parties wanted it that way. The public deserves better. The presumption of openness is Law 101: “The public’s right of access to judicial records is a fundamental element of the rule of law.”

And that’s just the beginning. Preach, Your Honor!

Runner-up for Ruling of the Week: Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski. The decision was 8-1, and the “1” was Chief Justice John Roberts. As Linda Greenhouse explains in this excellent analysis, it speaks volumes about where JGR finds himself at SCOTUS right now.

Litigation of the Week: State v. Chauvin.

On Tuesday, jury selection began in State of Minnesota v. Chauvin, the prosecution of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on charges of manslaughter, second-degree murder, and third-degree murder, arising out of the death of George Floyd. Last May, video of Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeling for almost eight minutes on the neck of Floyd, a Black man, went viral, sparking nationwide outrage and protests.

[UPDATE (4/24/2021): Actually, Chauvin kneeled on the neck and back of Floyd for for nine minutes and 29 seconds, as noted in this CNN report on Chauvin’s conviction on all charges.]

The third-degree murder charge is interesting. Judge Peter Cahill originally dismissed it, but the prosecution — with help from Neal Katyal, Hogan Lovells partner and leading appellate advocate — successfully appealed. On remand, after hearing argument from Katyal and Eric J. Nelson, counsel to Chauvin, Judge Cahill reinstated the charge.

When court adjourned for the day on Friday, seven jurors had been selected. Questioning will resume on Monday and continue until 14 jurors are selected, two of them alternates. This case will be closely watched by the entire country.

Also on Friday, the Minneapolis city council unanimously approved a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd. Said Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, “Even though my brother is not here, he's here with me in my heart…. [I]f I could get him back, I would give all of this back.”

Runners-up for Litigation of the Week:

Herbert Alford’s just-filed lawsuit against Hertz, blaming the car rental company for failing to promptly produce a receipt that would have established his alibi for a murder in 2011 — a murder for which he spent five years locked up, before being released after the receipt turned up in 2018.

A pending appeal, chronicled by Benjamin Weiser in the New York Times, in which the defendant cites one juror’s irreverent podcast as evidence of the juror’s “contempt for the jury’s responsibilities.” The appeal presents interesting questions about jury service in the age of social media.

The prosecution of Coby Harris on domestic violence charges, which raises important issues about the privacy and safety of domestic-violence victims in the age of Zoom hearings.

Deal of the Week: McAfee’s sale of its enterprise business to Symphony Technology Group et al.

Cybersecurity right now is hot, hot, hot. So it should come as no surprise that I’m honoring McAfee Corp.’s sale of its enterprise business to a consortium led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group, in a $4 billion, all-cash deal. Congrats to Paul Hastings, counsel to Symphony, and Ropes & Gray, counsel to McAfee. (Ropes is on a roll right now; they also advised a principal in last week’s Deal of the Week.)

Law Firm of the Week: Jones Day.

Jones Day had a good week. First, it announced its hiring of Andrew Lelling, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, who will help grow the firm’s white-collar investigations and trial practice. Picking up a former U.S. Attorney is always big news — and Lelling is an especially nice get because of his stewardship of “Operation Varsity Blues,” aka the college admissions scandal cases.

Second, Jones Day won a nice victory on behalf of one of its clients, Sanofi-Aventis US LLC. Michael Shumaker, Julie McEvoy, and William Coglianese helped secure a ruling that tossed 13 out of 16 claims that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison brought against Sanofi, alleging that it and other drugmakers engaged in fraud relating to the pricing of insulin products.

Third, on Thursday, five of the six plaintiffs in a pay discrimination case against Jones Day dropped all their claims, three months after dropping their class-action claims (after receiving salary information that apparently didn’t support class-action allegations). It’s unclear if the withdrawal of the five plaintiffs was part of a settlement, but regardless, there’s now just one plaintiff left in a case that at what point looked like it might involve dozens of female lawyers at the firm.

Lateral Move of the Week: Moderna’s hiring of a new chief legal officer.

Normally I favor law firm hires for Lateral Move of the Week. But when you’re one of the most buzzed-about companies in the country, your hiring of a new chief legal officer is big news.

On Monday, Moderna — a company whose name is on everyone’s lips, thanks to its very successful Covid-19 vaccine — announced its hiring of a new chief legal officer, Shannon Thyme Klinger, effective June 1. Klinger joins Moderna from Novartis, her employer for the past decade, which previously announced that she’d be returning to the U.S. from Switzerland to take a role at an unnamed “biotechnology company.”

Klinger, a graduate of UNC Law and former partner at Alston & Bird and Mayer Brown, will have no shortage of interesting issues to address at Moderna. According to a recent white paper published by Sidley Austin, mass vaccination will bring about a “tidal wave” of complex medical and legal issues.

Runners-up for Lateral Move of the Week:

Willkie Farr’s hiring of tech litigator Jonathan Patchen, in San Francisco;

Weil Gotshal’s hiring of commercial litigator Elizabeth Ryan, in Dallas; and

Cohen Ziffer’s hiring of insurance lawyer Jillian Raines, in New York.

Just two months old — having launched in January, when major rainmaker Robin Cohen left McKool Smith with around a dozen other lawyers — Cohen Ziffer is already up to 21 attorneys. It’s one of many examples of boutiques breaking off from larger firms, a trend I recently discussed that’s transforming high-end legal practice.

Will boutiques continue to boom, or is the trend reaching its end? Keep reading Original Jurisdiction for the answer to this and many other questions about the fascinating, ever-evolving business of law.

Thanks for reading Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, you can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com, and you can share this post or subscribe to Original Jurisdiction using the buttons below.

Share