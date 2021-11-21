Judicial Notice (11.20.21): Burden Of Proof

Judge Alison Nathan (screenshot via YouTube).

I had a busy week here at Original Jurisdiction, cranking out four stories, but otherwise things were uneventful. One of the more exciting events was visiting my dentist. I have the world’s worst teeth—four root canals, three implants, more filings than I can count—but the world’s best dentist.

I showed up a few times in the media, mostly because of my coverage of controversies at Yale Law School. I’m grateful for the shoutouts from the Chronicle of Higher Education (Len Gutkin), the Washington Free Beacon (Aaron Sibarium), Advisory Opinions (David French and Sarah Isgur), and the Yale Daily News (Eda Aker and Philip Mousavizadeh). I also joined Jennifer Braceras and Inez Stepman for their fun At the Bar webcast, which this week was devoted entirely to Yale Law (episode title: “Hot Mess at YLS”). And I was quoted in a Law360 article by Justin Wise about the growth of the D.C. legal market—because I’m capable of discussing things other than Yale Law School.

Now, on to the (non-YLS) news.

Lawyers of the Week: Sherrilyn Ifill and Janai Nelson.

On Wednesday, Sherrilyn Ifill announced that she will step down as president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) in spring 2022. As noted by the Washington Post, Ifill “presided over one of the U.S.’s preeminent civil rights groups as the nation grappled with a new racial reckoning, from police violence to voting rights to equity in education.”

Under her leadership, the LDF experienced tremendous growth in its endowment, budget, staff, and public profile. As a leading voice for racial justice and equity, Ifill received numerous awards and accolades, honored by the American Lawyer as Attorney of the Year and by Time magazine as one of its 100 most influential people.

Ifill will be succeeded as president by her longtime deputy, Janai Nelson. As election law expert Rick Hasen told Bloomberg Law, Ifill “has left huge shoes to fill,” but if anyone can fill them, it’s Nelson, “who is smart, strategic, and indefatigable.” Congratulations to Ifill on her successful leadership of the LDF, and good luck to Janai Nelson as she takes the helm at an iconic civil-rights organization.

As for lawyers in the news for less positive reasons, former K&L Gates partner Willie Dennis generated buzz—after being hit with federal cyberstalking charges. Dennis stands accused of sending thousands of harassing and threatening emails and text messages to former colleagues at K&L Gates, which fired him in 2019. For example, he allegedly told a Jewish lawyer to “start the ovens” and referred to an Asian-American lawyer as “Wuhan.” Charming.

In nominations news, on Tuesday the Senate confirmed Jonathan Kanter as head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, 68-29. It also confirmed seven U.S. Attorneys, by voice vote on Friday

In memoriam:

Steven L. Harris. A longtime professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law, where he taught commercial and bankruptcy law, Harris passed away at the age of 72, after battling cancer.

Gerald Russello. A partner in the regulatory and enforcement practice group at Sidley Austin, Russello passed away at the age of 50, after a long battle with brain cancer. I had the pleasure of knowing him—we both graduated from Regis High School, to which you can donate in his memory—and I commend you to this obituary by Dan McLaughlin, which captures Gerald beautifully as a writer, thinker, and person.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Judge Alison J. Nathan.

Congratulations to Judge Alison Nathan (S.D.N.Y.), who was just nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the Second Circuit. Her nomination doesn’t come as a surprise; I had previously identified Judge Nathan as a likely candidate for elevation, given her youth (49), diversity (openly LGBTQ+), and excellent reputation as a trial judge.

Speaking of trials, Judge Nathan is in the spotlight right now for another reason: she’s presiding over the high-profile criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. As reported by Ben Weiser of the New York Times, her nomination shouldn’t pose a problem for the Maxwell trial, which Judge Nathan has committed to seeing through to completion. And with opening statements scheduled for November 29 and the trial estimated to last six weeks, the trial should be done before much if anything happens on her nomination.

In other nominations news, President Biden also nominated Andre Mathis, a partner in the Memphis office of Butler Snow, to serve on the Sixth Circuit. If confirmed, Mathis would be the first Black man and only the second Black person to sit on the Sixth Circuit from Tennessee. And Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recommended a Boies Schiller Flexner partner, Anne Nardacci, for a Northern District of New York seat that has been vacant since 2016—so don’t be surprised to see her nominated sometime soon.

In memoriam: G. Thomas Porteous Jr., who served as a state and federal judge in Louisiana before he was impeached and removed from the bench for corruption and false statements. Porteous passed away on Sunday at the age of 74. As his former law partner, former Louisiana state judge Marion Edwards, told the Associated Press, “It’s just a really sad day for me. To have the talent that he did and be as intelligent as he was and have that develop toward the end of his career was very sad.”

Ruling of the Week: State of Wisconsin v. Rittenhouse.

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, so I hope you’re ready to serve as your family’s resident expert on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. After deliberating for more than 26 hours over four days, the jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all five counts he faced in connection with his shooting of three men, two of them fatally, during protests in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (As I mentioned last week, Rittenhouse was also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, but Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed that charge on somewhat technical grounds.)

Where do I come out? For starters, I believe the jury’s verdict was likely correct. As we learned in law school, a critical question in both criminal and civil cases is the burden of proof—who bears it, and by what standard. Under Wisconsin law, the prosecution bore the burden of disproving Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, beyond a reasonable doubt—an extremely difficult feat. According to Rittenhouse, who testified in his own defense, the first man he shot (Joseph Rosenbaum) was chasing him and threatening to kill him; the second man (Anthony Huber) chased him and hit him with a skateboard; and the third man (Gaige Grosskreutz) had a loaded Glock pistol pointed at Rittenhouse at the time that Rittenhouse shot him. On these facts, and in light of the burden of proof, one can see why the jury reached the verdict that it did.

But even if it was legally correct, Rittenhouse’s acquittal should not be celebrated. I agree with what David French wrote in The Atlantic, a few days before the verdict:

If the jury acquits Rittenhouse, it will not be a miscarriage of justice. The law gives even foolish men the right to defend their lives. But an acquittal does not make a foolish man a hero. A political movement that turns a deadly and ineffective vigilante into a role model is a movement that is courting more violence and encouraging more young men to recklessly brandish weapons in dangerous places, and that will spill more blood in America’s streets.

Runners-up for Ruling of the Week, both out of the Ninth Circuit:

Perry v. Hollingsworth. In an opinion by Judge William Fletcher, a divided panel held that the proponents of California’s Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage in that state, lacked standing to challenge the district court’s public release of the video recordings of the 2010 trial against Prop 8—i.e., the videos can be released. Judge Sandra Ikuta wrote a forceful dissent, quoting extensively from a 2012 opinion by—wait for it—none other than the late Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a leader of the liberal wing during his time on the Ninth (and Judge Ikuta’s ideological polar opposite).

Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice v. FAA. Admin law cases challenging actions of the Federal Aviation Administration are usually not the most scintillating fare, but bear with me. Judge Johnnie Rawlinson dissented from the majority’s decision, which rejected a challenge to the FAA’s approval of a new Amazon cargo facility at southern California's San Bernardino International Airport—and she alleged that the FAA’s decision “reeks of environmental racism.” After Judge Patrick Bumatay pointed out that the issue of “environmental racism” was not raised by any of the parties, making it unfair to decide the case on this issue and to tag the government employees with racism, Judge Rawlinson wrote this saucy footnote:



”My concurring colleague chastises me for ‘mark[ing]… government employees’ ‘with advancing environmental racism.’ For the record, I grew up in the segregated South and looked racism in the face, up close and personal, long before my concurring colleague was born. So pardon me if I take a hard pass on the lecture on when, where, and how to identify racial injustice. Indeed, if any compassion is owed in this case, it should be directed toward the people in San Bernardino County who are literally dying from being subjected to pollution on top of pollution. As for those involved in the preparation of this report who co-sign my colleague’s accusation, I leave you with the wise words of my dearly departed Mama Louise: ‘Only hit dogs holler.’”

Bow wow.

Litigation of the Week: In re: OSHA, Interim Final Rule: Covid-19 Vaccination and Testing.

Earlier this month, the Fifth Circuit ruled against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and issued a stay of the Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandate for private companies with 100 or more employees. This decision generated significant criticism from certain quarters. For example, Linda Greenhouse of the New York Times declared the Fifth to be a “rogue court” that’s “out of control” (based on this and other rulings, such as its decisions on S.B. 8, Texas’s new abortion law).

But it looks like the Fifth won’t have the last word—even among circuit courts. The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, which handles situations where multiple cases from around the country raise the same basic issues, conducted a lottery to decide which circuit would get to resolve the legality of the vaccine mandate—and the winner was the Cincinnati-based Sixth Circuit.

Is the Sixth Circuit a good draw for challengers of the mandate? Here’s what Professor Jonathan Alder had to say over at the Volokh Conspiracy (via Howard Bashman/How Appealing):

Most legal observers viewed the selection of the Sixth Circuit as good news for the OSHA ETS's challengers, and bad news for the Biden Administration. This is because the Sixth Circuit has a reputation as a fairly conservative circuit, and features several of the most prominent and thoughtful right-leaning judges on the federal bench. While the Sixth Circuit, overall, leans to the right, this does not mean that any given panel will be particularly conservative. There are currently sixteen judges in active service on the Sixth, ten who were nominated by Republican Presidents and six who were first nominated by Democrats. There are also twelve senior judges on the court who are eligible to hear cases. With 28 total judges to choose from, there is no predicting what the three-judge panel who will hear the case will look like, or whether the panel, on balance, will reflect the overall approach of the whole court.

One possible solution to this problem: have an initial en banc hearing, i.e., have the entire Sixth Circuit hear the case in the first instance. The court has already received three petitions seeking an initial en banc hearing, and it has ordered the federal government to file a response to the petitions by November 30.

Although an initial en banc hearing is unusual, I think it makes sense in this situation, given the exceptional importance and time sensitivity of the issues involved, as well as the composition of the Sixth Circuit—an ideologically divided court that goes en banc often in politically charged cases. Having the vaccine mandate litigation heard en banc from the get-go would lead to a faster resolution than having it heard by a three-judge panel and then needing to have it reheard en banc if the panel decision doesn’t represent the views of the full court.

So I say to the Sixth Circuit: just do it. With the vaccine mandate taking effect on January 4, which will be here before we know it, there’s no time to waste.

Runners-up for Litigation of the Week:

JPMorgan Chase is suing Tesla for $162 million—over a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Miramax “wants to get medieval” on Quentin Tarantino, suing the director over his plans to sell artifacts from Pulp Fiction as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Remember Arlene’s Flowers, the case about a florist who didn’t want to make custom floral arrangements for a same-sex wedding, which almost made it to SCOTUS? It just settled, with florist Barronelle Stutzman agreeing to pay $5,000 to Robert Ingersroll and Curt Freed, the couple she turned away.

Deals of the Week: the Obagi Medical/Milk Makeup SPAC IPO.

Beauty is big business—and big businesses turn to Biglaw for their major transactions. So it should come as no surprise that skin-care and makeup brands Obagi Medical and Milk Makeup have tapped top firms to counsel them through their go-public merger with a SPAC, Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (As a pimple-prone teenager, I used Obagi products, which my parents provided to patients in their plastic-surgery practice, and I can vouch for their efficacy.)

After the deal closes, which is expected in the first half of 2022, Waldencast will be a Nasdaq-traded company with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1.2 billion. Congrats to the law firms on the transaction: Latham & Watkins for Obagi, Nixon Peabody for Obagi’s owners, Goodwin Procter for Milk Makeup, and Skadden Arps for Waldencast.

Law Firm of the Week: King & Spalding.

Over at Law360, one of the most-mentioned firms this week is King & Spalding. Why? Probably because of Joffe v. King & Spalding, a lawsuit filed against K&S by former associate David Joffe, who claims that he was fired for raising ethics concerns about the firm’s work for ZTE Corporation, a Chinese telecom company.

Last month, Judge Valerie Caproni (S.D.N.Y.) urged the parties to settle their bitter, years-long legal battle, or risk the airing of “dirty laundry” for both sides. Alas, no settlement was reached, and the case is now being tried before a (fully vaxxed) jury in the Southern District of New York.

Right now, Joffe’s laundry smells worse. The firm claims that it fired him because of poor performance, and it’s now presenting the supporting evidence to the jury. In 2015, former partner Meredith Moss wrote that she had “no confidence” in Joffe and his work product. In 2016, during a tense performance review, Joffe became “volatile,” according to partner David Tetrick—to the point where Tetrick developed safety concerns.

In fairness to Joffe, he’s badly outgunned. K&S is represented by Proskauer Rose, a top firm in the employment space, while Joffe is proceeding pro se (which means that he’s doing the awkward thing of being both lawyer and witness). His former firm, Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins, withdrew from the case in 2018—with permission from Judge Caproni, who ruled that Joffe was an “unreasonably difficult client.”

In happier news for King & Spalding, it advised on an exciting deal that just closed—specifically, Blackstone’s majority investment in SPANX, Inc., a leading maker of shapewear for women that’s now worth $1.2 billion. Other new investors in SPANX include Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. K&S advised SPANX founder Sara Blakely, who bombed the LSAT but is now a billionaire, thanks to SPANX and other investments, including a stake in the Atlanta Hawks and a real estate portfolio.

Runners-up for Law Firm of the Week:

Cravath Swaine & Moore (which represented SPANX in the Blackstone deal). A market-leading law firm, Cravath usually kicks off trends in Biglaw. But this week Cravath bucked the trend of record-setting partnership classes, electing just six partners—compared to a record 11 partners in 2020. Firms like Cravath will tell you that they make partners without regard to economic conditions, but I can’t help wondering whether Cravath sees choppy seas ahead. The boom in deal work has to come to an end at some point, right?

Sidley Austin. The firm just announced a new associate development program, featuring MBA-level executive training at top schools like Harvard University and Northwestern University (which reminds me a bit of Milbank@Harvard). It also rolled out new titles for associates, including “managing associate” and “senior managing associates” (which reminds me a bit of Orrick).

Lateral Move of the Week: Cleary Gottlieb hiring Heather Nyong’o from WilmerHale and launching two northern California offices.

Earlier this month, I noted a number of prominent partner departures from Cleary Gottlieb in recent years. But this week, Cleary added a partner—hiring Heather Nyong’o away from WilmerHale, where she previously served as partner-in-charge of the San Francisco office and as West Coast antitrust leader—and launched two offices in the Bay Area, in Palo Alto and San Francisco. Nyong’o will be joined by four partners from other Cleary offices: antitrust partners Brian Byrne and George Cary, who are relocating from Washington; white-collar partner Jennifer Kennedy Park, coming from New York; and M&A partner Benet O’Reilly, also moving from NYC.

Westward ho, Biglaw! Cleary is only the latest firm to open in California in 2021. Others include Allen & Overy, which launched offices in Silicon Valley and San Francisco, and Paul Weiss, which planted a flag in northern California.

Runners-up for Lateral Move of the Week:

Natasha Harrison is leaving Boies Schiller Flexner and starting her own boutique firm in London. This shouldn’t come as a surprise; when she stepped down as deputy chair in September, she was conspicuously silent as to whether she’d remain at the firm for the long haul.

Energy lawyer Monica Hwang is joining O’Melveny & Myers, based out of the new Dallas and Austin offices. A Chambers-ranked expert in financing liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, she comes to OMM from King & Spalding.

Tax lawyer Andrew Morris is joining Weil Gotshal in New York, coming over from Linklaters. Tax isn’t usually a hot area of the lateral market, but lately it has been scorching. (Davis Polk has been especially active, snagging Kara Mungovan from Cravath and Corey Goodman from Cleary.)

Back in September, I reported that Tara Helfman, an alum of the White House Counsel’s Office, would be clerking for Justice Neil M. Gorsuch in October Term 2022—and that, interestingly enough, she had never clerked for a lower-court judge. With a Supreme Court clerkship already locked down, she easily could have found a circuit clerkship for the 2021-2022 judicial year. But she will instead spend her pre-SCOTUS time in the new D.C. office of Ellis George Cipollone (formerly Browne George Ross), home to several of her former White House colleagues, which she just joined as of counsel.

We have now reached the end of another week in legal news—and another edition of Judicial Notice. This coming week we’ll celebrate Thanksgiving, and next month, Original Jurisdiction will celebrate its first birthday.

As these two occasions approach, I’m thankful for many things—including but not limited to my amazing family and friends; my health, which I don’t take for granted; my miracle-working dentist; and all of you, the readers of Judicial Notice. I remain grateful for your continuing support, and I wish you and your families a wonderful Thanksgiving.