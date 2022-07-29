Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking on the button below. Thanks!

In “There’s More Than One Way To Ban A Book,” former Times Book Review editor Pamela Paul writes about the different ways that the right and the left go about squelching books these days. The right will pass laws to ban certain types of books, or it will work through school or town boards to get books pulled from libraries. In contrast, the left will use its power over the publishing industry to make sure that certain books never see the light of day.

That said, books by conservatives can and do get published. They just tend to get published by niche publishers who specialize in conservative books, as opposed to big mainstream publishers (which used to publish conservatives in years past). The conservative publishers might not give out equally lavish advances, enjoy the same prestige, or have the same marketing resources as the so-called “Big Five” trade publishers, but they’re still capable of getting books out into the world.

In this latest edition of Lat’s Legal Library (“LLL”), in which I spotlight (typically ten) noteworthy new books about or related to the law, several of the books are by conservatives, take conservative positions, or touch on the “cancel culture” that conservatives criticize. Let’s turn to the titles:

In addition to these ten titles, the latest additions to Lat’s Legal Library, here’s a bonus book—which you don’t even need to pay for:

Copyright Law: Cases and Materials, by Jeanne C. Fromer and Christopher Jon Sprigman. In an age of spiraling casebook costs, NYU law professors Jeanne Fromer and Chris Sprigman should be commended for writing a copyright textbook that’s available for free download under a Creative Commons license. But if you’d like to support this worthy endeavor, you can order a copy on Amazon (as I recently did).

When I bring you the next installment of LLL near the end of September, fall will be underway. As always, I welcome your nominations, but please note the timeframe: the book should be a title actually published in August or September, not a former or forthcoming one. I maintain this temporal limitation because the number of law-related books I could possibly recommend would be overwhelming otherwise. If there’s a law-related book outside this timeframe that you’d like to mention, please feel free to give it a shoutout in the comments. Thanks, and happy reading!

