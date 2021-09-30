Lat's Legal Library (09.2021): Bending Toward Justice

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, you can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe by clicking on the button below.

There’s nothing like a historic possible retirement from the Supreme Court to generate copious coverage for you and your new book. Justice Stephen G. Breyer, author of The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics, got featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, NPR—and he even appeared on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Justice Breyer didn’t say anything substantive about when he might retire for SCOTUS, but he did get to plug his book (reviewed warmly by Bryan Garner for the Wall Street Journal and less warmly by Mark Graber for Balkinization).

As a reader of Original Jurisdiction, odds are that you already know all about Justice Breyer’s book. But how about these ten titles? Here are the featured books for the latest installment of Lat’s Legal Library, a recurring feature in which I spotlight noteworthy new books about or related to the law:

Flux: 8 Superpowers for Thriving in Constant Change, by April Rinne. This last book isn’t a law book per se—but it was recommended to me by a law librarian, Rinne is a lawyer by training, and the advice she offers about how to succeed in a rapidly evolving world could not be more relevant to attorneys today. I heard her present a talk based on her book when she and I both spoke at the 2021 Virtual Summit of the Private Law Librarians and Information Professionals (PLLIP), and I found her insights invaluable.

Reviewing this list, I note that it has a leftward tilt. I suspect this has something to do with the left-leaning nature of the publishing industry; publishing executives can be wary of working with conservative writers, since when they do, they sometimes find themselves under attack from employees, readers, and authors (which is why some of these execs have left to start new publishing ventures more open to conservatives). But speaking for myself, I’m more than happy to highlight books by right-of-center writers.

I could use your help in identifying these books, especially since they sometimes come out from smaller publishers or imprints. Do you have a title you’d like me to consider for the next edition of Lat’s Legal Library? Please email me at davidlat@substack.com, explaining why you believe the book to be noteworthy.

Your nomination should be a new book, i.e., a book published since the last installment of LLL, but also a book already available for ordering, i.e., not a forthcoming book to be pre-ordered. I’ve been doing these roundups every other month—in May, July, and September—so the next one will likely appear near the end of November, covering books released in October and November. Thanks!

