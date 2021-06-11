Misadventures In Lawyering: Wrong Case, Wrong Court, Wrong Everything

(via Getty Images)

As I mentioned in an interview with Jason Grant of Law.com about all the recent changes in my life and career, Original Jurisdiction is a generally positive publication. I like to think of it as an older, wiser, more serious, less snarky version of my two prior websites, Underneath Their Robes and Above the Law.

ATL and UTR were known for chronicling the mistakes and misadventures of lawyers and judges. I won’t do as much of that here at OJ. But every now and then, I will cover lawyers’ errors and omissions in these pages, since we can learn from them (and sometimes, well, I just can’t help myself).

There have been quite a number of colorful attorney mishaps in the past few weeks. Let’s begin in a court that holds a special place in my heart: the Ninth Circuit, where I clerked once upon a time, and where I set my novel, Supreme Ambitions (2014).

On Monday, Chad Hatfield, a lawyer from Washington State who specializes in representing Social Security claimants, argued before the Ninth Circuit in Rule v. Saul — except he didn’t realize he was arguing in Rule v. Saul, until several minutes into the oral argument.

Check out the video (via Ted Frank’s Twitter feed). The first few minutes of the argument are a bit confused, with the judges and counsel appearing to talk past each other. And then, at around the 4:40 mark, it dawns on poor Chad Hatfield that he prepared for… the wrong case.

On Twitter, where the story went viral in #appellatetwitter circles, the word “nightmare” came up often. Lawyers related to Hatfield and his predicament, with a “there but for the grace of God go I” tone to many of the responses — like this one, by @ethanjacobslaw:

How did this happen? As Hatfield explained to the panel, he had two Social Security appeals scheduled in back-to-back weeks, Rule and O’Rourke, and he came to the hearing for Rule prepared to argue O’Rourke. He blamed the mistake on his “scheduler,” then apologized profusely. [UPDATE (3:27 p.m.): Wording tweaked to clarify that he had the appeals scheduled for consecutive weeks, not back to back before the same panel.]

Many judges would have berated Hatfield, benchslapping him to high heaven, but this panel handled the situation graciously. Judge Ronald M. Gould offered Hatfield a ten-minute recess to switch gears and focus on Rule, which the lawyer accepted. He returned ten minutes later and gave a solid argument, especially considering that he had ten minutes to prepare — and based on the tenor of the argument, including the tough questions asked of the government attorney, I think he might actually prevail.

Lessons learned? First, check, check, and double-check. Confusing two cases being argued back to back before the same court is an understandable mistake that any of us could have made; all we can do is try to be as careful as possible.

Second, own up to your mistakes and don’t blame anyone else. As several folks noted in responding to my tweet saying Hatfield handled the situation as well as he could have, he did twice blame the mistake on his “scheduler,” whoever or whatever that might be. (Oh, those sneaky schedulers! I think they’re responsible for global warming too.)

That was a situation involving the wrong case. Next up: an appeal involving the wrong court.

Do you remember the “What’s Wrong?” feature from the Highlights for Children magazine? Think of this as the appellate version of that, and see if you can figure out the defects in this Notice of Appeal, filed by Missouri lawyers M. Scott Montgomery and W. Todd Newcomb of Montgomery & Newcomb, LLC:

Problem one: there is no “Southern District of Missouri.” The state has only two judicial districts, Eastern and Western.

Problem two: there is no “United States Court of Appeals for the Southern District of Missouri.” Appeals from the federal trial courts of Missouri go to the Eighth Circuit.

And that wasn’t all, as Judge James Loken pointed out in his opinion for a unanimous panel of the Eighth Circuit (via How Appealing):

These notices of appeal are entirely deficient. They appeal an order entered on a day when no order issued, from a district court that does not exist, to a court of appeals that does not exist. The complete failure by parties who are attorneys engaged in multi-state litigation to comply with multiple essential elements of Rule 3(c)(1) is not “imperfect but substantial compliance with a technical requirement” that we may excuse; it is an absolute bar to appeal.

Ouch. Result: appeals dismissed, for lack of jurisdiction.

The lesson learned here is basically the same as in the last case: check, check, and double-check. My guess is that it was a copy/paste screw-up. It’s great that we have the ability to copy and paste, which makes preparing documents vastly more efficient — but with great power comes great responsibility. [UPDATE (6/19/2021, 9:45 a.m.): It turns out that it was a copy-and-paste error, as M. Scott Montgomery told the ABA Journal — and, he added, “The author of the notice of appeal is no longer with the firm.”]

Our last lawyer mishap of the day is the most colorful. Check out this order from the Michigan Court of Appeals (via Saad Gul’s Twitter feed):

Yes, that’s right: lawyer James Heos gave the finger to the camera while opposing counsel was arguing. For f**ks sake!

If you don’t believe it, watch the video here. It’s a little hard to follow, since the court blurred out the obscene gesture; I recommend rewinding to the 2:03:00 mark and watching from that point forward, focusing like a hawk on Heos’s box in the lower right corner. Then after Judge Borrello raises the issue of Heos’s gesture, focus on Judge Redford in the upper right corner; he can’t keep a straight face as his colleagues reprimand Heos (and I can hardly blame him).

What the heck happened? Many lawyers probably feel the urge at times to flip the bird to opposing counsel or the court during a hearing, but somehow manage to restrain themselves. Why couldn’t James Heos?

Actually, as Heos explained to the Detroit Free Press, he didn’t intend to give the finger to opposing counsel or the judges, and he didn’t realize he was visible to them:

James Heos, the veteran East Lansing attorney who made the gesture, said Friday he thought he was giving the finger to his blank computer screen — which was not working — and he had no idea the three judges on the panel or anyone else could see him. "It's a very embarrassing situation," said [the lawyer], 74, who said he has already mailed his check to the clerk of the court. "I've been a lawyer 46 years," and "I've never been accused of inappropriate, unruly, or rude conduct in the courtroom."

Fair enough. A lawyer flipping off his computer screen — which wasn't working, but which (unfortunately for him) started working exactly when he made an obscene gesture during an appellate argument — makes more sense than a lawyer flipping off the court and opposing counsel.

But how Heos responded to the court’s questioning about the incident wasn’t ideal: he denied what he did, despite the existence of video evidence. As he later admitted to the Detroit Free Press, he should have been more forthright about the situation.

Lesson learned: when you are anywhere near a live Zoom camera, assume that you can be seen and heard, and conduct yourself accordingly.

And don’t lie to the court, ever. It never ends well.

