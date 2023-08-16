Donald Trump v. Fani Willis (photos by Chandan Khanna and Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images).

The other shoe finally dropped. On Monday night, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued an indictment charging former president Donald Trump, as well as 18 co-defendants, with a slew of crimes related to what the indictment describes as an effort “to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.” So there are now two parallel prosecutions, one federal and one state, essentially accusing Trump and his co-conspirators of trying to steal the 2020 election.

I’ll share my thoughts on the Fulton County indictment in the next edition of Judicial Notice. For now, though, I’d like to hear from you, my readers. Hence this Notice and Comment (N&C), a recurring feature of these pages in which I pick a controversial legal topic and call upon my audience to discuss and debate in the comments.

Today’s topic is closely related to the prosecutions brought against Trump by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Special Counsel Jack Smith. Here it is:

Is Donald Trump disqualified from holding any future federal office, including but not limited to the presidency?

This might seem like a question where your politics will determine your answer, with liberals saying yes and conservatives saying no. But check out this report from Adam Liptak of the New York Times:

Two prominent conservative law professors have concluded that Donald J. Trump is ineligible to be president under a provision of the Constitution that bars people who have engaged in an insurrection from holding government office. The professors are active members of the Federalist Society, the conservative legal group, and proponents of originalism, the method of interpretation that seeks to determine the Constitution’s original meaning. The professors—William Baude of the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen of the University of St. Thomas—studied the question for more than a year and detailed their findings in a long article to be published next year in The University of Pennsylvania Law Review.

Baude and Paulsen are highly respected scholars, and their argument, while bold, deserves serious consideration. Their article, “The Sweep and Force of Section 3,” is fascinating and well worth reading. (It also contains an interesting—and highly critical—discussion of a key opinion by Chief Justice Salmon Chase, one of our youngest son’s two namesakes.)

But the article is also 126 pages long, and you are busy people. Fortunately, it has a clear and concise abstract:

Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment forbids holding office by former office holders who then participate in insurrection or rebellion. Because of a range of misperceptions and mistaken assumptions, Section Three’s full legal consequences have not been appreciated or enforced. This article corrects those mistakes by setting forth the full sweep and force of Section Three. First, Section Three remains an enforceable part of the Constitution, not limited to the Civil War, and not effectively repealed by nineteenth century amnesty legislation. Second, Section Three is self-executing, operating as an immediate disqualification from office, without the need for additional action by Congress. It can and should be enforced by every official, state or federal, who judges qualifications. Third, to the extent of any conflict with prior constitutional rules, Section Three repeals, supersedes, or simply satisfies them. This includes the rules against bills of attainder or ex post facto laws, the Due Process Clause, and even the free speech principles of the First Amendment. Fourth, Section Three covers a broad range of conduct against the authority of the constitutional order, including many instances of indirect participation or support as “aid or comfort.” It covers a broad range of former offices, including the Presidency. And in particular, it disqualifies former President Donald Trump, and potentially many others, because of their participation in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election.

For another version of the argument, also shorter than the Penn Law Review article, see this Volokh Conspiracy post by Professor Steven Calabresi, another Federalist Society stalwart—a FedSoc co-founder, no less.

Finally, here’s the text of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

So, readers: does this provision render Donald Trump ineligible to serve as president?

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Also, please feel free to discuss the Georgia indictment while you’re at it; it would be great to hear a wide range of perspectives on it before I discuss it in the next Judicial Notice.

As usual for N&C posts, comments are open to all readers, not just paid subscribers. Thanks!

UPDATE (4:55 p.m.): Thanks to the commenter who flagged for me Professor Michael McConnell’s excellent response to Baude and Paulsen, which Professor Eugene Volokh posted at the Volokh Conspiracy. (Fun fact: Baude clerked for Professor McConnell back when he was Judge McConnell of the Tenth Circuit—but Baude’s former boss disagrees with his ex-clerk’s analysis.)

