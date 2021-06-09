Notice And Comment: Has The ACLU Lost Its Way?

On Monday, the New York Times published a fascinating article about the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The piece teed up the question of whether the ACLU has essentially given up on one of its founding principles, an unyielding commitment to freedom of speech and the First Amendment, in favor of suing the Trump Administration and promoting social justice causes as opposed to civil liberties.

The writer of the article, Michael Powell, quotes David Goldberger, the former legal and legislative director of the ACLU of Illinois, as well as a Jewish lawyer who famously defended the right of Nazis to march in Skokie, Illinois:

I got the sense it was more important for ACLU staff to identify with clients and progressive causes than to stand on principle. Liberals are leaving the First Amendment behind.

These facts from Powell’s piece jumped out at me — and support Goldberger’s critique of the organization:

One hears markedly less from the ACLU about free speech nowadays. Its annual reports from 2017 to 2019 highlight its role as a leader in the resistance against President Donald J. Trump. But the words “First Amendment” or “free speech” cannot be found…. Since Mr. Trump’s election, the ACLU budget has nearly tripled to more than $300 million as its corps of lawyers doubled. The same number of lawyers — four — specialize in free speech as a decade ago.

Although I had my disagreements with the ACLU of old, and I wasn’t exactly in its core demographic — I’ve never worn sandals, driven a hybrid vehicle, or been a vegan — I long respected the organization for its commitment to free speech. But reading about “ACLU 2.0: Lawyers of the Resistance” makes me fear that the organization I long admired is dead.

Am I wrong?

Please share your views in the comments. Although I’d love to hear from as many folks as possible, I’m especially interested in comments from lawyers who have worked for, alongside, or against the ACLU. Thanks!

