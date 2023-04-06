Left to right: Todd Blanche, Susan Necheles, Donald Trump, Joseph Tacopina, and Boris Epshteyn (photo by Steven Hirsch/Pool via Getty Images).

The yuge legal story of the week is the criminal case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg just brought against a certain Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States. News of the indictment broke last week, but we didn’t see the charging document itself until Tuesday, when Trump was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business degrees in the first degree.

As I’ve said before, I don’t love writing about Trump-related legal news—and I don’t feel particularly bad about that. The world doesn’t suffer from a dearth of Trump coverage, and I don’t have any comparative advantage in covering Trump’s travails. I don’t think my knowledge of Trump is any greater than that of most people who follow current events, and I’m not particularly well-sourced in Trumpworld. As for the current case, People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump, again I have no special insight; I worked as a federal but not a state prosecutor, and I don’t have a lot of sources in the Manhattan DA’s Office either. (Of course, I’d welcome more sources in either Trumpworld or Braggworld; please contact me if you can help.)

What I do have, though, is a sizable, smart, and well-informed readership of lawyers, some of whom have impressive knowledge of New York State criminal law, campaign-finance law, the intersection of law and politics, and other subjects implicated by People v. Trump. And so I’d like to tap into your knowledge via this Notice and Comment post, in which I select a hot topic related to law and the legal profession and invite you, my readers, to offer your thoughts on it in the comments.

To kick off the discussion, here are some materials you can read or listen to for the purpose of informing your opinions:

This is just a small sampling of the ocean of commentary out there. In the comments, please feel free to post links to analyses that you found particularly useful.

So have at it: please share your views on the Trump indictment in the comments to this post. If you prefer, you can also email me; if you do, I will treat your comments as okay to post in the comments on your behalf, keeping you anonymous, unless you explicitly designate them as completely off the record and for my eyes only.

As usual for N&C posts, comments are open to all readers, not just paid subscribers. Thanks!