Notice And Comment: Who Wants To Go Back To The Office?

As vaccination rates continue to rise and Covid case counts continue to fall, law firms are now announcing their return and reopening plans (conveniently tracked by Above the Law, the American Lawyer, and Law360). So let’s discuss questions like these:

How often do you think you’ll have to go into the office when things return to "normal"?

How often would you actually go in, if you had your druthers?

Would you want to have a 100 percent remote job, or do you like going to the office at least some of the time?

How often do employees need to be in the office in order for that law firm or other employer to maintain a strong culture?

Is the expectation that employees will work from the office five days a week, absent special circumstances, a thing of the past?

If your employer forced you to go into the office five days a week, would you just up and quit?

In the comments, please answer as many or as few of these questions as you like, or raise and answer questions of your own pertaining to the return to in-office work.

