Welcome to the dog days of August, the slowest month of the year—not that I’m complaining. It’s a popular month for taking vacations (and taking it easy even if you are at work), as well as a time to recharge before the busyness of fall. I might take advantage of August myself; it’s possible you’ll see fewer posts than usual between now and Labor Day.

But it’s not because I’m not working. I like to use August as a time to explore new ideas and future projects, and here’s one that I’ve been considering: adding serialized fiction to Original Jurisdiction. I’m entertaining two possibilities: (1) an annotated version of Supreme Ambitions, my 2014 novel set in the Ninth Circuit, with footnotes explaining some of the references and inside jokes; or (2) a new work of fiction set at the Supreme Court, with a plot based heavily on the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs. What do you think? Please take this single-question reader poll.

This week’s testimonial for Original Jurisdiction comes from J.P., who is deeply interested in the law but not a lawyer: “I appreciate the style the newsletter is written in. It is easy to understand, even for someone who is not a lawyer. The writing is to the point yet descriptive enough for anyone to understand the implications of what is happening in our courts. In my opinion, the coverage is not biased, but rather, it is an honest assessment of what is happening.” Thanks to J.P. for this generous assessment, which accurately captures what I aspire to with this newsletter.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyers of the Week: Josh Rosenkranz, Eric Shumsky, and Chris Cariello.

As a former appellate litigator, I’m admittedly biased in favor of cases where appellate attorneys ride to the rescue—so of course I picked Josh Rosenkranz, Eric Shumsky, and Chris Cariello as Lawyers of the Week. The trio of Orrick partners secured the reversal of a $2 billion judgment against their client, the Massachusetts-based software company Pegasystems, in a trade-secrets case brought by a rival, Virginia-based Appian Corp.

Reached after a seven-week jury trial, the $2 billion jury verdict was the largest in Virginia history—until it got overturned by the Virginia Court of Appeals, in a unanimous, 61-page opinion. For a deeper dive into how the Orrick team approached the case, including why they decided to focus on the evidentiary and jury-instruction issues that proved dispositive, check out their interview with Ross Todd of Law.com.

This isn’t necessarily the final word. In a statement, Appian said, “We will appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court of Virginia and will seek to reinstate the verdict.” And Appian has excellent representation as well—a team from Patterson Belknap led by Adeel Mangi (whose Third Circuit nomination remains stalled)—so stay tuned. For now, though, Pega and Orrick have a lot to celebrate.

Other lawyers in the news:

In another multibillion-dollar reversal, a team from Wilkinson Stekloff —including Beth Wilkinson , Brian Stekloff , and Rakesh Kilaru —convinced Judge Philip S. Gutierrez (C.D. Cal.) to set aside a $4.7 billion jury verdict against their client, the National Football League (NFL), in the “Sunday Ticket” antitrust litigation. But this is also not the end of the road; the plaintiffs, whose trial team was led by Bill Carmody of Susman Godfrey , are expected to appeal (or the case could settle, as suggested by sports-law expert Marc Edelman ).

Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewing six potential running mates, and three are lawyers by training: Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky, a UVA Law ‘03 grad who previously served as the state’s attorney general; Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, a Georgetown Law ‘02 alum who also served as AG before moving on up to governor; and Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, who graduated in 1993 from Northwestern Law—now Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, after the governor and his wife donated $100 million to his alma mater.

Mayor Eric Adams formally nominated Randy Mastro , one of the nation’s top trial lawyers, to serve as New York corporation counsel, the city’s top lawyer. But his aggressive advocacy on behalf of the rich and powerful, during many years as a Biglaw partner—currently at King & Spalding , previously at Gibson Dunn —could make confirmation a challenge.

Practice pointer: don’t swear at or push opposing counsel at a deposition—and if you do, don’t be surprised if you get sanctioned. And definitely don’t embezzle $1.5 million from your firm; it usually doesn’t end well.

In memoriam:

H. Thomas “Tommy” Wells Jr. —a former president of the American Bar Association (ABA) and founder of a predecessor firm to Maynard Cooper & Gale, now part of Maynard Nexsen —passed away at 74.

Tom Korologos, a top adviser to nominees going through the Senate confirmation process, passed away at 91 (according to his son Phil Korologos, a longtime partner at Boies Schiller Flexner). Although Tom Korologos was neither a judge nor a lawyer, he was involved in many judicial-confirmation battles over the years, including the successful Supreme Court confirmation of William Rehnquist (as associate justice) and the unsuccessful nomination of Robert Bork.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Judge Andrew Oldham.

To my surprise, this is Judge Andrew Oldham’s first time as Judge of the Week. Whether or not you agree with his views, Judge Oldham, appointed to the Fifth Circuit by President Trump in 2018, is undoubtedly an important and influential voice—in both the conservative legal movement and the federal judiciary more generally.

This explains why Judge Oldham, who’s only 45, is a top Supreme Court prospect in a second Trump Administration. A former law clerk to Justice Samuel Alito, Judge Oldham would be ”a tempting pick to succeed his old boss,” as noted in a piece last week for The Economist by Steven Mazie (in which I was quoted).