Supreme Court Clerk Hiring Watch: Feeder Judges, Courts, And Law Schools, 2017-2021

A clerk walking the halls of the U.S. Supreme Court (photo by David Lat).

As I mentioned last week, this month is “Supreme Court clerk month” here at Original Jurisdiction. I’m going to publish a series of stories about SCOTUS clerkships and clerks, looking at these subjects from a number of different angles.

First up: rankings of the law schools, feeder judges, and lower courts that have produced the most SCOTUS clerks over the past five Terms (i.e., October Term 2017 through and including October Term 2021, whose clerks are now hard at work). Let’s start with the top ten law schools—actually eleven, since there’s a tie for tenth place:

Yale, the #1 law school in the U.S. News rankings, is also the top law school in minting Supreme Court clerk clerks—by a large margin. YLS has around 200 students per J.D. class year, compared to 500 or so for second-place Harvard, so if you control for class size, the gap between YLS and HLS is much bigger than what you see here. As for Chicago Law, its class size is close to that of Yale’s—and even a bit smaller, at just under 200 students per year—but YLS still produces more than twice as many SCOTUS clerks as Chicago.

It’s interesting to see which law schools outperform or underperform their U.S. News rank when it comes to generating SCOTUS clerks. The top four clerk-producing schools are also the top four U.S. News schools, but the order is different, with Chicago coming in ahead of Stanford (which was certainly my sense from anecdotal observation, which the data confirms).

Five other schools in the so-called top-14 or “T14” schools—NYU, Michigan, UVA, Berkeley, and Columbia—are also in the top ten for SCOTUS clerks. But again, it’s interesting to note which schools outperform their rank. I’ve always thought of UVA as a great school for aspiring clerks, but it’s actually Michigan that outperforms its U.S. News rank the most.

NYU and Columbia, the two top New York City schools, are frequently compared with each other, and they’re definitely rivals. When it comes to producing SCOTUS clerks, NYU currently has the edge. But query whether this will stay the same; I hear through the grapevine that CLS is working on upping its game when it comes to sending students into clerkships, including SCOTUS clerkships.

Which five law schools in the T14 of U.S. News are not among the top schools for SCOTUS clerkships? Those would be Penn/Carey (#6 in U.S. News), Duke (#10), Northwestern (#12), Cornell (#13), and Georgetown (currently #15 in U.S. News, behind UCLA at #14—but for most of the history of the rankings, #14).

Which law schools outside the T14 are top ten when it comes to SCOTUS clerks? George Washington (GW) and Notre Dame. As for why, I think that both GW and Notre Dame benefit from the high number of former SCOTUS clerks they have on their faculties, who can make personal recommendations to the justices for whom they clerked or other justices they happen to know.

Now, feast your eyes on the feeder judge rankings:

I decided to include 14 judges rather than just ten because I’d like these rankings to be useful to law students and young lawyers trying to pick lower-court judges with SCOTUS feeding power, and a number of these judges are no longer on the bench. Specifically, Judge Brett Kavanaugh is now Justice Kavanaugh, Judge Robert Katzmann passed away in June, Judge Thomas Griffith retired from the bench last year (and recently joined Hunton Andrews Kurth as special counsel), and Judge Merrick Garland is now Attorney General Garland.

If you subtract those four, you’re left with ten feeder judges. Chief Judges Jeff Sutton and Bill Pryor are tied for #1, and Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan is #3. Judges Greg Katsas, Amul Thapar, and J. Harvie Wilkinson are tied for #4, and Judges Raymond Kethledge, Diarmuid O’Scannlain (my former boss), David Tatel, and Jed Rakoff (the only district judge) are tied for #7. [UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): References to Chief Judge Pryor have been corrected throughout this post to reflect that he’s the Chief Judge of the Eleventh Circuit.]

As you might expect given the conservative majority at the Supreme Court, the list of feeder judges skews conservative as well. Of these ten judges, seven were appointed by Republican presidents, and just three were appointed by Democratic presidents.

It’s also worth noting that most of these judges have been on the bench for many years, reflecting the reality that it takes time to build up a reputation and track record as a feeder judge. The newest of the top ten is Judge Katsas, appointed to the D.C. Circuit in 2017 by President Donald Trump. (President Trump also elevated Judge Thapar to the Sixth Circuit in 2017, but Judge Thapar was a feeder judge even when he was a trial judge in the Eastern District of Kentucky.)

After the one Trump appointee (Judge Katsas), you have one Obama appointee (Chief Judge Srinivasan), four George W. Bush appointees (Chief Judges Sutton and Pryor and Judges Thapar and Kethledge), two Clinton appointees (Judges Tatel and Rakoff), and two Reagan appointees (Judges Wilkinson and O’Scannlain, appointed in 1984 and 1986, respectively). So the younger judges, especially the Trump appointees, may have to wait their turn to become truly top-tier feeder judges. I have noticed, however, that many of the Trump appointees are already starting to feed—perhaps aided by the fact that several of them are former SCOTUS clerks themselves, able to recommend their clerks to their former bosses still sitting on the Court.

Finally, which courts have the most mojo when it comes to sending clerks to the Supreme Court? Here’s the list of the top ten feeder courts (or actually eleven, since there’s a tie for tenth place):

Back when I was in law school, the most prestigious courts to clerk for were the D.C. Circuit, the Second Circuit, and the Ninth Circuit, which were also viewed as top courts for aspiring SCOTUS clerks (not coincidentally, since SCOTUS feeding confers prestige). Those courts are still in the top five, but they’ve been joined by the Sixth Circuit, in third place, and the Southern District of New York, in fourth place.

The rise of the Sixth Circuit can be attributed to the rise of three major feeders: Chief Judge Sutton and Judges Thapar and Kethledge. All three are highly regarded judges, all three are known as excellent bosses, and Judges Thapar and Kethledge were SCOTUS shortlisters during the Trump administration. The rise of the S.D.N.Y. can be attributed to the trend of doing multiple clerkships, often one appellate clerkship and one trial-court clerkship. If you’re going to clerk for a trial court, the Southern District, with some of the most interesting and important cases in the country, is a top choice (along with the District Court for the District of Columbia, aka D.D.C.).

Which courts excel at feeding to SCOTUS when you control for their size? Check out the last column in my table, SCOTUS Clerks Per Authorized Judgeship. In that ranking, the D.C. Circuit is still #1 (by a long shot), the Second Circuit is #2, and very close behind is the Sixth Circuit, at #3. They’re followed by the Eleventh Circuit at #4, D.D.C. at #5, and the Ninth Circuit at #6.

Much of the success of the Second Circuit was based on the feeding power of the late Judge Katzmann. In the wake of his passing, don’t be surprised to see the Sixth Circuit overtake the Second. The Sixth Circuit also benefits from the 6-3, conservative tilt of the current Supreme Court; its three big feeder judges are all conservatives who tend to feed to the right side of the Court.

One thing these rankings don’t consider: how “well dispersed” a court’s feeding power is. Most of the top courts have well-dispersed feeding power, i.e., they are home to multiple feeder judges. But look at the Fourth Circuit; three-quarters of its SCOTUS clerks came from a single judge, Judge Wilkinson. Similarly, consider the Eleventh Circuit; almost two-thirds of its SCOTUS clerks came from a single chambers, that of Chief Judge Pryor. Without Chief Judge Pryor, the Eleventh Circuit would drop significantly (although Judges Ed Carnes also feeds, and among the younger judges, Judges Britt Grant and Kevin Newsom are ones to watch).

Finally, I’m not sure I would consider the Tenth Circuit to be a true “feeder court,” in terms of a court to clerk for if your goal is to wind up at SCOTUS—unless you have a time machine. Of its eight SCOTUS clerks, six clerked for then-Judge Gorsuch during this Tenth Circuit days, then later clerked for him at SCOTUS (and the other two Tenth Circuit alums went to Justice Gorsuch as well).

So there you have them: the law schools, feeder judges, and feeder courts that produced the most Supreme Court law clerks from 2017 to 2021. I’ve shared with you some of my observations; what do you notice in these rankings? Please share your thoughts, in the comments.