Supreme Court Clerk Hiring Watch: Completing The Clerk Class For October Term 2021

We’re now at the halfway point for the current Term of the Supreme Court in terms of decided cases. Per SCOTUSblog, we’ve received decisions in 31 merits cases for October Term 2020, with 33 cases left to go. As usual, some of the biggest and highest-profile cases remain to be decided — and probably won’t be decided until the very end of the Term, in late June or early July.

In addition to discussing the major pending cases, we'll also talk about a possible retirement by Justice Stephen Breyer and some of the frontrunners to replace him.

If you’re reading this, you probably think, as I do, that clerkships are good — but is it possible to have too much of a good thing? That’s the question raised by Sarah Isgur in this interesting and important piece for Politico, The New Trend Keeping Women Out of the Country’s Top Legal Ranks. After explaining the value of a Supreme Court clerkship as a credential, Isgur identifies the growing trend of having multiple lower-court clerkships before clerking for the Supreme Court — and how justices preferring or requiring multiple prior clerkships from their hires could be contributing to the dearth of diversity in the ranks of SCOTUS clerks.

I share Isgur’s concerns, as I explained in this Twitter thread. But whether or not you agree with Isgur, her piece is worth a read, especially because it’s being widely discussed among judges and clerks — meaning that it could affect SCOTUS clerk hiring going forward. [UPDATE (2:48 p.m.): Sarah Isgur isn’t the first to raise this issue. Back in 2018, Judge Gregg Costa (5th Cir.) wrote this great piece for Judicature magazine, Clerking to Excess? The Case Against Second (and Third and Fourth) Clerkships — and Judge Costa recently appeared on Isgur’s podcast, Advisory Opinions, to talk about the subject.]

Which brings me to my topic for today: the latest Supreme Court clerk hires. My last full SCOTUS clerk hiring roundup was back in December, more than four months ago, so it’s about time to revisit the topic. I did write about Justice Breyer’s clerk hiring in two posts last month, in an effort to figure out the chances that he’ll retire at the end of this Term, but I didn’t do a complete hiring roundup at the time.

Below please find a partial list of SCOTUS clerk hires for the next Term of the Court, October Term 2021, as well as the hires for future Terms that I know about. Clerks typically change over in July and we’re already in May, so my guess is that all or almost all of the justices have completed their OT 2021 hiring (including Justice Breyer, who I don’t think will retire this year). But as you can see, I’m still missing almost a dozen clerks from my list.

In the meantime, here are a few quick observations based on the hires so far:

We have 26 hires so far, and the gender balance is 50/50 right now (in part because Justice Kavanaugh has hired an all-female clerk class for OT 2021, as he did back in OT 2018, his first Term on the Court).

In terms of law schools so far, U. Chicago actually leads the way, with an impressive eight clerks in the OT 2021 clerk class — as touted in this article on the law school’s website. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Harvard and Yale, the perennial leaders in SCOTUS clerk placement, overtake Chicago after we fill in the blanks.

Chicago works very hard to get great clerkships for its top students. It has a more centralized process than Harvard or Yale, which helps it coordinate faculty recommendations and try to maximize clerkship placements for its grads, and professors really go to bat for their students (especially professors who clerked for SCOTUS themselves).

In terms of single versus multiple prior clerkships, of the 26 hires so far, 19 out of 26, or a whopping 73 percent, completed multiple clerkships before SCOTUS.

Once I have the full roster of OT 2021 clerks, I’ll offer additional demographic analysis and color commentary on the complete clerk class, including a special profile of the last clerk whose hiring I learn about — my own version of the NFL’s Mr. Irrelevant.

Thanks in advance for your information and assistance. Here’s the list.

OCTOBER TERM 2021 SUPREME COURT CLERK HIRES

(as of May 11, 2021)

Chief Justice John G. Roberts

1. Christina Kirkpatrick Gay (Chicago 2020/Grant)

2. Maxwell Gottschall (Harvard 2019/Srinivasan/Boasberg (D.D.C.))

3. Dennis Howe (Harvard 2018/Livingston/Friedrich (D.D.C.))

4. ?

Justice Clarence Thomas

1. Christopher Goodnow (Harvard 2017/Sykes/Katsas)

2. Steve Lindsay (Yale 2017/Griffith/Bristow) [UPDATE (5:26 p.m.): Bristow added.]

3. Scott Proctor (Harvard 2017/Sutton)

4. Manuel Valle (U. Chicago 2017/E. Jones/Larsen)



Hired by Justice Thomas for OT 2022: Bijan Aboutarabi (U. Chicago 2018/W. Pryor/Thapar).

Hired by Justice Thomas for a “a soon-to-be determined term”: Daniel Shapiro (Scalia 2018/Jolly/Rao).

Justice Stephen G. Breyer

1. Elizabeth Deutsch (Yale 2016/Pillard/Oetken (S.D.N.Y.))

2. Erika Hoglund (Stanford 2019/Thomas (9th Cir.)/Chhabria (N.D. Cal.))

3. Joel Wacks (U. Chicago 2018/McKeown/C. Breyer (N.D. Cal.))

4. ?

Justice Samuel Alito

1. ?

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?

Justice Sonia Sotomayor

1. Amit Jain (Yale 2018/D. Motz)

2. Kelley Schiffman (Yale 2018/Fletcher/Ellison (S.D. Tex.))

3. ?

4. ?

Justice Elena Kagan

1. Jennifer Fischell (Michigan 2016/Kethledge/Abrams (S.D.N.Y.))

2. Andra Lim (Stanford 2019/Friedland)

3. Andrew Waks (Chicago 2019/Feinerman (N.D. Ill.)/Tatel)

4. ?

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch

1. Stephanie Barclay (BYU 2011/N.R. Smith)

2. Louis Capozzi (Penn 2019/Scirica/Wilkinson)

3. Mark Storslee (Stanford 2015/O’Scannlain)

4. John Henry Thompson (Chicago 2018/Sykes/Griffith/Bristow)

Hired by Justice Gorsuch for October Term 2022: Kyle Grigel (Stanford 2019/Sutton/Bristow).

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh

1. Alexa Baltes (Notre Dame 2017/Gruender/Barrett)

2. Athie Livas (Yale 2019/Thapar/Friedrich (D.D.C.))

3. Jenna Pavelec (Yale 2017/Thapar/Kethledge)

4. Sarah Welch (Chicago 2019/Sutton/W. Pryor)

Hired by Justice Kavanaugh for October Term 2022: Isabel Marin (Harvard 2020/Collins/Millett), Cameron Pritchett (Harvard 2018/Edwards/Gallager (D. Md.)), and David Steinbach (Stanford 2019/Boasberg (D.D.C.)/Srinivasan).



Hired by Justice Kavanaugh for October Term 2023: Claire Rossell Cahill (Georgetown 2019/McFadden (D.D.C.)/Grant/Ambro), Thomas Hopson (Yale 2020/Katsas/Friedrich (D.D.C.)), Nicholaus Mills (Cornell 2019/Willett/Kovner (E.D.N.Y.)) and Avery Rasmussen (UVA 2021/Wilkinson/Friedrich (D.D.C.)).

Justice Amy Coney Barrett

1. Libby Stropko Baird (UVA 2019/Newsom/McFadden (D.D.C.))

2. Michael Heckmann (Chicago 2016/Marcus/Barrett (7th Cir.))

3. ?

4. ?

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy (retired)

1. Elizabeth Nielson (Chicago 2019/Lee (Utah)/Sutton)

