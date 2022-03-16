A clerk walking the halls of the U.S. Supreme Court (photo by David Lat).

On Monday, March 21, the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (D.C. Cir.) will get underway. Ahead of that event, which is like the Super Bowl for legal nerds, here’s a long-overdue update on another topic of keen interest in such circles: Supreme Court law clerk hiring. The last roundup was way back in August 2021, so I have many new hires to share.

Before looking at the lists, I’d like to discuss an interesting topic that one reader raised with me: assuming that Judge Jackson becomes Justice Jackson, what will she do in terms of clerk hiring?

My guess is that she’ll do what other justices have done in their first Terms and hire a combination of (1) clerks who have previously clerked at the Court and (2) favorite former clerks of hers. One obvious possible hire is Jo-Ann (Karhson) Sagar, a Hogan Lovells senior associate who clerked at the district court for Judge Jackson, at the D.C. Circuit for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and at the Supreme Court for Justice Stephen Breyer. If you’re a judge pining for a promotion, Sagar appears to be quite the good-luck charm.

Trivia question: how many lawyers have clerked for three Supreme Court justices (whether or not the justice was a justice at the time of the clerkship)? In addition to Jo-Ann Sagar, I’m aware of at least two, Morgan Lewis partner Michael Kenneally (Gorsuch (10th Cir.) / Scalia / Alito) and King & Spalding partner Paul Mezzina (Kavanaugh (D.C. Cir.) / Scalia / Gorsuch). Feel free to let me know of others in the comments or by email.

Now let’s talk about SCOTUS clerks for October Term 2022, October Term 2023, and beyond—because yes, a number of justices have started hiring for October Term 2024. To the extent that law clerk hiring offers hints into SCOTUS retirements, don’t expect Justices Clarence Thomas, Elena Kagan, or Brett Kavanaugh to be going anywhere anytime soon.

In fact, I predict that no member of the Court will retire in the coming Term, October Term 2022. Although I’m missing several hires—and I welcome your help in filling in the blanks in my tables below—I strongly suspect that all members of the Court have hired up for OT 2022 (with the exception of the successor to Justice Stephen Breyer, presumptively Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson—but I wouldn’t be surprised if even she has already made informal overtures to possible clerks should she be confirmed). The OT 2022 clerks will report for work this summer, which isn’t that far away.

Before giving you the lists, here are some observations about the hires thus far, most of them related to the theme of this post, “Family Ties”:

In the last hiring roundup, I pointed out that two of Justice Thomas’s clerks for OT 2021, Scott Proctor and Steve Lindsay, are married to two Thomas clerks from earlier Terms, Haley Proctor and Caroline Lindsay, respectively. We now have the same pattern with two future clerks to Justice Elena Kagan: Hilary Ledwell is married to former Kagan clerk Joshua Revesz, and Danny Kane is married to former Kagan clerk Ashley Robertson. (Interestingly enough, the female clerks to the conservative Justice Thomas took their husbands’ names, while the female clerks to the liberal Justice Kagan did not.) I’ll make the same observation about the Kagan clerks that I made about the Thomas clerks: lest you think that Hilary Ledwell and Danny Kane got hired simply because Justice Kagan met them through their spouses and found them charming, note their credentials. Ledwell holds degrees from three top schools—Williams College (summa cum laude), Cambridge University, and Yale Law School, where she served as editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal—and clerked for two top judges, Judge Judith Rogers (D.C. Cir.) and Judge James Boasberg (D.D.C.). Similarly, Kane is a graduate of Stanford Law School who also clerked for two leading jurists on prominent courts, Judge Raymond Lohier (2d Cir.) and Judge Paul Engelmayer (S.D.N.Y.). Josh Revesz is the son of two former SCOTUS clerks, Professor Richard “Ricky” Revesz, former dean of NYU Law School, and Professor Vicki Been, former deputy mayor of Housing and Economic Development for New York City. If Josh Revesz and Hilary Ledwell have a child who goes on to clerk for the Court, I believe that kid will be the first to have two SCOTUS-clerk parents and two SCOTUS-clerk grandparents. William (Will) Courtney, a future clerk to Justice Thomas, also has family ties to SCOTUS. Currently an associate at Maynard Cooper & Gale in Birmingham, Alabama, Courtney happens to be a grandson of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. But again, lest you think that Will Courtney landed a SCOTUS clerkship only because of his distinguished forebear, note that he is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School who clerked for the nation’s top feeder judge, Chief Judge William Pryor (11th Cir.). In addition to clerking for Chief Judge Pryor, Courtney clerked for Justice James “Jay” Mitchell of the Alabama Supreme Court—who’s rapidly emerging as that rara avis, a state-court feeder judge. If you look at the feeder judges listed below, Justice Mitchell is the only state-court judge to send clerks to SCOTUS. And yes, that’s right, clerks, plural: even though Justice Mitchell has been on the bench only since January 2019, a little more than three years, he has already had three of his law clerks hired by Justice Thomas: Bijan Aboutorabi, Will Courtney, and Annie (Gowen) Wilson. So if you’re interested in clerking for a state high court—which can be a fascinating and fun experience, and in some ways more like clerking for SCOTUS than clerking for a federal trial or appellate court, since it’s also a court of last resort—hie thee to Montgomery. Another fun, family-related fact: Giuliana Carozza Cipollone, hired by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, is the daughter-in-law of Pat Cipollone, former White House Counsel under President Donald Trump and current name partner at Ellis George Cipollone (formerly known as Browne George Ross). Giuliana’s father, Paolo Carozza, is a professor at Notre Dame Law—and as such a former colleague of Justice Barrett, who taught at ND Law before taking the bench. And speaking of Ellis George Cipollone, one of Justice Neil Gorsuch’s hires, Tara Helfman, is currently of counsel at the firm—and, like several of its lawyers, an alum of the White House Counsel’s Office. What’s also notable about Helfman: she’s the first SCOTUS clerk in more than 25 years to arrive at One First Street without having clerked before. “Look Ma, no feeder judge!” (This used to be much more common; legal luminaries who went straight into SCOTUS clerkships include Judge Guido Calabresi (2d Cir.), who clerked in OT 1958 for Justice Hugo Black; Judge Richard Posner (7th Cir.), who clerked in OT 1962 for Justice William Brennan; and Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson (4th Cir.), who clerked in OT 1972 for Justice Lewis Powell.)



Another trivia question: who was the last SCOTUS clerk without a lower-court clerkship? I believe it was Yochai Benkler, now a professor at Harvard Law School, who clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer in OT 1995. Before Benkler, I believe the last SCOTUS clerk with no prior clerkship was Margo Schlanger, now a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, who clerked for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in OT 1993, RBG’s first Term on the Court.

This should suffice for now for color commentary. I also do demographic breakdowns of SCOTUS clerk classes, looking at things like their gender, law schools, and feeder judges and courts, but I usually wait on those until I have the entire class.

On that note, if you have hiring news that I have not yet reported (or any corrections to the info appearing below), please reach out by email (davidlat@substack.com) or text (917-397-2751). Please make sure to include the words “SCOTUS Clerk Hiring” in your email or text message, perhaps as the subject line of your email or the first words of your text, to help me locate these tips in my inbox. Thanks!

UPDATE (3:32 p.m.): Another example of someone who clerked for three justices is E. Barrett Prettyman Jr., who clerked for Justices Robert Jackson, Felix Frankfurter, and John Marshall Harlan II. If Prettyman’s name sounds familiar, it’s because the D.C. Circuit’s courthouse is named in honor of his father, Judge E. Barrett Prettyman, who served on that court.

UPDATE (3:42 p.m.): Still on theme of “family ties,” Seanhenry Van Dyke, one of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hires, is the younger brother of Judge Lawrence Van Dyke (9th Cir.).

UPDATE (3:59 p.m.): Maybe put this down as a “cf.” rather than a “see, e.g.” when it comes to folks who clerked for multiple justices? Professor Rory Little at UC Hastings clerked for five justices, in a sense: he was hired to clerk for Justice Potter Stewart (Ret.), whom he assisted with circuit-court cases, but also did work that Term for Chief Justice Warren Burger and Justices William Brennan, John Paul Stevens, and Lewis Powell.

UPDATE (5:21 p.m.): There’s a more recent SCOTUS clerk with no prior clerkship experience: William Hodes (OT 1996 / Ginsburg). He’s believed to be the oldest SCOTUS clerk in the modern era if clerking.

UPDATE (5:41 p.m.): Another lawyer who clerked for three justices is Whitney Hermandorfer. From her bio at Williams & Connolly, where she’s currently an associate: “Whitney rejoined Williams & Connolly in 2021 after serving as a law clerk to Justice Amy Coney Barrett of the United States Supreme Court. Whitney previously clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito in October Term 2018; for Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh when he served as a Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit; and for Judge Richard J. Leon of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.”

OCTOBER TERM 2022 SUPREME COURT CLERK HIRES

(as of March 16, 2022)

Chief Justice John G. Roberts

1. Benjamin Harris (Harvard 2020 / Sutton / Chhabria (N.D. Cal.))

2. Mark Gillespie (Harvard 2021 / Grant)

3. Grace Greene (Penn 2020 / Bibas / Pratter (E.D. Pa.))

4. ?

Justice Clarence Thomas

1. Bijan Aboutorabi (U. Chicago 2018 / W. Pryor / Thapar / Mitchell (Ala.))

2. Michael Corcoran (UVA 2017 / J. Smith / Bibas)

3. Daniel Shapiro (Scalia 2018 / Jolly / Rao)

4. ?

Justice Samuel Alito

1. John Brinkerhoff (Yale 2018 / Katsas / W. Pryor / Sykes)

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?

Justice Sonia Sotomayor

1. Alejandra “Ale” Ávila (Texas 2014 / Alvarez (S.D. Tex.) / Murguia)

2. Spencer Smith (Harvard 2019 / Calabresi)

3. ?

4. ?

One of Justice Sotomayor’s clerks for the current Term, October Term 2021, had to leave the clerkship early. This clerk was replaced by Steven Marcus (NYU 2016 / Edwards / Furman (S.D.N.Y.)), who started clerking for Justice Sotomayor in January 2022. My prior post, Supreme Court Clerk Hiring Watch: Meet The October Term 2021 Clerk Class, has been updated accordingly.

Justice Elena Kagan

1. Gavan Duffy Gideon (Harvard 2020 / Pillard)

2. Daniel Kane (Stanford 2016 / Lohier / Engelmayer (S.D.N.Y.))

3. Hilary Ledwell (Yale 2017 / Rogers / Boasberg (D.D.C.))

4. Kyle Schneider (Stanford 2020 / Srinivasan / Boasberg (D.D.C.))



Justice Neil M. Gorsuch

1. Kyle Grigel (Stanford 2019 / Sutton / Bristow)

2. Tara Helfman (Yale 2006)

3. David Suska (Chicago 2016 / Easterbrook)

4. Lael Weinberger (Chicago 2018 / Easterbrook)

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh

1. Emily Hall (Yale 2021 / Thapar)

2. Isabel Marin (Harvard 2020 / Collins / Millett)

3. Cameron Pritchett (Harvard 2018 / Edwards / Gallager (D. Md.))

4. David Steinbach (Stanford 2019 / Boasberg (D.D.C.) / Srinivasan)

Justice Amy Coney Barrett

1. Giuliana Carozza Cipollone (Stanford 2021 / Bress)

2. Daniel Johnson (Harvard 2019 / Richardson / Silberman)

3. ?

4. ?

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson?

1. ?

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?



Justice Anthony M. Kennedy (retired)

1. ?

Justice Stephen G. Breyer (retired)

1. ?

OCTOBER TERM 2023 SUPREME COURT CLERK HIRES

(as of March 16, 2022)

Chief Justice John G. Roberts

1. Alex Cave (Harvard 2020 / Srinivasan)

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?

Justice Clarence Thomas

1. William Courtney (Harvard 2019 / Mitchell (Ala.) / Pryor)

2. Caroline Stephens Milner (Alabama 2018 / Pryor / Rao)

3. ?

4. ?

Hired by Justice Thomas for an unknown Term: Annie (Gowen) Wilson (Chicago 2017 / Wood / Pacold (N.D. Ill.) / Mitchell (Ala.)).

Justice Samuel Alito

1. ?

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?

Justice Sonia Sotomayor

1. Paulina Arnold (Harvard 2018 / Engelmayer (S.D.N.Y.) / Pillard)

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?

Justice Elena Kagan

1. Parisa Sadeghi (Harvard 2021 / Srinivasan / Boasberg (D.D.C.))

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?

Hired by Justice Kagan for October Term 2024: Matt Morris (Harvard 2021 / Moss (D.D.C.) / Srinivasan).

Hired by Justice Kagan for an unknown Term (clerkship subject to whether her father, Merrick Garland, is still Attorney General): Jessica Garland (Yale 2019 / Barron / Engelmayer (S.D.N.Y.)).

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch

1. Josh Halpern (Harvard 2017 / J. Smith / Millett / Bristow)

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh

1. Claire Rossell Cahill (Georgetown 2019 / McFadden (D.D.C.) / Grant / Ambro)

2. Thomas Hopson (Yale 2020 / Katsas / Friedrich (D.D.C.))

3. Nicholaus Mills (Cornell 2019 / Willett / Kovner (E.D.N.Y.))

4. Avery Rasmussen (UVA 2021 / Wilkinson / Friedrich (D.D.C.)).

Hired by Justice Kavanaugh for October Term 2024: Zach Lustbader (Yale 2021 / Park / Friedrich (D.D.C.)).

Justice Amy Coney Barrett

1. ?

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson?

1. ?

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?



Justice Anthony M. Kennedy (retired)

1. A.J. Jeffries (Stanford 2020 / Bush / Walker (D.C. Cir.))

Justice Stephen G. Breyer (retired)

1. ?

Once again, please contact me by email (davidlat@substack.com) or text message (917-397-2751) with any additions or corrections. Please include the words “SCOTUS Clerk Hiring” in your email or text message, perhaps as the subject line of your email or the first words of your text. Thanks!