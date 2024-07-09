Chief Justice John Roberts is not to be underestimated (photo by Jacquelyn Martin via Getty Images).

A version of this essay originally appeared in The Boston Globe, but my contributor’s agreement with The Globe allows me to republish it here. The footnotes contain material that did not appear in the Globe version of the piece, which you can think of as bonus content for Original Jurisdiction subscribers.

Over the past few years—and the past few months, weeks, and days—the Supreme Court has reminded us of its power. As the nine justices resolve major issues of national importance, from abortion to gun rights to all things Trump, they have attracted increasing scrutiny—and understandably so.

Much ink has been spilled over individual justices. We have read at great length about Justice Clarence Thomas’s vacations and Justice Samuel Alito’s flags (or, to be more precise, his wife’s flags). On a more substantive level, commentators have focused on the Court’s two newest members, Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who have demonstrated their independence from the conservative and liberal wings, respectively.

Relatively little attention has been paid to the “first among equals,” Chief Justice John Roberts—and one can understand why. The unassuming Roberts makes few public appearances, rarely speaks to the press, stays out of ethical trouble, and doesn’t write books. One of the least publicity-seeking justices since David Souter, Roberts prefers to speak through his work.

And when you look at that body of work—whether you admire it, abhor it, or something in between—his power and influence become clear. This is John Roberts’s Court, and the other justices are just sitting on it.

First, Roberts is important simply because of his vote. In the Term that just ended, he was the justice most frequently in the majority: according to Adam Feldman of Empirical SCOTUS, Roberts was on the winning side a staggering 96 percent of the time. For the two Terms prior to that, Roberts was in the majority an average of 95 percent of the time, second in 2022 only to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In contrast, the two justices who were in the majority the least this past Term, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, were in the majority only 71 percent of the time.

To be sure, Roberts might not be as powerful as he was four years ago. Before Barrett replaced the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020, creating a six-justice conservative bloc that could lose a vote and still prevail, Roberts was both chief and swing justice. But even if he’s no longer the swing justice, he remains a swing justice. As noted by SCOTUS watcher Sarah Isgur, today’s Court is a “3-3-3″ Court, consisting of three liberals, three staunch conservatives, and three justices—Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Barrett—who control the outcomes in divided cases.

Second, Roberts has issued some of the Court’s most consequential opinions. This shouldn’t be surprising: as the most senior justice, he assigns the opinion when he’s in the majority (which, as noted, is almost always the case). And there are certain opinions, especially ones reviewing major executive actions, that are expected to come from a chief justice. One of the most famous examples is the 2012 opinion upholding the Affordable Care Act, written by—you guessed it—Roberts.

Consider Roberts’s opinions from just the most recent Term. He wrote Trump v. United States, which will go down in history as one of the most important precedents on presidential power; Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, which overruled the 40-year-old Chevron doctrine and could dramatically curtail the power of administrative agencies; Fischer v. United States, which narrowly interpreted an obstruction-of-justice law, possibly benefiting hundreds of Jan. 6, 2021, defendants (including Donald Trump); and United States v. Rahimi, which cabined the Court’s 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, hopefully keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people.

And that’s only the latest Term. Over the past five Terms, Roberts has authored opinions like Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, which ruled against racial preferences in college admissions; Biden v. Nebraska, which held unlawful the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program; West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, which rejected the EPA’s Clean Power Plan, based on an increasingly important legal theory called the “major questions doctrine”; and Allen v. Milligan and Moore v. Harper, two critically important cases about election law.

Third, and finally, Roberts exerts influence through his leadership of the Court. I realize some progressives are laughing right now, given their narrative that Roberts has lost control of the Court to right-wing ideologues, but let me explain.

Despite his grandiose title of “chief justice,” Roberts is not the leader of the Court in the way that a chief executive officer is the leader of a company. Unlike a CEO, he can’t fire his colleagues or tell them what to do. Yes, he assigns opinions when in the majority, presides over courtroom proceedings, and speaks first at the justices’ private conferences. But other than these and similar responsibilities (and a slightly higher salary), he’s just like his other colleagues, one vote out of nine.

Of course, the Chief Justice can try to persuade or pressure his colleagues to vote in certain ways, especially in high-profile cases. And while we don’t know what happened behind the scenes at One First Street this past Term, some facts suggest he has been doing just that—successfully.

In the 2023-2024 Term, 46 percent of cases were decided unanimously—a significant increase from the 35 percent average of the preceding five Terms. One of those cases was Trump v. Anderson, concerning Trump’s eligibility to appear on the Republican primary ballot in Colorado—a highly contentious, politically charged case, where it benefited the reputation of the Court to present a united front. It wouldn’t be surprising if Roberts—trying to improve the Court’s weak (but improving) approval rating, during extremely polarized times—made extra efforts during this past Term to forge compromise.

What about the complaint that Roberts failed to police the ethics of his colleagues? Again, remember: he’s not the boss of them, and other than attempts at persuasion, he lacks any tools for regulating their behavior. His duties as chief justice do not include telling associate justices where to vacation or what flags they—or their wives—can fly.

In light of his limited power over his colleagues, Roberts deserves credit for the Court’s issuance last November of a written Code of Ethics—the first such code in the 235-year history of the Court. It would have been easy for the justices to do nothing, allowing the storm of bad publicity to blow over. The fact that they did issue a code—which required unanimity from nine people who clearly hold different views on their ethical obligations—was itself an achievement. Even if it lacks enforcement provisions, the Code establishes standards against which the media and the public can evaluate the justices’ conduct.

It’s customary to refer to periods in Supreme Court history based on the chief justice, such as the Warren Court or the Rehnquist Court—but this doesn’t mean the chief justice controlled the direction of that court. For many years of the Rehnquist and Roberts Courts, two swing justices, Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy, called the shots, at least in the most controversial cases.

For better or worse, those days are gone. Make no mistake: the Roberts Court is Roberts’s Court.