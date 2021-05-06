The Top 10 Most Profitable Biglaw Firms
An "average" partner at a top law firm earned more than $2 million last year — and at the most profitable firm, partners earned multiples of that.
Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can subscribe through this signup page.
"Lawyers are terrible businesspeople." You've surely heard this before. But is it true?
Yes, some lawyers would not do well in the…