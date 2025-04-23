Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Emily Kirk
8h

Surely Brad Karp's speedy capitulation could or did cause many associates and possibly partners to leave in disgust, as well as give pause to many concerned existing and potential clients. Seems to me a decision that cowardly could have collateral damage in either direction, so why not take the principled stand? Assuming you can't work it out based on your principles.

Matt Stillerman
2hEdited

Biglaw free-agency should also increase the compensation for those partners and associates that do not move laterally because of the potential for such moves and the lack of stigma associated with lateral moves.

