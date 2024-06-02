Left to right: Joshua Steinglass, Susan Hoffinger, and Alvin Bragg (photo by Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images).

This post is sponsored by

ShareFile helps you deliver a modern client experience with workflow technology that is easy to use and made to fit your firm. ShareFile’s secure digital solution simplifies workflows and improves collaboration by working with your existing technologies. To learn more about ShareFile, check out our website.

I spent much of last week on two of my favorite activities: writing and exercise. While I enjoy traveling, speaking, and attending conferences—like the litigation-finance-focused LITFINCON, coming up in September (discount code for Original Jurisdiction readers: LAT2024)—sometimes it’s nice to just stay home.

Speaking of home (or homes), I’d like to revive a feature from Above the Law: Lawyerly Lairs, a peek inside the fabulous homes of lawyers, judges, and other members of the legal profession. If you’d be willing to share your beautiful residence with OJ readers, perhaps because you completed a gorgeous renovation, please email me, subject line “Lawyerly Lairs.” You can remain anonymous if you like—e.g., “a Biglaw partner in Dallas”—but you must be willing to provide photos I can use without copyright concerns (because Lawyerly Lairs is pointless without pictures).

This week’s testimonial for OJ comes from Margaret Benson, Executive Director of Chicago Volunteer Legal Services (CVLS): “Although most of CVLS’s work happens in the Circuit Court of Cook County, we work with partners and associates in many of the large firms you cover. I love your writing—substantive, engaging, and informative, with enough attitude to keep me wanting more. It often provides insight into the world of Biglaw and some of what my board members, volunteers, and supporters face daily.” My thanks to Meg Benson—not just for her generous praise, but for the important work performed by CVLS and its thousands of volunteer lawyers.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: Alvin Bragg and the Trump trial team.

The big legal story of last week—and the biggest legal story in quite some time—was the conviction of Donald Trump in the hush-money case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. After a six-week trial and 10 hours of deliberation over two days, a jury of 12 New Yorkers convicted the ex-president of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. So Bragg is the obvious pick for Lawyer of the Week, along with the team of trial lawyers that secured the convictions—including Joshua Steinglass, Christopher Conroy, Susan Hoffinger, Matthew Colangelo, Rebecca Mangold, and Katherine Ellis.

Bragg traveled a long road to reach this destination. Before he brought the hush-money case, he was attacked by critics on the left—including one of his own former colleagues, Mark Pomerantz—for not indicting Trump. Then after filing charges in the hush-money case, the DA was criticized by commentators on both the right and left, “who dismissed Bragg’s legal case against Trump as flimsy and tangled,” in the words of Colbert King of The Washington Post.

But now, according to King, Bragg has been vindicated. After noting Bragg’s two Harvard degrees and extensive experience prosecuting white-collar crime, King praised Bragg for having “the bona fides, wisdom, and top staff support to fashion a legal strategy and reasoning that could win the first prosecution of a former U.S. president in our nation’s history. An impartial jury affirmed. Will the commentariat?”

Not necessarily. Just because the trial team succeeded in securing convictions, demonstrating that the case could have been brought, does not mean that the case should have been brought, as a prudential matter. As former federal prosecutor Elie Honig wrote in Cafe, a win might be “the great deodorant, but a guilty verdict doesn’t make it all pure and right. Plenty of prosecutors have won plenty of convictions in cases that shouldn’t have been brought in the first place.” Honig identified the following problematic features of the case:

The presiding judge, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan , “donated money—a tiny amount, $35, but in plain violation of a rule prohibiting New York judges from making political donations of any kind—to a pro-Biden, anti-Trump political operation, including funds that the Judge earmarked for ‘resisting the Republican Party and Donald Trump’s radical right-wing legacy.’”

Bragg “ran for office in an overwhelmingly Democratic county by touting his Trump-hunting prowess,” and his “charges against Trump push the outer boundaries of the law and due process…. [T]he charges against Trump are obscure, and nearly entirely unprecedented. In fact, no state prosecutor—in New York, or Wyoming, or anywhere—has ever charged federal election laws as a direct or predicate state crime, against anyone, for anything. None. Ever. Even putting aside the specifics of election law, the Manhattan DA itself almost never brings any case in which falsification of business records is the only charge.”

“[T]o inflate the charges up to the lowest-level felony (Class E, on a scale of Class A through E)—and to electroshock them back to life within the longer felony statute of limitations—the DA alleged that the falsification of business records was committed ‘with intent to commit another crime.’ Here, according to prosecutors, the ‘another crime’ is a New York state election law violation, which in turn incorporates three separate ‘unlawful means’ (federal campaign law tax crimes, and falsification of still more documents). Inexcusably, the DA refused to specify what those unlawful means actually were—and the judge declined to force them to pony up—until right before closing arguments. So much for the constitutional obligation to provide notice to the defendant of the charges against him in advance of trial.”

You might not agree—and I know, from your 230-plus comments on the Trump news, that many of you disagree. But Honig makes points that merit consideration, and his entire piece is well worth reading.

Alvin Bragg wasn’t the only high-profile Harvard Law alum in the news this week. How did the judge rule on that motion for sanctions against Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel?