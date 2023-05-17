A Card-Carrying Defender Of Free Speech: An Interview With Nadine Strossen

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking on the button below. Thanks!

Many readers of Original Jurisdiction, who subscribed to this newsletter because of my coverage of free-speech controversies at law schools, are deeply interested in—and firmly committed—to the First Amendment and free speech. If you’re one of these readers, then you’ll enjoy my latest podcast episode: a conversation with Professor Nadine Strossen, one of our country’s leading scholars—and staunchest defenders—of civil liberties, including but not limited to free speech.

From 1991 to 2008, Nadine served as President of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). She taught constitutional law for many years at New York Law School, where she was the John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law, and she is the author of Hate: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship (2018). Her latest book, Free Speech: What Everyone Needs to Know, will be published this fall.

In our conversation, Nadine and I discussed her fascinating family background, including the fact that her father was a Holocaust survivor; her early legal career, which included time at Sullivan & Cromwell; and her assessment of the state of free speech in the United States today, which faces threats from both the right and the left. We also engaged in a debate in which I played the role of devil’s advocate, presenting what I think are the strongest arguments for speech restrictions—and Nadine eloquently defended free expression and open discourse, as she has done for decades.

I’m so grateful to Nadine—for joining me on the podcast, and for all her work over the years in defense of free speech and other core civil liberties. You can listen to the podcast via the embed at the top of this post or your podcasting platform of choice.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

