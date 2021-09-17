A Quick Reader Survey

(via Getty Images)

I launched Original Jurisdiction on December 2, 2020, and I introduced paid subscriptions on May 5, 2021. So this newsletter/website is more than nine months old, and the subscription model is more than four months old.

I’d like to get to know you better, and I’d like to improve your experience of Original Jurisdiction. Hence this short reader survey. Completing it should take no more than five minutes.

Many of you are law students and lawyers, so I suspect that some of you might overthink your responses. Don’t. Just pick the answer that you feel fits best (or skip the question).

Please take the survey here. I won’t quote you by name (and your name and email address are optional), but I might quote some of you anonymously (e.g., in reporting on the survey results or in promoting this newsletter, if you say something nice). But if you don’t want your answer to a particular question to be quoted even on an anonymous basis, just say so in your response, and I won’t.

Thank you for your readership and support of Original Jurisdiction. And thank you for helping me to make it an even better publication for you.

I'm ready to take the survey!