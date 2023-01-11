Disrobed: An Interview With Judge Fred Block
He's 88 years old and from Brooklyn, so he speaks his mind—about the Supreme Court, Trump's judicial appointees, and the real diversity he thinks is needed on the federal bench.
Judge Frederic Block has served as a federal judge for the Eastern District of New York since 1994. During his nearly three decades on the bench, he has presided over high-profile cases involving organized crime, terrorism, financial fraud, and the death penalty. He is also the author of three books: a memoir, Disrobed: An Inside Look at the Life and Work of a Federal Trial Judge; a legal thriller, Race to Judgment; and a nonfiction book about federal sentencing, Crimes and Punishments: Entering the Mind of a Sentencing Judge.
The best interviews feature uninhibited guests speaking freely about hot topics. So it should come as no surprise that my podcast episode with Judge Block is a fun one: he turns 90 next year, enjoys life tenure, and hails from Brooklyn. If that’s not a recipe for candor, then I don’t know what is. I hope you enjoy listening to this interview as much as I enjoyed conducting it.
United States v. Nesbeth (E.D.N.Y. 2016)
May v. Shinn (9th Cir. 2020)
May v. Shinn (9th Cir. 2022)
United States v. Russo (E.D.N.Y. 2022)
