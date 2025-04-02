Original Jurisdiction
‘Come In With The Hammer’: Elie Mystal
‘Come In With The Hammer’: Elie Mystal

In ‘Bad Law: 10 Popular Laws That Are Ruining America,’ my former colleague and New York Times bestselling author tells us how he really feels.
David Lat
Apr 02, 2025
1
Democrats and progressives are on the defensive. Preoccupied with responding to the “shock and awe” of the Trump administration, they’re having a hard time putting forward an affirmative agenda of their own.

At some unknown point in the future, however, Democrats will return to power. When they do, what actions should they take?

According to my former Above the Law (ATL) colleague Elie Mystal, the left needs to take a page from the right’s playbook and “come in with the hammer.” Instead of focusing on repairing what Trump has broken, Democrats need to rally the people around destroying what deserves to be destroyed.

And Elie has thoughts on where they should start. In his new book Bad Law: 10 Popular Laws That Are Ruining America, he identifies 10 laws that he believes need to be ended, not just amended.

What federal and state laws are on Elie’s chopping block? What are his thoughts on the first two months of the Trump administration, especially the executive orders targeting law firms? And—this is the question I’m asked most frequently about Elie—does he actually believe the controversial, occasionally outrageous things he says?

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.

Elie Mystal (screenshot via Fox News)

Original Jurisdiction, a podcast about law and the legal profession, features host David Lat interviewing some of the most interesting, influential, and important people in the world of law. It's the companion podcast to Lat's Substack newsletter of the same name. You can follow David on Twitter (@DavidLat) or email him at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe to his newsletter at davidlat.substack.com.
Appears in episode
David Lat
