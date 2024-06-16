Jeffery Lamar Williams aka Young Thug, during happier times (photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns via Getty Images).

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. The first highlight of my week was fatherhood-related: our son graduated from first grade. The second highlight was joining Sarah Isgur on Advisory Opinions (AO) to discuss the latest controversy involving Justice Samuel Alito, the conviction of Hunter Biden, the Young Thug trial, and six new Supreme Court decisions (which we managed to do in under 90 minutes).

Speaking of fatherhood and podcasting, check out my interview of Michael Williams if you haven’t already. Mike juggles his busy trial practice at Kirkland & Ellis with raising 11 kids, so I take my hat off to him, and he offers lots of great advice for working parents.

This week's testimonial for Original Jurisdiction comes from Satyen Gupta, an associate at an Am Law 100 firm: "When you're first starting out in the legal world, there's so much you don't know, and it can be hard to speak with senior attorneys about latest developments and industry trends. Luckily, Original Jurisdiction makes it a breeze."

Now, on to the news.

Lawyers of the Week: Leo Wise and Derek Hines.

On Tuesday, a jury in Delaware federal court found Hunter Biden guilty on three felony counts: one count of illegal gun possession—specifically, possessing a firearm while he was “an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance,” in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(3)—and two counts of making false statements (on forms related to the gun purchase). While I wasn’t surprised by the verdict, I was surprised by how it came just three hours and five minutes into deliberations.

The Hunter Biden conviction arrived just two weeks after former president Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts at his Manhattan hush-money trial—which led Jimmy Kimmel to quip that Hunter is “now only 31 felonies away from being the Republican nominee for president.” Writing in The New York Times, Charlie Savage opined that “under tremendous political pressure, 12 jurors in both cases appear to have taken their jobs seriously, weighing the evidence and delivering convictions”—i.e., the system worked.

President Joe Biden stated after the verdict that he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence, so Hunter’s fate presumably lies in the hands of Judge Maryellen Noreika (D. Del.). Former Justice Department lawyer Tom Dupree, now at Gibson Dunn, predicted to CBS News that Hunter will get prison time, but not a particularly long sentence—between one to two years. That’s also what former federal prosecutor Ken White calculated Hunter’s federal sentencing-guidelines range to be—but the guidelines are advisory, and White said on Serious Trouble that if he were representing Hunter, “I would be cautiously optimistic that I could get a noncustodial sentence or at least something a lot less than a year or two in federal prison.” (As I said on AO, disagreeing with Sarah Isgur, I’m closer to Dupree than to White: I think Judge Noreika will force Hunter to spend at least some time behind bars, maybe six months or so.)

What about Hunter’s prospects on appeal? He could challenge § 922(g)(3), using the Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen to argue that the government can’t take away someone’s Second Amendment rights based merely on the status of being an addict. But that’s probably a long shot, and even if he can get his gun conviction reversed, his two false-statement convictions are likely to be upheld (although he could get a lower sentence if the gun charge falls).

The lead lawyers for the government were Leo Wise, a longtime federal prosecutor who currently works for the DOJ’s public-integrity section, and his colleague Derek Hines. While the evidence against Hunter was extensive, jury trials involving public, politically connected figures can be unpredictable, and Hunter had a formidable defense team from Winston & Strawn, led by veteran defense lawyer Abbe Lowell. So Wise and Hines deserve significant credit for the convictions.

And the two prosecutors could benefit from their victory should they decide to pursue opportunities in private practice, according to legal recruiter Amy Savage of Lateral Link. As she told the National Law Journal, “Depending on the firm’s hiring strategy, they might want a splash hire. And having someone who has been highly visible speaks not only to their expertise, but also to their credibility in the marketplace.”

Judge of the Week: Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Yes, I have thoughts on the latest controversy swirling around Justice Samuel Alito, based on secret recordings of him and his wife, Martha-Ann, made at a Supreme Court Historical Society gala by a progressive filmmaker named Lauren Windsor (who pretended to be a conservative Catholic when speaking with the Alitos). You can hear my views—including a funny story involving me, Mrs. Alito, and the Alitos’ son Phil—on Advisory Opinions (starting around 57:20).

But enough about Justice Alito; let’s instead focus on Justice Amy Coney Barrett. As one of the three justices in the middle of a 3-3-3 Court, she’s powerful simply by virtue of her vote—reflected in how, after Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh, she’s the third most-likely justice to be in the majority. And she also might hold the future of American constitutional law in her hands.

Since it was mixed in with the mifepristone and bump-stock cases, Vidal v. Elster might have been easy to overlook. It concerns the constitutionality under the First Amendment of the “names clause” of the federal trademark law, the Lanham Act, which prohibits registration of a mark that “[c]onsists of or comprises a name… identifying a particular living individual, except by his written consent.” This topic might seem esoteric, but the case garnered media attention because of a Trump angle: attorney Steve Elster sought to register “Trump too small,” for use on shirts and hats.

With apologies to the trademark-law nerds among you, what’s most interesting about this case is not the Lanham Act issue. Instead—as Sarah Isgur and I discussed on AO (around 25:52), and as Kyle Jahner and Aruni Soni explained for Bloomberg Law—it offers a window into the justices’ differing approaches to constitutional interpretation.

Since the Court’s big Second Amendment decision two years ago in Bruen, the methodology employed by Justice Thomas in that case—aka “text, history, and tradition” (THT), as described by Justice Kavanaugh in his concurrence—seemed destined to become the dominant mode for deciding whether the Constitution recognizes a given right. Many lower-court judges, especially those on the more conservative or originalist end of the spectrum, started deploying THT aggressively in constitutional cases.

But now SCOTUS might be saying, “Not so fast.” And the justice telling everyone to slow their roll is, surprisingly enough, Justice Barrett.

In his Elster opinion, Justice Thomas employed a THT approach. After conducting a detailed analysis of the history of American trademark law, he concluded that the names clause “has deep roots in our legal tradition,” and more specifically, “a tradition of restricting the trademarking of names has coexisted with the First Amendment.”

In her concurrence—which was joined in part by the three liberal justices—Justice Barrett countered that “the Court never explains why hunting for historical forebears on a restriction-by-restriction basis is the right way to analyze the constitutional question.” Instead, Justice Barrett argued for “a standard, grounded in both trademark law and First Amendment precedent, that reflects the relationship between content-based trademark registration restrictions and free speech.”

The clash between Justices Thomas and Barrett raises a broader question: what is the proper role of history and tradition in constitutional analysis? Here is Justice Barrett’s view (citations omitted—but note that one of her citations is to Justice Elena Kagan’s concurrence in the recent case about the funding mechanism for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which I predict will become another key opinion in this debate):

To be sure, tradition has a legitimate role to play in constitutional adjudication. For instance, the longstanding practice of the political branches can reinforce our understanding of the Constitution’s original meaning. A course of deliberate practice might liquidate ambiguous constitutional provisions. The views of preceding generations can persuade, and, in the realm of stare decisis, even bind. But tradition is not an end in itself—and I fear that the Court uses it that way here.

In her first two Terms of the Court, Justice Barrett seemed to assume a don’t-rock-the-boat, “I’m just happy to be here” role. But with her brilliant concurrence in Biden v. Nebraska last June—a pellucid analysis of the “major questions” doctrine—and now her concurrence in Elster, her colleagues are on notice: Justice Barrett is an intellectual force to be reckoned with on the Court. And she won’t hesitate to part ways with her senior colleagues if she disagrees with their views.

In nominations news, the Biden Administration announced its fifty-second round of judicial nominees: assistant U.S. attorney Mary Kay Costello (E.D. Pa.), assistant U.S. attorney Laura Margarete Provinzino (D. Minn.), and California Superior Court Judge Noël Wise (N.D. Cal.). All three nominees have the support of their home-state (Democratic) senators—but getting confirmed will get increasingly difficult as we get closer to the November elections.

In memoriam: Judge Harry D. Leinenweber—a member of the Northern District of Illinois bench since 1985, on senior status since 2002—passed away at 87. May he rest in peace.

Ruling of the Week: Garland v. Cargill.

We’re in the middle of June, so the U.S. Supreme Court is busy cranking out opinions. It handed down opinions on Thursday and Friday, which you can access here and here (via Howard Bashman of How Appealing).

And since the mifepristone case, FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, ended “with a whimper”—in an opinion by Justice Kavanaugh, the Court unanimously ruled that the plaintiffs lacked standing—last week’s biggest decision was Garland v. Cargill. Writing for the six conservatives, Justice Clarence Thomas held that based on the National Firearms Act’s definition of a “machinegun,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) “exceeded its statutory authority by issuing a Rule that classifies bump stocks as machineguns.” The Court therefore affirmed the Fifth Circuit (which got reversed in the mifepristone case, and will probably end the Term with a less-than-stellar track record before SCOTUS).

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for the three liberal justices, dissented. Although she and Justice Thomas mix it up on the mechanics of bump stocks—with each claiming to have the better interpretation of the crucial statutory language, “a single function of the trigger”—Justice Sotomayor also focused on pragmatic and policy considerations. Here’s the most quotable language from her opinion:

When I see a bird that walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck. A bump-stock-equipped semiautomatic rifle fires “automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.” §5845(b). Because I, like Congress, call that a machinegun, I respectfully dissent.

And Justice Scalia, were he alive today, would just go ahead and shoot that duck.

There were some notable decisions from the lower courts last week, including a free-speech ruling out of the First Circuit, a Third Circuit sentencing decision with an interesting dissent from Judge Stephanos Bibas, and an en banc opinion from the Ninth Circuit, which unanimously upheld a California law addressing the classification of Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors. But June is SCOTUS Month, so I’ll refer you to John Ross of Short Circuit for capsule summaries and links.

Litigation of the Week: State of Georgia v. Jeffery Williams aka Young Thug.

Jeffery Williams aka Young Thug is reportedly a well-known rapper. I say “reportedly” because I don’t know this firsthand; rap is one of many topics, along with car maintenance and professional sports, that I ignore to make more space in my brain for law stuff.

In May 2022, Young Thug was arrested and charged, along with more than two dozen co-defendants, in a sprawling, 56-count indictment. The prosecution’s theory, in a nutshell, was that his “YSL” rap label was basically a front for gang activity.

Young Thug’s trial began in January 2023—yes, 2023—and picking a jury took 10 months. Opening statements happened last November, and now, seven months later, the prosecution is maybe halfway through its witness list. At 18 months, the trial is already the longest in Georgia state history—and defense lawyers project it could go into 2025. (I can’t imagine what it must be like to be a juror in the case.)

Last week, the trial went off the rails—or even more off the rails, if that’s possible. For more, check out the latest episode of Advisory Opinions (starting around 1:14:45) or this Washington Post piece (gift link). But here’s a quick summary.

On Monday, Judge Ural Glanville took the remarkable step of holding Young Thug’s lead lawyer, Brian Steel, in contempt. I can’t recall a high-profile case from the past 50 years where a defense lawyer was held in contempt—and given a jail sentence—in the middle of trial. What did Steel do to incur Judge Glanville’s ire? He complained about an ex parte meeting between the judge, the prosecution, and an uncooperative star witness. The judge ordered Steel to reveal how he learned about the meeting; when Steel refused, Glanville held him in contempt and sentenced him to 20 days in jail, to be served on weekends. (To his credit, Glanville asked if he could be jailed with this client, so they could work together on the case behind bars.)

On Wednesday—after a lot of public controversy, media attention, and complaining from the defense bar—the Georgia Supreme Court stayed the contempt order, in a two-word order (“supersedeas granted”). So Brian Steel won’t be going to jail, at least not anytime soon.

But keep an eye on this case. It’s a giant RICO trial of a famous defendant, being tried in Fulton County, Georgia, by District Attorney Fani Willis—just like State of Georgia v. Donald J. Trump. So when the Trump case starts moving forward again—right now it’s on hold by order of the Georgia Court of Appeals, which is hearing Trump’s appeal of Judge Scott McAfee’s order declining to disqualify Willis from the case—the Young Thug case could offer us hints of what might lie ahead. (One difference, though: I predict Judge Scott McAfee, who’s overseeing the Trump case, will do a better job of running the trial than Judge Glanville is doing here.)

Other litigation developments:

Deal of the Week: the (failed) Paramount/Skydance merger.

For Deal of the Week, I usually focus on official announcements of M&A deals—as opposed to mere bids or offers, which often don’t lead to anything, or closings, which come months later and usually aren’t that interesting. I also ordinarily don’t write about deals that fall apart—but this is no ordinary deal.

Over the past six months, Paramount Global—the media and entertainment giant that owns CBS, MTV, and Nickelodeon, among many other assets—has been attempting to sell itself. It appeared that it had a deal to be acquired by the movie studio Skydance, which already works extensively with its Paramount Pictures subsidiary. But on Tuesday, it all fell apart, after the parties couldn’t reach agreement on “noneconomic terms”—including the desire of Shari Redstone, Paramount’s controlling shareholder, for some legal protection from Skydance in the event of (inevitable) investor lawsuits.

This was disappointing not just for shareholders of Paramount, which has lost more than 70 percent of its value in the past four years, but for the many lawyers and law firms working on the deal. It even made the pages of The New York Post: “Wall Street bankers, lawyers losing out on hundreds of millions after Paramount’s scrapped Skydance merger.”

Who are the law firms that are feeling this pain? Per the Post, they include Latham & Watkins, which had as many as one hundred lawyers advising Skydance; Paul Weiss, which represented rival bidders Apollo Global Management and Sony; Ropes & Gray, which counseled Paramount’s parent, National Amusements; and Cravath Swaine & Moore, which advised the Paramount Special Committee that was reviewing the deal.

Yes, law firms get paid handsomely when billion-dollar deals get closed. But don’t forget about all the hours spent on transactions that never see the light of day or don’t make it across the finish line, which are far less lucrative.

Law Firm of the Week: Burns Levinson.

Speaking of things falling apart, the Boston-based law firm of Burns & Levinson could be in trouble. Consider this from Dan Packel of Law.com:

I hate to admit this, but Philadelphia and Boston have a lot in common. Outsized roles in the foundation of the American republic. Passionate sports fans (one set of which is poised to hail another championship in the coming days). A bit of an inferiority complex with regard to the significantly larger city that sits in between the two. Should the disappearance of a well-regarding, long-running midsize law firm in successive summers be a new addition to the list? I’ve got no inside information about the ultimate fate of Boston’s Burns & Levinson, which has been weathering a string of significant departures over the past month and a half. But the steady stream of exits, combined with the report that the firm is now seeking a merger partner has me thinking about Philadelphia’s Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis, which discontinued operations last August after nearly 90 years.

Burns & Levinson, founded in 1960, isn’t as old as Schnader Harrison was at the time of its demise. But being in business for more than 60 years is nothing to scoff at.

Will Burns & Levinson be around for much longer, at least as an independent firm? As reported by Meghan Tribe of Bloomberg Law, the firm lost a 17-member IP/tech team to ArentFox Schiff earlier this month, on the heels of watching a 25-lawyer corporate team defect to Blank Rome in May. With headcount down from more than 100 lawyers to around 60 today, Burns & Levinson is now searching for a savior, in merger talks with multiple firms.

You might not have heard of Burns & Levinson until now, but its fate could offer insight into a broader and more important issue: is there still a place in the legal ecosystem for regional or midsize firms? As Kent Zimmermann of Zeughauser Group told Law.com, firms with fewer than 150 lawyers get hit very hard by big group departures.

In contrast, larger firms are better equipped to survive partner defections. And there other many other advantages to size, such as the ability to serve national or multinational corporations across multiple geographies and practice areas. It’s no surprise, then, that Biglaw firms are getting bigger, through lateral hiring, mergers, or both. (ArentFox Schiff, formed by the merger of Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin, exemplifies the trend.)

Move of the Week: Norton Rose hiring a 12-lawyer investigations and regulatory group from Bryan Cave.

The world’s 13th-largest law firm by headcount, Norton Rose Fulbright aspires to have 1,000 lawyers here in the United States. And it just got a dozen lawyers closer to that goal, after hiring a 12-attorney group from Bryan Cave. The four partners leading the group—which focuses on regulatory, investigations, securities, and compliance work—are Jeff Kalinowski, Eric Martin, and Jeff Ziesman, based out of St. Louis, and Laura Perlov, in Denver. It’s just the latest sign of vibrancy in the investigations and regulatory space.

Other noteworthy lateral moves:

In northern California, WilmerHale hired Judith Hasko from Latham & Watkins . At Wilmer, Hasko will serve as co-chair of the firm’s life-sciences practice.

Also in Palo Alto, Sidley Austin hired funds partner Shane Goudey to lead its new practice focused on fund formation in the venture-capital space. He joined Sidley from Cooley (where Judith Hasko was previously a partner, before she moved to Latham).

In D.C., White & Case hired Mark Davies, known for his expertise in appellate litigation for tech companies, from Orrick, where he once led the firm’s Supreme Court and appellate litigation practice.

Thanks for joining me for another edition of Judicial Notice. I’m now going to step away and get ready for a Father’s Day dinner with my parents and parents-in-law. Once again, to all the dads out there, happy Father’s Day!