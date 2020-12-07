In Memoriam: Legal Lives Lost To Covid-19

I spent most of my 17 days in the hospital receiving supplemental oxygen, either through a nasal cannula or a mask like this one (photo by David Lat).

Take it from me: Covid-19 is not a hoax.

As many of you may know, in March I came down with a severe case of Covid-19. I spent 17 days in the hospital, including almost a week in critical condition in the ICU, hooked up to a ventilator. I ran up a $320,000 hospital bill (which I thankfully did not have to pay). Even after getting out of the hospital, I experienced a painfully slow recovery, including a terrible cough and shortness of breath that lasted for months.

And I consider myself lucky. Thanks to the valiant efforts of my care team at NYU Langone here in New York, as well as the prayers and support of so many in the legal profession and beyond, I survived my Covid-19 ordeal, and I feel fairly recovered today. Many Americans — more than 280,000 dead, as of this writing, and an unknown number with lingering health effects — have not been as fortunate.

The coronavirus pandemic has not spared the legal profession. I suspect that many of us personally know, or are just a few degrees removed from, lawyers or judges who lost their lives to Covid-19. One thing I’ve learned from my years working in and covering the legal profession is that it’s a surprisingly small world — and it grows only smaller in grief.

I’d like to use this post to acknowledge some of those we as a profession have lost. I’ll mention two by way of example, but they are just two of many.

One was someone I was proud to call a friend, Stephen D. Susman. Steve was one of the nation’s greatest trial lawyers, founder and managing partner of Susman Godfrey, one of the nation’s greatest law firms. On April 22 of this year, Steve — an avid cyclist, who every year biked 180 miles from Houston to Austin to raise money for multiple sclerosis research — sustained a serious head injury in a cycling accident.

I had last seen Steve and his wife, Ellen Spencer Susman, at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends in November 2019. It was shortly before Thanksgiving, and I remember chatting with Ellen in our friends’ foyer about our respective holiday plans.

Steve was, as usual, in fine form that evening — a great storyteller, as you’d expect from a legendary trial lawyer, with a mischievous glint in his eye. He could be a bit of a joker, and every time we crossed paths, he subjected me to good-natured teasing about something or other. Whenever I was with Steve, I somehow always wound up in the role of “straight man” (not my typical role).

Despite his ferocity in the courtroom, Steve was caring and compassionate outside of it. When I was in the hospital in late March, he emailed me a note of encouragement and support. When I belatedly responded to thank him in late April, after getting home from the hospital, his son Harry Susman replied from his father’s account, sharing with me the news of his dad’s bike accident.

Steve was unconscious for several weeks. Ever the fighter, he regained consciousness by mid-May and was recovering well in a Houston rehabilitation facility. He improved to the point where he was responding physically to verbal commands, talking, and even singing some of his favorite songs, such as “I Walk the Line” and “Under the Boardwalk.”

On June 24, however, Steve was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He passed away a few weeks later, on July 14. Ellen announced his death on the CaringBridge website, where many of us had been following his struggle:

Our gallant Steve left us today. He fought a valiant battle, from his accident to rehab, but the combination of COVID and his weakened lungs were finally too much for his body. We are brokenhearted, but at peace with the fact that he is free and whole at last. He went peacefully, and we were by his side.

Rest in peace, Steve. You are sorely missed by so many of us.

Steve was a titan of the bar. A few weeks later, Covid-19 claimed a titan of the bench.

On August 7, Judge Stephen F. Williams, a longtime member of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, passed away from complications of the coronavirus. Judge Williams was one of the most brilliant and highly esteemed members of the D.C. Circuit, the most powerful and prestigious court after the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan eulogized his colleague well:

[Judge Williams] committed his professional life to teaching, writing, and serving the public, including service on our court for more than three decades. He had an uncommon love of ideas, an extraordinarily broad-ranging intellectual curiosity, an infectiously good-spirited demeanor, and a joyful sense of humor. We have been immeasurably enriched by the privilege of serving with him. We will sorely miss our dear friend, and will long cherish fond memories of engaging with him on the work of the court, of sharing a smile with him about matters large and small, and of seeing him on his trademark bike rides to and from the courthouse. We extend our deepest condolences to Judge Williams’s wife Faith and their children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Judge Williams, rest in peace.

I would like to maintain a running list of people in the legal profession who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. It is fitting and proper for us to remember them, even if this list is just a small thing. I’ll include judges, lawyers, law professors, law students, paralegals, legal assistants, and anyone else who would be considered part of the legal community, broadly defined. If you have a name to add, please email me at davidlat@substack.com, subject line “In Memoriam.”

Please provide me with the person’s name and affiliation, as well as a link to a publicly available news article, obituary, or death notice. Out of respect for the privacy of deceased individuals and their families, I will limit my list to people whose passings are already noted online.

Here is an initial list, which I will maintain here and update from time to time. I have listed the individuals in alphabetical order by last name, followed by their current (as of the time of their death) or former affiliation.

Each person’s name links to an article, obituary, death notice, or other confirmation of their passing. As you can see, the coronavirus has claimed lives from across the country and from so many different precincts of the profession — from the federal, state, and local benches, and from Biglaw to boutiques and beyond.

Please keep these individuals and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.

In Memoriam (as of February 23, 2021 — this date will be changed with each update)

