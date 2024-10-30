Original Jurisdiction
From Wachtell To The White House To The Federal Bench: Judge Kenneth Lee
A judge on the Ninth Circuit since 2019, Judge Lee extols the virtues of public service, building relationships, and the United States of America.
David Lat
Oct 30, 2024
2
1
With a contentious election just around the corner, tensions are running high, and it’s easy to focus on what divides us. So my latest podcast interview, featuring Judge Kenneth Lee of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, is quite timely. The son of immigrants from South Korea—and an immigrant himself, who came to the United States at age four—Judge Lee still believes in the greatness of America.

In our conversation, Judge Lee and I discussed his parents, including the challenges they faced after arriving in the U.S.; his high-powered legal career, including stints at Wachtell Lipton, the White House Counsel’s office, and Jenner & Block; the best and worst parts of being a judge; his philosophy of legal writing; and his approach to law clerk hiring. We also looked back on our time together at Wachtell, which is where we first met, some 23 years ago—and where Ken racked up billable hours that you’ll find hard to believe. But as his former colleague, I can attest that he works incredibly hard—now in service to the Constitution and laws of the United States.

Show Notes:

Judge Kenneth Kiyul Lee (courtesy photo via the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit)

