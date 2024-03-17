Judge Scott McAfee: ‘Do I look like I was born yesterday?’ (photo by Brynn Anderson via Getty Images)

Zach Sandberg and I recorded a great episode of Movers, Shakers & Rainmakers, featuring a stellar guest: Pierre Gentin, senior partner and chief legal officer at McKinsey & Company.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyer of the Week: Robert Hur.

On Tuesday, former special counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. As I predicted, Hur took flak from both sides—from Republicans, who criticized his decision not to bring criminal charges against Biden, and from Democrats, who attacked his negative comments about Biden’s mental acuity.

In my observation, witnesses in Hur’s shoes have nothing to gain and plenty to lose—like public esteem, in the case of former special counsel Robert Mueller, or even their jobs, in the case of the university presidents who testified about antisemitism. But Hur, whose generally flat affect turned out to be a feature and not a bug of his testimony, emerged relatively unscathed. He didn’t stray from the content of his 345-page report, which he defended against attacks from both the right and the left, and he resisted attempts to weaponize the report and his testimony for partisan ends.

So kudos to Hur for leaving the hearing room in roughly the same shape as when he went in. He’ll still get hated on by the left and the right, but his testimony didn’t give his enemies much new fodder to work with.

And to folks on the left who claim that Hur’s going to be rewarded with some plum post in a second Trump Administration, I doubt it. As noted on Advisory Opinions by Sarah Isgur—who, for the record, played no role in prepping Hur (credit for that goes to Bill Burck of Quinn Emanuel)—Hur’s involvement in overseeing Bob Mueller’s Russia investigation pretty much guarantees that Hur won’t be welcomed by Trumpworld.

Other lawyers in the news:

The Association of Legal Aid Attorneys, a union representing 2,700 public-interest lawyers in the New York City area, allegedly fostered a hostile environment for Jewish members in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel—and now Congress is investigating.

Congratulations to the National LGBTQ+ Bar’s latest class of 40 Best LGBTQ+ Lawyers Under 40.

In memoriam:

Ira Millstein , a legendary figure in corporate governance and longtime senior partner at Weil Gotshal & Manges , passed away at 97.

Larry Parker , a Los Angeles personal injury lawyer who became famous through ubiquitous television and billboard ads, passed away at 75.

Paul Alexander—who spent 72 years living inside an iron lung, yet still managed to graduate from law school and practice law for three decades—passed away at 78.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Judge Scott McAfee.

On Friday, Judge Scott McAfee of Fulton County Superior Court issued his eagerly awaited ruling on the motion to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from prosecuting the Georgia election-interference case against Donald Trump. His decision, in the form of a 23-page opinion, wasn’t a clean win for either side.

As I predicted on Preet Bharara’s podcast, Judge McAfee concluded that the prosecution “is encumbered by an appearance of impropriety,” and he ordered the prosecution to pick one of two options: (1) Willis and the Fulton County DA’s Office leave the case, or (2) Willis’s ex-boyfriend Nathan Wade, whom she appointed as a special prosecutor, leaves the case. Not surprisingly, they went with the second option, and Wade resigned from the case a few hours after Judge McAfee’s ruling.