Like many of you, I spent a good part of last week watching the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (D.C. Cir.). But I did manage to leave the house for a few gym visits and a speaking engagement, and I must say that it’s a pleasure to address audiences in person once again.

I made a few media appearances, speaking with A.R. Hoffman of the New York Sun about free-speech issues and with Nina Golgowski of the Huffington Post about long Covid. And I spent a lot of time playing the card game Set with Harlan and Zach. If you’re looking for something fun and educational to do with your kid, check it out.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyers of the Week: Senators Josh Hawley, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton.

Although their roles as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are political rather than legal, Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) got to play lawyers on TV at the Jackson confirmation hearings. And their performances won’t help dispel the notion that you don’t want Harvard and Yale Law grads as your advocates in the courtroom. (Senators Cruz and Cotton are HLS grads, Senator Hawley is a YLS grad, and Senator Graham is a University of South Carolina School of Law grad.)

These four senators spent much of their time trying to paint Judge Jackson as soft on child-pornography defendants at sentencing. In terms of substance, I don’t have much to add to what former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy wrote at the conservative National Review: “The allegation appears meritless to the point of demagoguery.” In terms of style, several Republican senators asked about Judge Jackson’s sentences in child-pornography cases, but these four went about their work in particularly obnoxious fashion: not letting Judge Jackson answer, cutting her off when she did, raising their voices, going over their allotted time, and engaging in theatrics like storming out of the hearing.

If their goal was to create enough doubt about Judge Jackson so as to peel off a few Senate votes, I don’t think they succeeded; Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.), a key swing vote, has already announced that he’ll support the nominee. But if their goal was to fuel baseless conspiracy theories like QAnon, perhaps with an eye to exciting the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections, maybe they fared better.

Judge of the Week: Justice Clarence Thomas.

Inspired by the Edward Albee play, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, the title of this post asks, “Who’s afraid of Virginia Thomas?” Answer: me, for one, after the Washington Post and CBS News reported on text messages showing that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election so that his boss, former president Donald Trump, could remain in office. I find Ginni Thomas’s actions to be absolutely appalling.

Although she’s a lawyer by training (Creighton Law ‘83), Ginni Thomas is a conservative political activist, and she has been one for many years now. I’m not of the view that she was required to give up her own career simply because her husband became a justice. Forcing high-powered women like Ginni to sacrifice their careers to the careers of their husbands would not only be unfair, but would also set back broader efforts to improve gender diversity in law and other fields. I also don’t support the calls for Justice Thomas to be impeached or to resign, which strike me as extreme.

But I also don’t think it’s too much to ask Justice Thomas to recuse in cases related to the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath. Even though the justices aren’t subject to the code of judicial ethics applicable to lower-court judges, they are subject to 28 U.S.C. § 455, which provides that “any justice, judge or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” Even if you accept Ginni’s claim that the Thomases keep their careers entirely separate, the reporting about her active involvement in “Stop the Steal” efforts has now created at least an appearance of a conflict of interest (which didn’t exist at the time that Justice Thomas participated in earlier election-related cases). I therefore agree with the many legal scholars and ethics experts who have concluded because of this appearance of a conflict, a reasonable observer might question his impartiality in cases related to the 2020 presidential election, and he should therefore recuse.

I would also note that Ginni Thomas just turned 65, a nice age for retiring. If she supports her husband’s work on the bench, which I suspect she does, Ginni should retire from politics, allowing observers of the Court to focus on her husband’s (often powerful) judicial opinions—not the (rather extreme) political opinions of his wife.

In other news, Justice Thomas was discharged on Friday from Sibley Memorial Hospital, where he spent almost a week receiving treatment, including intravenous antibiotics, for flu-like symptoms (but not Covid-19, per SCOTUS spokesperson Patricia McCabe). I’m glad to hear Justice Thomas is out of the hospital, and I wish him a swift and strong recovery.

In nominations news, congratulations to Judge Alison Nathan (S.D.N.Y.), confirmed to the Second Circuit by a vote of 49-47 (with Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and John Kennedy of Louisiana crossing the aisle to support her). Congrats also to the new district-court appointees who were confirmed this week: Judges Victoria Calvert (N.D. Ga.), John Chun (W.D. Wash.), Hector Gonzalez (E.D.N.Y.), Ruth Bermudez Montenegro (C.D. Cal.), Julie Rubin (D. Md.), Cristina Silva (D. Nev.), and Anne Rachel Traum (D. Nev.).

Ruling of the Week: Houston Community College System v. Wilson.

The Supreme Court just “weighed in on ‘cancel culture,’” per Kimberly Robinson of Bloomberg Law. In Houston Community College System v. Wilson, a long-running legal battle between the Board of Trustees of the HCC system and Board member David Buren Wilson, the Court held that a board can censure members for their speech without violating the First Amendment.

Elected to the Board in 2013, Wilson soon became one of its most outspoken critics. After years of sparring, in 2018 the Board publicly “censured” Wilson (and imposed other penalties, not at issue here). Wilson sued, claiming that the censure violated his First Amendment rights, and a panel of the Fifth Circuit agreed. By a vote of 8-8, the Fifth Circuit declined to rehear the case en banc.

The Supreme Court reversed, in a unanimous opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote as follows:

The First Amendment surely promises an elected representative like Mr. Wilson the right to speak freely on questions of government policy. But just as surely, it cannot be used as a weapon to silence other representatives seeking to do the same. The right to “examin[e] public characters and measures” through “free communication” may be no less than the “guardian of every other right.”

Justice Gorsuch also observed that the response to speech you don’t like is more speech, not invoking the First Amendment in an effort to get the government to crack down on your opponents:

[W]hen it comes to disagreements of this sort, history suggests a different understanding of the First Amendment—one permitting ‘[f]ree speech on both sides and for every faction on any side.’

Justice Gorsuch’s point might seem obvious—but in light of recent events like the UC Hastings and Yale Law protests, it bears repeating. See also this Washington Post piece by Erwin Chemerinsky and Howard Gillman, “Free speech doesn’t mean hecklers get to shut down campus debate”; this Daily Mail piece by Kristen Waggoner and Monica Miller, the two lawyers protested at YLS; and the latest episode of the Advisory Opinions podcast (thanks to David French and Sarah Isgur for the nice shoutouts—and I hope you feel better soon, Sarah).

Runners-up for Ruling of the Week:

Litigation of the Week: Greenberg v. Goodrich.

Staying on the theme of free speech, this week brought an interesting decision in the case of Greenberg v. Goodrich. The plaintiff—Zachary Greenberg of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), which fights for free speech in the educational context—is now standing up for the free-speech rights of lawyers.

Represented by Adam Schulman of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, Greenberg is challenging a new Pennsylvania rule of professional conduct that prohibits attorneys from knowingly engaging in harassment or discrimination “based upon race, sex, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, marital status, or socioeconomic status.” Suing in his individual capacity as a Pennsylvania lawyer, Greenberg argues that his work at FIRE often requires him to discuss “polarizing” topics like race, gender, sexual assault, and free speech, and to make presentations in which he refers to offensive and derogatory language, including racial and homophobic slurs. As a result, he “fears that in today's climate he could be subject to professional disciplinary processes or sanction if his speech is perceived to violate the [Rule].”

Judge Chad Kenney (E.D. Pa.) agreed with Greenberg and ruled that the Pennsylvania regulation violates the First Amendment, as reported by Bloomberg Law:

Judge Chad F. Kenney of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted Greenberg’s motion for summary judgment Thursday. The court held that the changes “regulate speech, not merely conduct,” making the burden placed on freedom of expression “not incidental” to enforcement of the rule. Kenney said an attorney could be disciplined for speech made outside of the context of a courtroom, and noted that the inclusion of socioeconomic status as a protected category meant that “an attorney showing aversion to another person wearing cheap suits or worn-out shoes at a bench bar conference could be subject to discipline.” Kenney also found that Rule 8.4(g) is unconstitutionally vague under the Fourteenth Amendment in violation of due process. There is “insufficient guidance to implement” the rule “in a precise, consistent manner,” the court said.

My guess is that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's disciplinary board will appeal, as it did after Judge Kenney blocked an earlier version of the rule. So consider this matter ongoing, and look for the Third Circuit to weigh in.

As these types of professional-conduct rules proliferate, as a result of the legal profession’s increasing focus on issues of social justice, how to regulate the conduct of lawyers without infringing on various freedoms—not just free speech, but also free association, free exercise of religion, and the like—will become more fraught. Look for this issue to arise in other jurisdictions, especially since the Pennsylvania rule that Judge Kenney held unconstitutional is a version of ABA Model Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(g).

States and state bars that are contemplating rules like Pennsylvania’s should read Judge Kenney’s opinion with care. As Ted Frank, director of litigation at the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, said in a statement, “We hope this deters other states from trying to unconstitutionally chill the speech of attorneys.”

Deal of the Week: the $2 billion purchase of Columbia Care by Cresco Labs.

As the marijuana industry continues to grow, look for an increasing number of Biglaw firms to start advising cannabis companies, even though cannabis remains illegal under federal law here in the United States. So it shouldn’t be a shock to see major U.S. and Canadian law firms on both sides of the $2 billion acquisition of Columbia Care Inc. by Cresco Labs Inc., a deal that will make Cresco the biggest U.S. producer of cannabis.

Both companies are publicly listed in Canada, since the major U.S. stock exchanges don’t allow companies that grow or sell cannabis to list their shares. Cresco was counseled by Paul Hastings and Bennett Jones, while Columbia turned to Foley Hoag and Stikeman Elliott. (Bennett Jones and Stikeman Elliott are two of Canada’s most prominent law firms.)

Law Firm of the Week: Morrison & Foerster.

Law firms are often seeking more publicity for their pro bono efforts—which is exactly what Morrison & Foerster (“MoFo”) got this week. The work that Ketanji Brown Jackson did on behalf of Guantanamo Bay detainees during her time at MoFo was criticized at length by Republican senators during her confirmation hearings.

Are the criticisms justified? Writing in the Washington Post, Radley Balko dismisses the attacks on Jackson’s work as “nonsense”—little more than attacking a lawyer for zealous advocacy on behalf of her clients.

From MoFo’s perspective, the hearings actually served to highlight the interesting, high-profile nature of its pro bono work. Of the two Guantanamo Bay-related briefs that Jackson worked on while at MoFo, one was on behalf of two high-profile nonprofits, the libertarian Cato Institute and the conservative Rutherford Institute, and the second was on behalf of a group of retired federal judges, seven of them appointed by Republicans. The takeaway: MoFo has a long and storied tradition of pro bono work, handling cutting-edge legal issues on behalf of prominent clients from across the ideological spectrum.

In other good news for MoFo, it settled with the two remaining plaintiffs from a group of lawyers who sued the firm in April 2018 for sex and pregnancy discrimination. MoFo has a strong record on diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”), as reflected in the many awards it has won over the years for DEI, and putting these lawsuits behind it is a positive step for the firm.

Lateral Move of the Week: Rick Rule leaving Paul, Weiss to launch his own antitrust boutique, Rule Garza Howley.

The antitrust space is quite active these days—and expected to get even busier under President Biden (as I recently discussed with Craig Seebald of Vinson & Elkins, a top antitrust practitioner). So it seems like a good climate for launching a new antitrust boutique—which is exactly what Charles “Rick” Rule is now doing. He’s leaving Paul, Weiss, where he served as co-chair of the antitrust group, to launch a new firm focused on M&A and government investigations. Joining him at Rule Garza Howley LLP are Deborah Garza, previously senior counsel at Covington & Burling, and Dan Howley, a counsel in the antitrust group at Paul, Weiss.

In 2020, prominent antitrust lawyer Jonathan Kanter also left the Paul, Weiss partnership to start his own antitrust boutique, also because of the client conflicts that arise from being part of a Biglaw behemoth. But in November 2021, Kanter was confirmed to serve as head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division—a position that Rick Rule previously held, under President Reagan—and Kanter’s boutique, the Kanter Law Group, now appears to be dormant.

So there would appear to be additional room in the market for a high-end antitrust boutique right now. As Rick Rule told Law.com, “Our small size will allow us to serve clients in a way that is nimble, unencumbered by conflicts, and intensely client-focused.”

Job of the Week: Counsel, Legal and Business Affairs, A24.

Working in the field of entertainment law is a dream for many attorneys, but the opportunities are few and far between. If you’re one of the many lawyers who harbors this dream, then you might be interested in the new Job of the Week, sponsored by Cadence Counsel: a role as counsel for legal and business affairs at A24, the Academy Award-winning film and television company behind Uncut Gems, Midsommar, Lady Bird, Moonlight, and more. For additional details, please contact Chi Chi Anachebe.

And now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go… gather our tax documents for our accountant. I hope the rest of your weekend is more fun than mine!

