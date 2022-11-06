The Supreme Court of the United States (photo by David Lat).

The theme of this week was getting stuff done, completing a variety of necessary but unpleasant tasks: a dental cleaning, taking Harlan for his Covid-19 vaccine (he screamed his head off), and my first colonoscopy. Public service announcement: when you turn 45, get a colonoscopy to screen for colorectal cancer, the second most-common cause of cancer death in the United States. (I’m happy to report that my colonoscopy turned up nothing significant.)

I did fun things too. On Monday, I had the pleasure of interviewing superstar litigator Roberta Kaplan, founding partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink, for the latest episode of my podcast. A few hours later, Zach and I took Harlan trick-or-treating—and he looked adorable in his skeleton costume, if I do say so myself.

I made a few appearances in the media. My post about the Supreme Court oral arguments in the affirmative-action cases was featured as the Wall Street Journal’s Notable & Quotable writing, both online and in today’s hard-copy paper. I spoke with Declan Garvey of The Dispatch about the affirmative-action arguments and with Charles Passy of MarketWatch about falling bar-exam pass rates in some states. And I was cited by Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko of the Associated Press regarding minority representation (or the lack thereof) among SCOTUS clerks.

Now, on to the news.

Lawyers of the Week: Patrick Strawbridge, Ryan Park, David Hinojosa, Elizabeth Prelogar, Cameron Norris, and Seth Waxman.

The most talked-about topic this week were the oral arguments before the Supreme Court in the Harvard and UNC affirmative-action cases. So the most talked-about lawyers were the six advocates who appeared before SCOTUS in these high-stakes, high-profile matters: Patrick Strawbridge and Cameron Norris of Consovoy McCarthy, representing Students for Fair Admissions (“SFFA”), the organization attacking affirmative action at UNC and Harvard; North Carolina Solicitor General Ryan Park, representing UNC; David Hinojosa of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, representing UNC students; U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, representing the federal government in both cases; and former solicitor general turned WilmerHale partner Seth Waxman, representing Harvard.

At this point I’d offer you capsule bios of these lawyers—but Kimberly Robinson has already done an excellent job of that, so I’ll just refer you to her Bloomberg Law write-up. As for my views on the arguments themselves, I refer you to my earlier post, Affirmative Action Is Going Down—And It’s A Good Thing Too. I thought that the six lawyers turned in fine performances overall—and to the extent that the defenders of affirmative action struggled more, I’d blame the hostility of a conservative Court to racial preferences, rather than any shortcomings in their advocacy.

In memoriam:

Professor Dmitry Karshtedt of GW Law, a “brilliant” scholar of patent law who was “infinitely generous with his time and wisdom,” passed away at 45. We had many mutual friends, so I know from the outpouring of grief on my social-media channels that he was deeply loved by so many.

California lawyer Paul Morantz, known for litigating courageously against cults on behalf of their victims, passed away at 77.

May they rest in peace.

Judge of the Week: Justice Clarence Thomas.

Whether or not you like Justice Clarence Thomas or agree ewith his views, his influence is undeniable. The big legal news of the week was the Supreme Court’s telegraphing of its likely rejection of affirmative action in university admissions—which would represent the culmination of Justice Thomas’s decades-long quest to end racial preferences in education, just as last Term’s ruling in Bruen v. New York State Rifle & Pistol Association represented the culmination of CT’s decades-long quest to reinvigorate the Second Amendment.

Speaking of Bruen, gun rights, and Justice Thomas, another legal story that generated buzz was Judge Carlton Reeves (S.D. Miss.) issuing a somewhat snarky order in a gun case, asking the parties to brief whether he should appoint a historian “to serve as a consulting expert.” Here’s why (citation omitted):