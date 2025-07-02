As Justice Brennan famously quipped, ‘five votes can do anything around here.’ And it’s hard to count to five at the Court these days without Justice Amy Coney Barrett (photo by Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images).

Steeped in tradition, the Supreme Court of the United States is not an institution known for surprises. But a surprise is exactly what we got on the Court’s last decision day of October Term 2024, at the very start of the morning session.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced that Justice Amy Coney Barrett would announce the first opinion. And that opinion was in the case of… Trump v. CASA!

Although CASA arose out of Donald Trump’s executive order attempting to curtail birthright citizenship, the appeal before the Court actually concerned the legality of universal injunctions. It’s one of the most important cases of the Term, with broad implications for the federal courts, so most Court watchers expected Chief Justice Roberts to write this opinion himself. But he instead assigned it to Justice Barrett—the second most junior member of the Court.

Assigning CASA to Justice Barrett might have surprised some observers for another reason. Going into the final two weeks of the Term, the justice known as ACB was “showing signs of leftward drift,” according to a study prepared for The New York Times (to accompany Jodi Kantor’s excellent profile (gift link) of ACB). The study’s authors—Professors Lee Epstein, Andrew D. Martin, and Michael J. Nelson—reported that Barrett was “aligning more frequently with liberal majorities,” winding up as “the Republican appointee least likely to support Trump in Trump-related disputes.”

But Justice Barrett’s opinion in CASA, which essentially put the kibosh on universal injunctions, was a significant win for Trump. Although the size of that victory is hard to assess right now, given all the uncertainties about what might follow, there’s no disputing that CASA is positive for the administration, given how many of its actions have been stopped by universal injunctions. In fact, Trump himself praised the ruling as “a monumental victory.”

And it wasn’t just the substance of Justice Barrett’s CASA opinion that was noteworthy; there was also its style. Typically the justice employs rather restrained rhetoric, consistent with how she once described herself as a “one jalapeño gal”—in contrast to the jurist for whom she once clerked, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who was a “five jalapeño” kind of writer.

But in CASA, Justice Barrett took the gloves off—especially in her forceful response to the dissent of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, which ACB dismissed as being “at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself.” It will be interesting to see whether her CASA opinion winds up being a harbinger of a more Scalia-esque style on Justice Barrett’s part—or nothing more than an intriguing outlier among her opinions.

In doctrinal terms, CASA wasn’t Justice Barrett’s only rightward turn in the last two weeks of the Term. In United States v. Skrmetti, the Court, in an opinion by Chief Justice Roberts, upheld Tennessee’s ban on certain hormones and puberty blockers for transgender minors. It did so after concluding that the law doesn’t discriminate based on sex or transgender status—but ACB would have gone further than that.

In a separate concurrence, Justice Barrett argued that transgender individuals don’t constitute a “suspect class”—and so as a result, the “Equal Protection Clause does not demand heightened judicial scrutiny of laws that classify based on transgender status.” This analysis wasn’t needed to decide Skrmetti, and in several past cases, ACB has argued that the Court shouldn’t address issues it doesn’t have to address. But in Skrmetti, she seemingly went out of her way to advance a conspicuously conservative conclusion.

What might explain Justice Barrett’s unusually bold opinions in CASA and Skrmetti? Some suggest that ACB, stung by conservative critics who only a few weeks ago derided her as “Amy Commie Barrett” and a “DEI hire,” might have moved rightward in response. As Trump ally Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, told Lawrence Hurley of NBC News, “Sometimes feeling the heat helps people see the light.”

But other commentators push back on such armchair theories, maintaining that Justice Barrett is simply calling the cases as she sees them. According to Professor Samuel Bray of Notre Dame Law School (where Barrett used to teach), “she’s her own justice, and she’s committed to giving legal answers to legal questions.” Or as Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman—who has known Barrett for more than 25 years, since they clerked together at the Supreme Court—told Devin Dwyer of ABC News, the justice is “deeply committed to rule-of-law principles,” deciding cases based on “what she thinks of as fundamental principles of legal judgment.”

So just how conservative is Justice Amy Coney Barrett? Is she a horsewoman of the MAGA apocalypse, or a traitor to the Trumpian cause? In directional terms, is she drifting to the left or tacking to the right?

Those of us who are Supreme Court obsessives have debated—and will continue to debate—these questions. But here’s something I suspect many of us, from across the ideological spectrum, can agree on: Amy Coney Barrett is the most interesting justice on the Court right now.

A version of this article originally appeared on Bloomberg Law, part of Bloomberg Industry Group, Inc. (800-372-1033), and is reproduced here with permission. The footnotes, which contain material that did not appear in the Bloomberg Law version of the piece, are a form of “bonus content” for Original Jurisdiction subscribers.