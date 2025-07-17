Original Jurisdiction

Person of BigLaw
Among my more left-wing friends, it is taken as just a fact that Alito is a partisan hack who will contort doctrine to arrive at the Republican-friendly result whenever possible. I don't really believe that, but I have a hard time understanding how people who do think so don't see that Jackson would (and this may be charitable to her/unfair to Alito) be a mirror image of that approach to constitutional jurisprudence.

Barrett was absolutely correct that her CASA dissent was untethered from doctrine. And maybe that's fine, as this article gets at... but if Alito is partisan, Jackson certainly is as well.

Michael
Maybe, probably, I am just splitting hairs, but I'm not sure we know enough to say that Jackson is the most progressive of the liberal justices.

I think the dominant axis of conflict on the current court is occuring over the response to Trump's unprecedented attempts to wield executive power. And Jackson is certainly the most outspoken opponent of Trump's efforts in this regard. Does that make her the most progressive? Do her other opinions?

I guess if we have to arrange them all on a line, she does belong on the left-most end. But I don't think we would have said the same of her during the Biden Admin.

BTW, NYT Opinion columnist John McWhirter had an excellent column on Jackson's writings today.

https://messaging-custom-newsletters.nytimes.com/dynamic/render?campaign_id=229&emc=edit_jm_20250717&instance_id=158689&isViewInBrowser=true&nl=john-mcwhorter&paid_regi=1&productCode=JM&regi_id=88556722&segment_id=202068&sendId=202068&uri=nyt://newsletter/db37d89a-db8a-518d-9a53-2c6a78e97f80&user_id=2a42b4bcbeb89e887211d8249fadeeb7

