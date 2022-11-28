Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking on the button below. Thanks!

Over the long weekend, Zach and Harlan and I visited the mall (because that’s what you do when you live in New Jersey). My main takeaway: “What looming recession?” The Willowbrook Mall was packed.

But for those of you who don’t share my love of the mall and want to complete your holiday shopping from the comfort of your own home, I’m here to help. Here’s the latest Lat’s Legal Library (“LLL”), my bimonthly column in which I spotlight noteworthy new books about or related to the law.

Traditionally I feature ten titles in LLL. This time around, in the interest of helping you find Christmas, Hanukkah, or other holiday presents, I’m giving you twelve:

And this month, I have a bonus pick for you: Justice on the Brink: A Requiem for the Supreme Court by Linda Greenhouse, former Supreme Court correspondent for the New York Times. I featured Greenhouse’s book in last November’s installment of Lat’s Legal Library, but now it’s out in paperback with a new preface (and also a new subtitle—the original one was “The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Rise of Amy Coney Barrett, and Twelve Months That Transformed the Supreme Court”).

The next installment of LLL will appear in late January. As always, I welcome nominations, but please note the timeframe: the book should ideally have a December or January publication date. I maintain this rough temporal limitation because the number of law-related books I could possibly recommend would be overwhelming otherwise. If there’s a law-related book outside this timeframe that you’d like to mention, please give it a shoutout in the comments. Thanks, and happy reading!

Disclosure: All links to books in this post are Amazon affiliate links, which means that if you buy a book after clicking on a link, I receive a (very) small fee from Amazon.

Thanks for reading Original Jurisdiction, and thanks to my paid subscribers for making this publication possible. Subscribers get (1) access to Judicial Notice, my time-saving weekly roundup of the most notable news in the legal world; (2) additional stories reserved for paid subscribers; (3) the ability to comment on all posts; and (4) written transcripts of podcast episodes. You can email me at davidlat@substack.com with questions or comments, and you can share this post or subscribe using the buttons below.

Share