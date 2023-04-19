Leading Litigator Leaves Latham To Launch A Boutique: An Interview With Chris Clark

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking on the button below. Thanks!

In the last episode of this podcast, I wondered: are boutiques the future of litigation? If you’re looking to make that case, today’s guest would be a star witness.

Last week, leading litigator Christopher Clark left Latham & Watkins, one of Biglaw’s biggest and best names, to launch his own boutique. Together with Patrick Smith, a former colleague of his from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Rodney Villazor, another former federal prosecutor, Clark is a founding partner of Clark Smith Villazor.

For this new podcast episode, Clark and I discussed his time at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which he joined right after clerking; his time in Biglaw, including Dewey & LeBoeuf during its downfall; why he admires his most controversial client, Hunter Biden; helpful advice for representing billionaires; and, finally, a key skill for success as a lawyer—which, sadly, many lawyers overlook.

Thanks to Chris Clark for joining me, and good luck to him, Patrick, and Rodney, as they launch and grow their new firm.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? A transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment@nexfirm.com.

Christopher J. Clark (courtesy photo).

Two quick notes:

This transcript has been cleaned up from the audio in ways that don’t alter substance—e.g., by deleting verbal filler or adding a word here or there to clarify meaning. Because of length constraints, this newsletter may be truncated in email. To view the entire post, simply click on "View entire message" in your email app.

David Lat: Hello, and welcome to the Original Jurisdiction podcast. I’m your host David Lat, author of a Substack newsletter about law and the legal profession also named Original Jurisdiction, which you can read and subscribe to by visiting davidlat.substack.com.

You’re listening to the sixteenth episode of this podcast, recorded on Thursday, April 13. I post episodes every other Wednesday.

A big thanks to this podcast’s sponsor, NexFirm. NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment@nexfirm.com.

My guest today is Christopher Clark, a preeminent litigator who has successfully handled the highest-stakes and highest-profile matters in nearly every type of major dispute. Some of his past and current clients including billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, whom he represented in their cases with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Hunter Biden, whom he represents in an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

You may have seen Chris in the news last week. After a decade as a litigation partner at Latham & Watkins, one of the world’s leading large law firms, he left to join forces with two other top trial lawyers, Patrick Smith and Rodney Villazor, to launch Clark Smith Villazor. As reflected in some of my past podcast guests—including Paul Clement of Clement & Murphy, Robbie Kaplan of Kaplan Hecker & Fink, and Steve Molo of MoloLamken—boutiques seem to be where it’s at right now in the world of litigation, and Chris’s move is just the latest demonstration of this trend.

In our conversation, Chris and I discussed his early career, including his service in the legendary U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York; his journey through Biglaw, including his time at a certain firm called Dewey & LeBoeuf; why he left Latham to launch Clark Smith Villazor, as well as the vision for the firm; a little bit about his client Hunter Biden, whom he will continue to represent going forward; and the unique challenges of representing billionaires like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk.

Without further ado, here’s my interview of Chris Clark.

DL: Chris, thanks so much for joining me!

Chris Clark: Absolute pleasure, David. Thanks so much for having me,

DL: And congratulations on your big move! That's very exciting news.

CC: Yeah, I couldn't be happier, and it's just so exciting to be working with Pat and Rodney. I think we're an amazing, really strong team, and we're all ready to roll.

DL: Absolutely. And we'll get into that in a little bit.

To start at the beginning, what was your childhood or your upbringing like, and did you know from an early age that you were going to become a lawyer?

CC: I didn't know, but everybody told me I was, so I think that's probably a good indication.

I grew up sort of lower middle class in Northern California, in Fremont, where now my former client, Elon, has his car factory. And it was really one of those towns where you could be in the middle class. Most people's parents hadn’t gone to college. There was a big GM factory there. There was a lot of construction. And so you really had the last of the suburban California areas where you could be working class, kind of like what Joan Didion wrote about a lot. It was a great place to grow up.

I went to college at Berkeley, right there, public school, right near where I grew up. And then I came to New York to go to law school, having decided I was way too type-A and way too combative to get into academia. So everybody's prediction of my youth was right that lawyer was the job for me.

DL: And did you go straight through from Berkeley to Columbia?

CC: I did. And unlike a lot of people, I went straight through from law school to a clerkship to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which wasn't really incredibly common. And I think it's less common now that they made the mistake and hired me right out of a clerkship.

DL: Ha!

CC: So I never really had a real job until I was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York.

DL: And that’s quite a first job to have. Where did you clerk, actually?

CC: I clerked for Judge [Lewis] Kaplan in the Southern District, who now has the FTX case, and then I clerked for Judge [Joseph] McLaughlin on the Second Circuit before I went into the U.S. Attorney's office.

DL: Fantastic. And did you go through the [Justice Department] Honors Program, or did the S.D.N.Y. hire directly out of clerkships back then?

CC: They did. They hired not that many people, but definitely a few people straight out of clerkships. If you did the district court and the circuit, it was like you had enough work experience—which wasn't true, but at least it was the theory. And so I got hired right out of Judge McLaughlin’s chambers.

DL: Tell me a little bit about your time in the Office. I understand you had quite a number of trials, for example, and you also argued a lot of appeals.

CC: Yeah, I was relatively busy. What happened actually was pretty quickly after I started in General Crimes, which is kind of the postal-theft, general-crimes area, Pat Smith and David Esseks had a very, very big securities fraud wire[tap], and they needed essentially scut workers to do all the really tedious work that a wire takes.

So I started working for them right after I started in the Office. And we all collectively ended up charging so many cases that I actually got to try some securities fraud cases within my first year at the U.S. Attorney's Office. For my first security fraud case, Pat was my trial partner, and it exposed me to a lot of what we'd call white-collar practice, right off the bat. I never really was too heavily involved in any of the guns-and-drugs cases. I did some, but through Pat’s good offices, I really got involved in white collar very early.

DL: That's interesting. People sometimes say in the S.D.N.Y. that you cut your teeth on the guns-and-drug stuff, and then when you're starting to get ready to move to the private sector, you get to do the securities and commodities fraud stuff because that's the most marketable. But it sounds like you focused on securities fairly early.

CC: Yeah, I always wanted to do it, and yeah, literally within six months of being in the Office, I had indicted a securities case because it turned out there were so many targets on this wire that we didn't have enough people to indict them with the experienced white-collar lawyers, and so they just kind of said, go ahead. So it was a great experience and I really got to get up there a bit earlier. The path that you described is a little bit more traditional.

DL: That's great. And how many years were you in the Office, and do you recall how many cases you tried or how many appeals you argued during that time?

CC: I was there around seven years, and I did, in that time, I think nine or 10 trials. And I did a lot of appeals. I was one of the people who would volunteer to help edit people's briefs and, for various reasons, there were times people couldn't show up to argue their case, or there'd be cases that for lack of a better term got “orphaned,” where the assistant who tried the case or did the case had left the Office, and so I was always eager to volunteer to do those. So I got a lot of arguments, which was great and really fun. I always really loved being in Second Circuit. Nothing's on submission, everything's live, and it's just a great court.

DL: Absolutely. And then where did you go after your seven years in the U.S. Attorney's Office?

CC: I went to the long-lamented firm of Dewey & LeBoeuf, which was then LeBoeuf Lamb. I worked there through the merger, through the bankruptcy, and it's actually a funny story. One of the depositions I took in the Cuban insider trading case, I had to give my appearance as my house, because I didn't have a law firm that I worked at because my law firm had declared bankruptcy that day, and I hadn't yet started at Latham. So I literally said to Mark, “You have to promise not to sue me for malpractice, because I have no insurance for this deposition.” But actually the case worked out well, so we never had to worry about malpractice.

So I was there through the whole blowup and then, very luckily, Richard Owens, who's also from the Office, suggested I came over to Latham, and it was a great 10 years there.

DL: Oh great. So was that how you decided to go to Latham from Dewey?

CC: It was really Richard. Honestly, almost every time I've made a decision to go work at a law firm, which has been three times in my life, it's been about working with friends and people I know really well. And so Richard was my chief in the securities unit. I tried the Adelphia case with him for six months, and as we said then, and we still say now, we either would've been absolute enemies or best friends after doing that case together.

It turned out we were lifelong friends. And as Dewey was sort of melting down, Richard called and said, “Hey, are you thinking about what you're going to do?” And I said, “I'd love to come work with you.” So it really was just that kind of personal connection and personal trust that I had with Richard that gave me the push to go to Latham, and it worked out great.

DL: And you had a very good run there. How many years were you there in total?

CC: Ten years.

DL: Wow.

CC: It's hard to imagine it was that long. But I have checked the dates.

DL: Yes. And in this day and age of increased movement, 10 years is a good long time. And you also had some leadership positions too during your time there, right?

CC: Yeah. I helped run the global securities litigation department, helped run the global financial institutions department, and then most recently I helped run the New York office, all of which were great, amazing experiences. In a big global firm like that, to be involved in management was quite an experience.

DL: I have such huge respect for Latham as a firm. I actually profiled their litigation practice a number of years ago when I was at Above the Law. It really is a world-class firm. I spoke earlier on this podcast with Gary Feinerman, who left the bench to join Latham. So I guess the natural question is, why would you leave?

CC: It is a great firm, a great, big, global firm, and I think if you talk to people who litigate for the kinds of clients I do, who are individuals like Mark and Elon, big hedge funds, people who founded big hedge funds—big law firms like that have a lot of conflicts, particularly with financial institutions, and they don't usually run to the side of the big money managers, they run to the other side, of the big financial institutions, what we call the sell side, as opposed to the buy side.

And look, it's not the easiest thing to be super nimble, proactive, and aggressive at the second-largest law firm in the world. It's just not. There are lots of checks and balances and lots of layers, for good reason.

But at this point in my career, I like to think I'm wise enough that I don't need too many checks and balances. I like to think that my clients’ desires need to be foremost in my mind to execute. And being at a shop that you run with one of your lifelong friends allows you complete decision-making authority for how to litigate for your clients. I don't have to worry about pissing off an investment bank, and there have been times [in the past] when I have. And these people have huge disputes with those kinds of institutions. They want world-class lawyers who can go a hundred percent to bat for them, and they've got that now in our firm.

DL: That makes perfect sense. I'm curious, though—Clark Smith Villazor is a boutique. Is there anything about being a boutique or not being at a several-thousand-lawyer firm that you feel limits you or constrains you or could be a detriment in any way?

CC: I think there's perception and reality. On the perception standpoint, I could imagine people thinking that there's not enough staffing at a smaller firm. I actually think that's just perception, it's not true.

It wasn't like I was using 30-lawyer teams in any of my cases [at Latham], no matter how big. Even for the Argentine debt litigation, which was a huge, sprawling, multi-year thing, we had a core team of five people. And that's better for the client because those five people know the case. It's not a junior person who's been brought in, feeling the elephant but not knowing what it is, right? It's people with mastery. We can easily put a team together like that right now.

The issue that will come up, and we're dealing with it on a day-to-day basis in real time, is that at Latham you could pick up the phone to a great bankruptcy lawyer who's going to have amazing answers for you about the bankruptcy questions you're facing, in real time. We don't have that right now. I don't know that we'll ever have it, and the more, I don't want to say esoteric, but the more specialized the issue—really, really deep broker-dealer regulation, really, really deep futures regulation—those are things that you don't have at your fingertips.

Now the good news is in New York, there are firms that are amazing at that, that aren't big firms. And so now we're partnering with these incredible lawyers. I don't want to say I'm shocked by how good they are, but I'm super-pleased by how good they are, and we can access them almost as fast. It's not picking up the phone, it's definitely you make one or two phone calls, but they're there.

That’s a real issue, and it needs to be managed, but it's pleasant because you actually are making all these new contacts that you never had before. So part of it’s perception, part of it’s reality. The reality part, I think—it's kind of neat so far to be able to team up with these people who are incredibly gifted in their own particular areas.

DL: Would you like to follow in Chris Clark’s footsteps and leave Biglaw to launch your own boutique? This podcast is being sponsored by NexFirm. If you have wondered whether launching a law firm could be the next best step for your career, NexFirm has the experience and expertise to help. Contact NexFirm at 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment@nexfirm.com today to learn more.

I also understand that perhaps you might still work alongside large firms. When I interviewed Steve Molo of MoloLamken recently, he mentioned that in a significant majority of their cases, they're working alongside a larger firm. And I believe you said in some interviews that some of your matters from Latham might still have Latham's involvement as well?

CC: Yeah, for sure. For instance, in the Hunter Biden case, our team is still intact, and we're going to stay a team. I'm the senior lawyer on that team, but a bunch of my former partners and counsels and associates are going to be involved. They've done an amazing job for Hunter so far, and they're going to be involved until we win it for him.

So absolutely, teaming with Latham or teaming with other firms is something we're happy to do at my firm. And by the way, we did it at Latham all the time. The Argentine debt case is a great example. I think every firm in New York was involved in some capacity, right? But many on our team. So it happens all the time. And again, it's actually neat to get to work with people, see their own perspective, and see what their strengths and weaknesses are, and we'll be doing a lot of that for sure.

DL: So the Hunter Biden case—obviously it's hugely in the news, and it's very sensitive and ongoing, so there's probably not much you can say. But is there anything that you can say publicly about that matter or its status or anything interesting about it that is capable of being disclosed?

CC: Not much, frankly—it's an ongoing criminal representation. I can say Hunter is a great person. I can say I'm really proud to be representing Hunter, and I can say you're right, it's in the news all the time, and what's not in the news is that Hunter, after all these struggles, has maintained his sobriety for years now. Nobody reports on the fact that after all this difficulty he had and after all these tragic circumstances in his life, and after struggling with addiction in the way he did, he's sober. He's taking care of his son right now, in L.A. with his wife, and he's living a really principled, great life. And so it's wonderful to work on behalf of somebody who's turned things around like that, not just temporarily or as a flash in the pan, but really with their whole life. It’s amazing.

I didn't know him obviously before these things came up for him, but he's someone who strikes me as being at peace. I've had friends and family members who’ve struggled with addiction, and he just seems like he's in a great place, and it's wonderful to be able to help somebody like that.

DL: I'm very glad to hear that. Regardless of one's politics, I think we all know about the scourge of addiction, and so when somebody manages to break free of it and remain sober and stable, we should all be happy about that. So I'm very glad to hear about that.

Turning to your new firm, you mentioned, of course, that you might work with larger firms, but I also understand that you are looking to grow your firm as well, [beyond] what Pat and Rodney already have, it sounds like.

CC: They've built a great firm. As you know, it started as more of a criminal boutique. They've definitely been expanding into what you'd call complex commercial civil litigation and securities litigation in the last few years. We either have the blessing or the curse of having most of my matters and clients from Latham come over, and in order to service those clients, we're going to need to bring on a lot more talent.

So I think in the next six months, you'll look at the firm being around 15 to 20 lawyers, and in the next year, I would imagine more than that. We've already signed up some people that we're going to bring on in the next couple weeks. We're not going to hire people just to hire people—these are people that we know really well, whom we're really excited to work with, but we'll be bringing on a whole bunch more talent in the next few months.

DL: Excellent—glad to hear. It makes sense. The white-collar space seems very, very busy right now, and also commercial litigation. What areas are jumping out at you right now as very busy? What are the areas that are keeping you most active right now?

CC: I don't know if it's a macro thing or not, but we have a lot of what I'd call board representation/corporate crises—a lot of companies, public and private, coming to us to help us sort out disputes between directors, disputes between stakeholders, issues with management acting in a way that's troubling to the board. We have a lot of those active right now. They're great matters because they're fast. Most of our litigations take years to resolve; these take weeks, and so it's been a focus of mine for the last five years maybe, and the firm is very busy with those.

I think the other thing that we're going to see a lot more of, which has been, I don't want to say dormant, but it's been quiet over the last five years, is distressed and distressed-adjacent litigation. A lot of sins were able to be taken care of because of cheap money and cheap refinancing. And that kind of easy access to cash, it’s just not going to be available to companies anymore, and they're really going to have to deal with fundamental business problems, deterioration of their markets, sometimes overpromising stakeholders. Those just got refinanced in the last five years, they are going to end up in court and in bankruptcy court a lot more. And again, we've done a lot of that over the years and couldn't be better positioned now because we just don't have any conflicts. So whoever wants to bring us to bear, we can go against anybody, which is just terrific.

Those were always at a big firm very tricky, right? Because somewhere in the capital stack, somewhere in the list of stakeholders, was a big client of the firm. And now it's unlikely. So it makes for a lot more opportunity.

DL: Are you also going to be taking on plaintiff-side work? There may be plaintiff-side cases where you represent a company or a wealthy individual who's suing some other company or wealthy individual. Do you think you'll be on both sides of the v?

CC: For sure, absolutely, and we have some that are about to be filed right now, where we will be in that position of being just the classic plaintiff. We'll also have a lot of cases where we're a plaintiff in a creditor's enforcement action, we're a plaintiff in a restructuring, which is more like what you do at a big firm, but again, devilishly hard to get through. We're going to be really busy in that space for the next few years.

DL: Absolutely. And I feel with the economy probably going to turn south, it is good that you have that expertise.

On the other side of the ledger—less on the side of economic challenge, but actually economic success—you have represented a number of billionaires over the years, like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk. Do you have any thoughts or advice in general about representing super-wealthy, high-net-worth individuals? And again, I'm not speaking about any particular client, past or present, but just generally about really rich people. Are they just like us?

CC: Often, yes, but I would say this—rightly or wrongly, I sometimes have a reputation for being kind of a willful person. I think that's good and bad when you're dealing with a really, really high-net-worth client. Because on the one hand, they usually get what they want, and they usually get the advice they want, and that's not a real service to them, right? And so it's kind of hard to say to one of the richest guys in the world, or one of the most famous guys in the world, “No, you're actually wrong, what you want to do is not good for you, and here's why.”

That can be really uncomfortable and difficult. But that's really the value you're giving them. There’s a lot of people who can give them an analysis of the statute or an analysis of the legal standard, but sometimes a lot of people don't want to say those people, “you're screwed, this is not really looking great for you,” and you have to have the willfulness but also the honesty to say, “Look, I want to give you my best take on this, and it may make you mad at me, and it may make you not want to listen to me, but you really should.” And so having the courage of your convictions and the lack of fear to express them is really important to do a good job for somebody who basically in every other aspect of their life is getting a lot of yeses.

DL: I can see that being a challenge, and sometimes maybe they're experts at doing whatever it is that made them a huge amount of money, but you're the expert on the law and so maybe sometimes you do have to tell them no or something like that, and maybe it's not what they want to hear and what they're not used to hearing.

CC: Yeah, if I had a nickel for every time, I've said to a pretty wealthy, successful person, would you argue like this with your brain surgeon about a brain tumor—they kind of look at me like, well, that's actually a decent point.

We're a unique profession in the sense that any reasonably smart person ought to be able to understand our advice. But they often don't have the context or experience to understand how things land, and that's our job to explain that. I don't know, I don't argue that much with my doctor, and I don't think these guys do either, but they sure argue with me.

DL: No, that makes sense. I see your point about how law is somewhat more accessible than say, maybe, brain surgery, and so maybe people do fancy themselves armchair lawyers.

I do think that being at a boutique probably has some advantages in representing folks like that because you do have fewer conflicts, as you said earlier. What about on fee arrangements? Do you think that at your firm you are going to be able to try different things, or try more different things, than you did when you were at Latham?

CC: Yes. The answer is an emphatic yes. It actually is going to go sort of both ways in the sense that we have a lot more flexibility to do things that are what you would term alternative fee arrangements—not just contingency, but discounts, blended fees, hybrid fees, where we can do an hourly rate and a contingency.

But actually more interesting to me is on things like crises management, we can do value billing. One of the frustrations of the practice of kind of running in in a crisis and managing it for a big company is that on the billable-hour model, you actually really don't get paid for the result you deliver, right? If you have to solve something in two days, you just can't bill that much time, you just can't do it. And so one of the things we've introduced to clients is, in our engagement letters, if we have a non-leverable, time-constrained matter, and we deliver an unbelievable result for you, we want to be paid based on value, not hours.

And it really makes sense for this kind of practice. It's been embraced by clients, we have not gotten a lot of pushback on it, and I think it's the future for firms like ours because it doesn't help people to have five associates on a call get the problem done, but it helps the firm be compensated. But we just don't have the associates, and I don't want to burden the client like that.

So that's something we're incorporating. Clients have been okay with it, and I think it's a really important aspect of what we're going to.

DL: I think clients would welcome it because, as you say, they're paying for value, they're paying for results, they're not paying for hours for the sake of hours, and I think if you deliver a great result, they should be happy to pay for it.

When I've spoken to general counsel and chief legal officers, what they seem unhappy about is paying huge rates and fees for results that are subpar or disappointing, whereas if you get a great, great result, they're often very happy to pay your fee because you just saved them even more money, or you helped them avoid prison, or what have you. And so I can understand why clients are embracing your model.

CC: Yeah, and that's the feedback that we've traditionally gotten—your rate seems fine, and your hours are fine, but explain to me the value of the three first-year associates on the case. And so this would allow us not to do that and just deliver results and deliver client service. And so that's what we're trying to do.

DL: Well, I think you are well on your way to doing that, and again, I wish you the best of luck.

Turning to my final four questions, which are standardized for all guests, my first question is, what do you like the least about the law? And this can either be the practice of law or it can be law as a more abstract system.

CC: Wow, that's a really good question. There's a lot I like about the law. What I don't like about it, and this is going to sound weird, is the subjectivity of the ultimate judgments in law, right? You can know you're right. You can know you have the right facts. You can know that it should come out your way. And there are lots of times in all of our careers where the result was determined by a subjective actor, and it's the wrong result.

And it's the art of our job to get that subjective factfinder to agree with us. But it's hard and it's really frustrating because we've all been there when the decision isn't based on the—even when it comes out our way, the decision isn't based on the factors it should be based on. It's based on some weird idiosyncratic thing, and I really don't like that. It's part of my job to try to manage it, but I don't like it.

DL: That's a really profound comment, and I totally agree with it. I think whether you have a judge who just has a certain view on a case, or you have a jury that is a little bit idiosyncratic, you're right—there's not really much you can do about that.

My second question is, what would you be if you were not a lawyer?

CC: Nowadays, I would be a mechanic. I love working on cars and boats, and I'm lucky enough to be financially secure, and so if I had my druthers now, that's what I'd do all day.

When I was younger and sort of starting on a career, I probably would've been an academic if I wasn't a lawyer.

DL: Oh yes, you mentioned that. What did you study undergrad?

CC: I ended up studying rhetoric at Berkeley, which was a great major, but I started as a philosophy major, and had I gone into academics, I would've done that. But it was a little too abstract as a training to be a lawyer, and rhetoric was literally the best training you could get to be a lawyer. So I switched at one point, but I liked that a lot.

But nowadays, if I could do it, I'd just have a little garage where I fix stuff.

DL: That sounds—well, I guess it's not really fun for me, but it sounds like fun for you, so excellent.

CC: Yeah, and you know, we were talking about Richard Owens earlier, that's essentially—he has retired to his farm to work on motors. That's what he does now.

DL: I really admire people like you guys with multiple talents. I am not at all handy.

My third question is, how much sleep do you get each night?

CC: A good night, maybe five and a half hours. A bad night, considerably less.

DL: Oh my gosh. And you're just like that, and you function well on five and a half or less? Wow.

CC: “Well” is a relative term. I function, pretty crabbily, but I do function. It’s great in the sense that when professional matters require me not to sleep, it's very handleable and usual, but yeah, it's not great for you.

DL: Well, I have to say, I'm actually kind of jealous.

My last question is, any final words of wisdom, whether career advice or life advice, for the listeners and readers out there?

CC: Yeah. You’re listening to something right now, and at least for lawyers, young lawyers are always asking, what's a skill that a young lawyer needs? How can I be successful in this enterprise? And it’s listening. It’s really just incredibly important.

You get to work with really wise people who spent their whole careers trying to figure out this profession. And it's remarkable the number of young lawyers and other lawyers who never listen or don't listen well or don't listen hard, and it's really just the most important thing. You're getting a priceless education and training, and you're not listening.

And so that's my advice: listen to the people that you're working with. Listen to the people that you're working against. Listen to the people who are making these rulings. It's just incredibly important and incredibly educational.

DL: I could not agree more. I think that is an excellent note to end on. I've certainly enjoyed listening to your wisdom and thoughts today, Chris. Thank you so much for joining me!

CC: Thanks for having me. It was a real pleasure. Questions were amazingly insightful, and I really enjoyed it.

DL: Thanks again, and best of luck with the new firm.

CC: Thanks David.

DL: Thanks so much to Chris for joining me. Congratulations to him and Pat Smith and Rodney Villazor on the launch of their new firm, which I predict will be a force to be reckoned with in the world of high-stakes litigation.

Would you like to launch the next Clark Smith Villazor? Reach out to NexFirm, the sponsor of this podcast. They have helped many attorneys to leave Biglaw and launch firms of their own. If you would like to explore this opportunity, contact NexFirm at 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment@nexfirm.com to learn more.

Thanks to Tommy Harron, my sound engineer here at Original Jurisdiction, and thanks to you, my listeners and readers, for tuning in. If you’d like to connect with me, you can email me at davidlat@substack.com, and you can find me on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, at davidlat, and on Instagram at davidbenjaminlat.

If you enjoyed today’s episode, please rate, review, and subscribe. Please subscribe to the Original Jurisdiction newsletter if you don’t already, over at davidlat.substack.com. This podcast is free, as is most of the newsletter content, but it is made possible by paid subscriptions to the newsletter.

The next episode of the podcast should appear two weeks from now, on or about Wednesday, May 3. Until then, may your thinking be original and your jurisdiction free of defects.

Thanks for reading Original Jurisdiction, and thanks to my paid subscribers for making this publication possible. Subscribers get (1) access to Judicial Notice, my time-saving weekly roundup of the most notable news in the legal world; (2) additional stories reserved for paid subscribers; and (3) the ability to comment on posts. You can email me at davidlat@substack.com with questions or comments, and you can share this post or subscribe using the buttons below.

Share